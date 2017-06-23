With New EPB Ap, Customers Can Keep Up With Power Usage; Get Alerts If Power Goes Off

Friday, June 23, 2017

EPB has launched its own ap that allows its customers to keep up with power usage in detail.

The ap also warns a customer if the power goes off. When it comes back on, the customer gets notified.

David Wade, EPB president, said it also alerts the customer when there is unusual usage.

He said EPB technicians can then check out the homeowner's problem, potentially saving them hundreds of dollars in charges.

In one case, he said, it was found that a valve was stuck on the central heating unit, causing it to be running the heat and cold at the same time.

The detailed look at power usage also includes a comparison to the previous year.

Mr. Wade said some additional features are being planned for the ap. One would advise customers on when to expect their power back on in the event of an outage.

He said the ap was partially developed by EPB staff and partially by an outside vendor.