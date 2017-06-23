Smith Denies He Told Young To Shoot Holsey In North Chattanooga Drug Deal That Cost A Life; Asks Jury To Spare Him Life Sentence

Friday, June 23, 2017

Briston "B.J." Smith told a Criminal Court jury on Friday afternoon that he never ordered Adram "A.B." Young to shot Charles "Chas" Holsey in a North Chattanooga drug deal that cost a life.

Smith, who was 18 at the time and is now 20, asked the jury not to put him behind bars for life. The state is seeking a life sentence (51 years) on a first-degree felony murder charge.

Smith told the jury in the courtroom of Judge Barry Steelman, "I didn't do this. I'm very remorseful. I don't want to go to prison for the rest of my life."

Courtney Thompson, girlfriend of the victim, had testified that Smith grabbed for some marijuana when Holsey refused to hand it over. She said Smith then told Young, "Shoot his a--."

Police said Young, who was a juvenile at the time, fired three shots into the driver's seat, then shot toward the car after he went outside.

Holsey was able to careen away from the parking lot of the Kangaroo on Dallas Road in the March 2, 2015, incident. However, he was bleeding to death and he lost control of his black BMW, which ran into the back of a truck on North Market Street.

Smith said there was no plan for a robbery - despite what he told detectives. He said they pressured him into "lies."

He also said he did not know that Young had a gun until he pulled it out. He said he left the Holsey vehicle and was back to the nearby white Ford Taurus occupied by Robert Thompson and Jayda Mayhue when the shooting started.

Ms. Mayhue gave a similar account, though prosecutor Cameron Williams said she earlier said both Smith and Young came running back together.

Thompson also gave conflicting accounts on whether Smith was at the car when the shots were fired. On Thursday, he refused to testify, citing his Fifth Amendment rights.

He and Young were also charged with murder. Thompson is out on bond.

Smith said he has known Thompson since the second grade and he said he went to Red Bank High with Young, knowing him a couple of years.

Smith said he and Holsey began communicating due to a wrong number that was dialed.

He said they had trouble finding a meeting place that night, but finally got together by the Kangaroo. He said Holsey had offered to sell him some Granddaddy Purple marijuana for $160. He said he only had $130, but hoped to talk him to a lower price or buy a smaller amount.

He said after he leaned his head into the rear of the BMW that Holsey "wasn't as friendly as I thought he would be." He added, "The vibes in the car got really weird."

He said at one point that Holsey reached toward the center console, "and I thought he was going to pull a move."

He said he was "in shock" when he saw Young pull the gun. He said he and the others peppered him with questions on the way back from the Kangaroo.

Smith told the jury, "There was no reason for him to pull the gun. To this day, I don't know why this guy was shot."

Afterward, he said, "A miserable feeling came over me." He said, "I started freaking out once I realized the seriousness of it."

He said he went to his brother's house in Georgia and smoked marijuana and took pills. He said he could not eat or sleep knowing he was involved in a killing.

Smith said, "I tried to help the police and tell them who did it. And now I'm on trial for murder."