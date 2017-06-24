Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, June 24, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ARWOOD, JONATHON DAVID

38 WINDLACE DR TUNNEL HILL,

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESION OF ICE METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

---

AUBIN, SHANE C

7310 STANDIFER GAP RD.

#301 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---BARKER, JUANITA MICHELLE862 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---BASLER, BOBBY LEE217 WINCHESTER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G---BERRY, COREY NISSAN505 ROYAL CREST DR RED BANK, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEAR---BETTELYOUN, WAYNE NELSON3501 FRANKLIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---BRAZIER, JOHN LEE6921 FLAGSTONE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySEXUAL BATTERYSEXUAL BATTERY---BROCK, JAMIE NICOLE1254 GREENBROOK LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY MERCHANVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $---BUTTS, JIMMY LEEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---CARNEY, NAKIA RAE623 GLENN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT UNDER $1,000---DAVIS, DUSTIN COLBY6728 ARDIS LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---DOBBS, COURTNEY BRIANNA9114 BRAMLETT ROAD, 37341Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON---DOSS, JENNIFER NIKOLE1424 OLD AKER VIEW LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---DREIFKE, MELANIE SAVANNAH545 HUNTINGTON PARKWAY NASHVILLE, 37211Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE---DUNN, CHARLOTTE430 HOTWATER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SOLICITATION TO COMMIT)---EIBERGER, WAYNE DENNIS607 NORTH VALLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---FAIRES, RICHARD TIMOTHY1623 WATERHOUSE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---FERRY, STEVEN LYNN3854 S QUAIL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---FORD, MARKALLA LASHAJON6315 ROSEMARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162429Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---FOWLER, PRACEY KAY1 EAST 11TH STREET APT. 1103 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION( FAILURE TO APPEAR)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION( FAILURE TO APPEAR)---FREEMAN, TRACY DENISE3106 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---GADDIS, TOMMY KAY8716 KEVIN LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE---GARCIA, KELLY ELAINE6302 SEA HAVEN DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFICDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---GLENN, ROBERT E3408 TARLTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)---HALL, THOMAS WADE4930 SWAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HANKINS, SHAWN THOMAS9822 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT (REFUSAL)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER920 CARRIE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HUGHES, ZOE JANICE1266 LAKESIDE LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HULL, JASON LAMAR4910 TENNESSEE AVE C CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HUTCHESON, JESSICA NICOLE1736 SANTA BARBARA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPUBLIC INTOXICATION---INGLE, MICHAEL RAY6004 WELWORTH AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JONES, CONNIE DENISE3000 PEGGY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFALSE REPORTS---LEE, DANA MARREE835 SNYDER LOOP GRAYSVILLE, 37327Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LEWIS, CARL AVERY3016 TOWERWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LYONS, BOBBY53124USHER DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MILLER, GREGORY CORTEZ5688 CROOKED CREEK DR. OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT---MILLSAPS, DUSTIN LYNN1001 NORTH JACKSON STREET ATHENS, 37303Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000---NEWMAN, TROY ALLEN304 PONCE DE LEON DR E SARALAND, 36571Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---NOBLE, TIFFANY KAY5148 MIMOSA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CLAYTON COUNTY, GA)---OWEN, BRIAN EUGENE2441 HAMILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PARSONS, SCOTTIE LEE2313 CHULA VISTA DRIVE PLANO, 75023Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PERRY, COREY5030 COLLINWOOD DR CLARKSVILLE, 37042Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE---PESCE, JESSICA MARY8439 LEXIE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RUSSELL, FRANK RONNIE123 Sage Brush Ln Rossville, 30741Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SMITH, SHONIQUE NECHELLE1418 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SNEED, MICHAEL ANTHONY9719 SMITH MORGAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SONTAY, DANIEL ELISEO464 MONYA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePATRONIZING PROSTITUTION---SOTELO, MICHAEL MONTANA1786 POTTS ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINORCONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR---STONE, JARRETT714 WOODVALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---TAYLOR, WESLEY ORLANDO2414 NIMITZ ST Chattanooga, 37406Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---THOMPSON, PAUL MARSHAL2501 SHARP APT.A CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION( THEFT OF PROPERTY)---WEAVER, DEVIN DEANGELO1114 FLYNN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374032718Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONOPEN CONTAINER LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WELLS, LAKEIA CHRISTINE1100 GROVE STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---WILKINS, JESSE LEE2906E 43ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00---WRIGHT, WILLIAM HOWARD3317 FROLLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WYNN, SHEILA RENEE2452 5TH AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374071100Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---YOAKUM, JOSHUA TIMOTHY2341 CHESTERFIELD DRIVE MARYVILLE, 37803Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Here are the mug shots:

AUBIN, SHANE C

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/14/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BARKER, JUANITA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 08/03/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BASLER, BOBBY LEE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/20/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G BETTELYOUN, WAYNE NELSON

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/26/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BRAZIER, JOHN LEE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/16/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

SEXUAL BATTERY

SEXUAL BATTERY BROCK, JAMIE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/26/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY MERCHAN

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $ BUTTS, JIMMY LEE

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 04/17/1949

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING CHANDLER, NICHOLAS ALAN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/19/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DAVIS, DUSTIN COLBY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/15/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DAVIS, MICHAEL LIDALE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/29/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE





DAVIS, TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/20/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION DOBBS, COURTNEY BRIANNA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/16/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON DOSS, JENNIFER NIKOLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/18/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS DREIFKE, MELANIE SAVANNAH

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/17/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE DUNN, CHARLOTTE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 12/28/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SOLICITATION TO COMMIT) EIBERGER, WAYNE DENNIS

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/30/1983

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE FAIRES, RICHARD TIMOTHY

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 04/25/1961

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT FERRY, STEVEN LYNN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/20/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR FORD, MARKALLA LASHAJON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/23/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 FOWLER, PRACEY KAY

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/24/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION( FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION( FAILURE TO APPEAR)

FREEMAN, TRACY DENISE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/17/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR GADDIS, TOMMY KAY

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 05/05/1950

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

FEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE GARCIA, KELLY ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/13/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE GLENN, ROBERT E

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/07/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT) GREGORICH, SHAUN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/09/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WETHER)

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HALL, THOMAS WADE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/31/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HALL, TINA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 04/01/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HANKINS, SHAWN THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/20/1980

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT (REFUSAL)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HARDEN, DARIUS ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/28/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/17/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HUGHES, ZOE JANICE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/14/1993

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUTCHESON, JESSICA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/13/1988

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION INGLE, MICHAEL RAY

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/23/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, JAMES JASON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/01/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESISON OF ICE METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF MUSHROOMS FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF XANAX FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JONES, CONNIE DENISE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/15/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS KING, KENNETH NM

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/09/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED KONRAD, KORI LYNEA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/11/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEE, DANA MARREE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/24/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEWIS, CARL AVERY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/06/1989

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LYONS, BOBBY

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 05/09/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCCLURE, KIMBERLY ANNETTE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/29/1972

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ASSAULT ON AN OFFICER MILLER, GREGORY CORTEZ

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/25/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT MILLSAPS, DUSTIN LYNN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/14/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000 NEWMAN, TROY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/27/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR NOBLE, TIFFANY KAY

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/13/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CLAYTON COUNTY, GA) OWEN, BRIAN EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/17/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PARSONS, SCOTTIE LEE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/26/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PERRY, COREY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/23/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE PESCE, JESSICA MARY

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/13/1987

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROOD, SEAN EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 08/29/1974

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RUSSELL, FRANK RONNIE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/27/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SMITH, SHONIQUE NECHELLE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/05/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SNEED, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/19/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SOTELO, MICHAEL MONTANA

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 09/10/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR STONE, JARRETT

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 03/07/1953

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) TAYLOR, WESLEY ORLANDO

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/09/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING THOMPSON, PAUL MARSHAL

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 06/28/1967

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION( THEFT OF PROPERTY) TUDERS, MISTY FAYE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/11/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING WEAVER, DEVIN DEANGELO

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/11/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WELLS, LAKEIA CHRISTINE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/09/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF