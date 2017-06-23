Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputies Respond To Person Shot On Leggett Road; Shooting Ruled Accidental

Sign up for our Facebook and Twitter feeds and you will get the local news in "real time." You will also be entered for a chance to win the complete set of the Chattanooga Photo Books published by Chattanoogan.com. We will give away three sets of The Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads In and Around Chattanooga and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga to our new Facebook ... (click for more)

Police were notified that someone was trying to break into a vehicle's window at Mid Nite Oil on Lee Highway. Upon arrival, police learned that it was a misunderstanding. Gary M. Gengan reported that he had locked his vehicle with the keys inside and requested police for assistance. He did report that he was trying to break the window because he did not have much choice. The vehicle ... (click for more)