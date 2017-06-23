 Friday, June 23, 2017 80.8°F   rain   Light Rain

Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputies Respond To Person Shot On Leggett Road; Shooting Ruled Accidental

Friday, June 23, 2017
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 119 Leggett Road for the report of a person shot late Friday afternoon.
 
It was determined that the shooting was accidental.
 
The victim is stable with non-life threatening injuries.
 

Police Blotter: Man Breaking Into Car Had Just Locked His Keys Inside; Panhandler Had Full Tank Of Gas

Police were notified that someone was trying to break into a vehicle's window at Mid Nite Oil on Lee Highway. Upon arrival, police learned that it was a misunderstanding. Gary M. Gengan reported that he had locked his vehicle with the keys inside and requested police for assistance. He did report that he was trying to break the window because he did not have much choice. The vehicle ... (click for more)

Opinion

Tom Edd Wilson Was A Great Visionary

We want to add to the many heart-felt messages that have been expressed regarding the recent passing of Tom Edd Wilson, a truly great visionary.    While he made his mark on many local organizations, Tom Edd will always hold a special place in the hearts of those who worked closely with him at Erlanger.   We benefited greatly from his steady guidance, leadership ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Luther’s B-17 Showed Up

I am a huge sap for our veterans and just the other days a reader shared the ultimate story about a guy who returned to his sweetheart at the end of World War II. The little town of Miller. Missouri, is located in the southwest corner of the state and the biggest thing to ever happen in Lawrence County is when a native son, James Lawrence, hollered “Don’t Give Up The Ship” in the ... (click for more)

Sports

Inclement Weather Forces Cancellation Of Thursday Night's Lookouts Game

Not only was Tropical Storm Cindy responsible for the cancellation of Tuesday's Southern League All-Star Game, but now the storm has also resulted in the cancellation of Thursday night's game at AT&T Field with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. The First Half North Division Champion Lookouts announced that Thursday's (6/22) game has been postponed due ... (click for more)

Cleveland High School Selects Joey Knox As Head Wrestling Coach

Cleveland High School has selected Joey Knox as the next head coach for the Blue Raider Wrestling program.  Coach Knox has been with the wrestling program as an assistant since 2013.  During his assistant coaching tenure, the team has secured six Team State Championships, including five individual State Champions and 20 State Medalists.    Cleveland High ... (click for more)


