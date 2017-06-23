 Friday, June 23, 2017 75.2°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Moore County Jailer Facing Charges Related To Sexual Contact With Female Inmate

Friday, June 23, 2017
Shane Hopkins
An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a former Moore County correctional officer on charges related to having sexual contact with a female inmate .

 

At the request of 17th District Attorney General Rob Carter, on May 13, TBI special agents began working with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the allegations.

 

During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that Correctional Officer Shane Hopkins did have sexual contact with a female inmate between January and May, 2017.

Hopkins is no longer employed by the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

 

On Friday, the Moore County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Hopkins, 29, with five counts of sexual contact with an Inmate, and 20 counts of official misconduct.

 

TBI special agents arrested Hopkins on Friday. He was booked into the Moore County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

 

 

 


