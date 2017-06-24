Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ARWOOD, JONATHON DAVID
38 WINDLACE DR TUNNEL HILL,
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESION OF ICE METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
AUBIN, SHANE C
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD.
#301 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BARKER, JUANITA MICHELLE
862 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BASLER, BOBBY LEE
217 WINCHESTER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
BERRY, COREY NISSAN
505 ROYAL CREST DR RED BANK, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BETTELYOUN, WAYNE NELSON
3501 FRANKLIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BRAZIER, JOHN LEE
6921 FLAGSTONE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SEXUAL BATTERY
SEXUAL BATTERY
BROCK, JAMIE NICOLE
1254 GREENBROOK LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY MERCHAN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $
BUTTS, JIMMY LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CARNEY, NAKIA RAE
623 GLENN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER $1,000
DAVIS, DUSTIN COLBY
6728 ARDIS LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DOBBS, COURTNEY BRIANNA
9114 BRAMLETT ROAD, 37341
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
DOSS, JENNIFER NIKOLE
1424 OLD AKER VIEW LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DREIFKE, MELANIE SAVANNAH
545 HUNTINGTON PARKWAY NASHVILLE, 37211
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
DUNN, CHARLOTTE
430 HOTWATER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SOLICITATION TO COMMIT)
EIBERGER, WAYNE DENNIS
607 NORTH VALLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAIRES, RICHARD TIMOTHY
1623 WATERHOUSE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FERRY, STEVEN LYNN
3854 S QUAIL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FORD, MARKALLA LASHAJON
6315 ROSEMARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162429
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
FOWLER, PRACEY KAY
1 EAST 11TH STREET APT. 1103 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION( FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION( FAILURE TO APPEAR)
FREEMAN, TRACY DENISE
3106 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
GADDIS, TOMMY KAY
8716 KEVIN LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
GARCIA, KELLY ELAINE
6302 SEA HAVEN DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GLENN, ROBERT E
3408 TARLTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
HALL, THOMAS WADE
4930 SWAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HANKINS, SHAWN THOMAS
9822 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT (REFUSAL)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER
920 CARRIE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HUGHES, ZOE JANICE
1266 LAKESIDE LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HULL, JASON LAMAR
4910 TENNESSEE AVE C CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUTCHESON, JESSICA NICOLE
1736 SANTA BARBARA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
INGLE, MICHAEL RAY
6004 WELWORTH AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, CONNIE DENISE
3000 PEGGY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FALSE REPORTS
LEE, DANA MARREE
835 SNYDER LOOP GRAYSVILLE, 37327
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEWIS, CARL AVERY
3016 TOWERWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LYONS, BOBBY
53124USHER DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MILLER, GREGORY CORTEZ
5688 CROOKED CREEK DR. OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
MILLSAPS, DUSTIN LYNN
1001 NORTH JACKSON STREET ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
NEWMAN, TROY ALLEN
304 PONCE DE LEON DR E SARALAND, 36571
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
NOBLE, TIFFANY KAY
5148 MIMOSA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CLAYTON COUNTY, GA)
OWEN, BRIAN EUGENE
2441 HAMILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PARSONS, SCOTTIE LEE
2313 CHULA VISTA DRIVE PLANO, 75023
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PERRY, COREY
5030 COLLINWOOD DR CLARKSVILLE, 37042
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
PESCE, JESSICA MARY
8439 LEXIE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RUSSELL, FRANK RONNIE
123 Sage Brush Ln Rossville, 30741
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SMITH, SHONIQUE NECHELLE
1418 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SNEED, MICHAEL ANTHONY
9719 SMITH MORGAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SONTAY, DANIEL ELISEO
464 MONYA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION
SOTELO, MICHAEL MONTANA
1786 POTTS ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
STONE, JARRETT
714 WOODVALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
TAYLOR, WESLEY ORLANDO
2414 NIMITZ ST Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THOMPSON, PAUL MARSHAL
2501 SHARP APT.A CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION( THEFT OF PROPERTY)
WEAVER, DEVIN DEANGELO
1114 FLYNN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374032718
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WELLS, LAKEIA CHRISTINE
1100 GROVE STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WILKINS, JESSE LEE
2906E 43ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
WRIGHT, WILLIAM HOWARD
3317 FROLLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WYNN, SHEILA RENEE
2452 5TH AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374071100
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
YOAKUM, JOSHUA TIMOTHY
2341 CHESTERFIELD DRIVE MARYVILLE, 37803
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
