Corker Says President Trump Is Keeping His Word To Veterans

Friday, June 23, 2017

Senator Bob Corker on Fridayday released the following statement after President Donald J. Trump signed into law the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act of 2017 (S.1094). The bipartisan legislation will increase accountability within the VA by streamlining the process to fire misbehaving and underperforming employees, holding VA executives to higher standards, and ensuring appropriate due process protections for whistleblowers.

“Our nation’s veterans deserve the very best care, and by signing legislation to improve accountability at the Department of Veterans Affairs, the president is keeping his word to the brave men and women who have served our country,” said Senator Corker. “There have been systemic problems within the VA for decades, and I am glad that Congress, Secretary Shulkin and the Trump administration are working together to tackle these challenges head on. While more reforms will be necessary, this is a step in the right direction, and I will continue to work with my colleagues to address the problems that have plagued the VA for far too long.”