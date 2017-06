Chattanooga Area Under Tornado Watch Until 9 PM

Friday, June 23, 2017

A Tornado Watch is in effect for counties in the Chattanooga area until 9 p.m.

The sun broke out early Friday afternoon after drenching rains that started Wednesday night.

However, a line of storms was en route from the west and southwest.

Here is the notice from the National Weather Service:

TORNADO WATCH FROM 1:15PM EDT FRI UNTIL 9PM EDTFRI TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON BEDFORD BLEDSOE BLOUNT BRADLEY CAMPBELL CANNON CLAIBORNE CLAY COFFEE CUMBERLAND DE KALB FENTRESS FRANKLIN GILES GRAINGER GRUNDY HAMILTON JACKSON KNOX LAWRENCE LINCOLN LOUDON MACON MARION MARSHALL MCMINN MEIGS MONROE MOORE MORGAN OVERTON PICKETT POLK PUTNAM RHEA ROANE RUTHERFORD SCOTT SEQUATCHIE SMITH TROUSDALE UNION VAN BUREN WARREN WHITE WILSON