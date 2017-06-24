Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

 Saturday, June 24, 2017 75.4°F   patches of fog   Patches of Fog

Saturday, June 24, 2017

Here are the mug shots:

AUBIN, SHANE C
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/14/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BARKER, JUANITA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/03/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BASLER, BOBBY LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/20/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
BETTELYOUN, WAYNE NELSON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/26/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BRAZIER, JOHN LEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/16/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • SEXUAL BATTERY
  • SEXUAL BATTERY
BROCK, JAMIE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/26/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY MERCHAN
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $
BUTTS, JIMMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 04/17/1949
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CHANDLER, NICHOLAS ALAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/19/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, DUSTIN COLBY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/15/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DAVIS, MICHAEL LIDALE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE


DAVIS, TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/20/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DOBBS, COURTNEY BRIANNA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/16/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
DOSS, JENNIFER NIKOLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/18/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DREIFKE, MELANIE SAVANNAH
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/17/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
DUNN, CHARLOTTE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/28/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SOLICITATION TO COMMIT)
EIBERGER, WAYNE DENNIS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/30/1983
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAIRES, RICHARD TIMOTHY
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 04/25/1961
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FERRY, STEVEN LYNN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/20/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
FORD, MARKALLA LASHAJON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/23/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
FOWLER, PRACEY KAY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/24/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION( FAILURE TO APPEAR)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION( FAILURE TO APPEAR)

FREEMAN, TRACY DENISE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/17/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
GADDIS, TOMMY KAY
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 05/05/1950
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • FEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
GARCIA, KELLY ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/13/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GLENN, ROBERT E
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/07/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
GREGORICH, SHAUN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/09/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WETHER)
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HALL, THOMAS WADE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/31/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HALL, TINA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/01/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HANKINS, SHAWN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/20/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT (REFUSAL)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HARDEN, DARIUS ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/28/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/17/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HUGHES, ZOE JANICE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/14/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUTCHESON, JESSICA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/13/1988
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
INGLE, MICHAEL RAY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/23/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, JAMES JASON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/01/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESISON OF ICE METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF MUSHROOMS FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF XANAX FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JONES, CONNIE DENISE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/15/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
KING, KENNETH NM
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/09/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
KONRAD, KORI LYNEA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/11/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEE, DANA MARREE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/24/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEWIS, CARL AVERY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/06/1989
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LYONS, BOBBY
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/09/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCCLURE, KIMBERLY ANNETTE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/29/1972
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • ASSAULT ON AN OFFICER
MILLER, GREGORY CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/25/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
MILLSAPS, DUSTIN LYNN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/14/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
NEWMAN, TROY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/27/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
NOBLE, TIFFANY KAY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/13/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CLAYTON COUNTY, GA)
OWEN, BRIAN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/17/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PARSONS, SCOTTIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/26/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PERRY, COREY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/23/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
PESCE, JESSICA MARY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/13/1987
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROOD, SEAN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/29/1974
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RUSSELL, FRANK RONNIE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/27/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SMITH, SHONIQUE NECHELLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SNEED, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/19/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SOTELO, MICHAEL MONTANA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/10/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
  • CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
STONE, JARRETT
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 03/07/1953
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
TAYLOR, WESLEY ORLANDO
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/09/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THOMPSON, PAUL MARSHAL
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/28/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION( THEFT OF PROPERTY)
TUDERS, MISTY FAYE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/11/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WEAVER, DEVIN DEANGELO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WELLS, LAKEIA CHRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/09/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

WYNN, SHEILA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/17/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
YOAKUM, JOSHUA TIMOTHY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/12/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



