 Saturday, June 24, 2017 83.1°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Mae Beavers Hits New UT President For Reinstating Campus Diversity Office

Saturday, June 24, 2017

Republican gubernatorial candidate Senator Mae Beavers expressed disappointment that the Chancellor of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, Beverly Davenport, has announced plans to reinstate the Campus Diversity Office and hire a new director of the LGBT Pride Center.

She said in May 2016 HB 2248 became law, which defunded the University of Tennessee’s Office of Diversity "after the department published materials online encouraging students and staff to use gender-neutral pronouns, and in December it made an online post warning students and staff not to hold Christmas parties (or holiday parties that came too close to Christmas)."

The candidate said HB 2248 redirected funds, that were used for the Office of Diversity, towards a minority engineering scholarship program.

Senator Beavers said, “It is disappointing that the new Chancellor has decided to ignore the clear intent and legitimate concerns of the Tennessee Legislature which defunded the office after it became clear that taxpayer funds were being used to promote a radical agenda that did not reflect the values of the State and our citizens.

“Her decision to once again hire a director of the so-called Pride Center after the problems we have experienced at the University with Sex Week activities, ridiculous directives about gender-neutral pronouns and ‘inclusive’ holiday parties, and promotion of promotion of a radical liberal agenda with taxpayer dollars and student tuition, shows complete disrespect for our legislative oversight of our state funded flagship University.

“As governor I will appoint members of the Board of Trustees who will be committed to insuring that taxpayer dollars are spent at the University of Tennessee campuses in a way that will promote the best possible education value, the values of our state, and embrace rigorous intellectual debate and growth rather then promoting the liberal agendas that seem to dominate college campuses throughout the country. If anything, conservative students on campus are the ones who are being bullied into silence and submission by professors and administrators who see any opinion that contradicts their own liberal viewpoints as being unworthy of protection.

“Perhaps after the Chancellor spends a little more time in Tennessee she will understand that the term Pride of the Southland Band' refers to the extraordinary talents of the UT Marching Band that has proudly represented the University and our state for generations and that it has nothing to do with promoting an alternative sexual preference.

“I am particularly concerned about the cavalier attitude of the Chancellor towards the $455,000 in funding that she plans to spend on the Diversity Office and Pride Center. Her statement that '$450,000 is not a lot of money' in a University budget seems to indicate a complete disconnect from the challenges facing Tennessee families as they struggle to afford the ever increasing tuition at the University. Nearly a half million dollars may not seem much to the Chancellor making over $585,000 a year, but it is a lot of money to the taxpayers of Tennessee who provide her salary.”


June 25, 2017

Sign Up To Get The Latest News, Opinions From Chattanoogan.com In Real Time; Win Set Of Chattanooga Photo Books

June 24, 2017

Wilkins Found With 2 Stolen Vehicles After Homeowner Catches Him In Break-In

June 24, 2017

Mae Beavers Hits New UT President For Reinstating Campus Diversity Office


Sign up for our Facebook and Twitter feeds and you will get the  local news in "real time." You will also be entered for a chance to win the complete set of the Chattanooga Photo Books published ... (click for more)

Authorities said Jesse Lee Wilkins was found with two stolen vehicles after a resident on Thursday caught him stealing items from his residence on Cave Lane. Wilkins, 29, of 2906 E. 43rd St., ... (click for more)

Republican gubernatorial candidate Senator Mae Beavers expressed disappointment that the Chancellor of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, Beverly Davenport, has announced plans to reinstate ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Sign Up To Get The Latest News, Opinions From Chattanoogan.com In Real Time; Win Set Of Chattanooga Photo Books

Sign up for our Facebook and Twitter feeds and you will get the  local news in "real time." You will also be entered for a chance to win the complete set of the Chattanooga Photo Books published by Chattanoogan.com. We will give away three sets of The Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads In and Around Chattanooga and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga to our new Facebook ... (click for more)

Wilkins Found With 2 Stolen Vehicles After Homeowner Catches Him In Break-In

Authorities said Jesse Lee Wilkins was found with two stolen vehicles after a resident on Thursday caught him stealing items from his residence on Cave Lane. Wilkins, 29, of 2906 E. 43rd St., was charged with aggravated burglary and two counts of theft over $1,000. When deputies arrived on a burglary call, they found Wilkins and the resident standing in the driveway. He said ... (click for more)

Opinion

Exempt Volunteer Fire Departments From Procurement Policies - And Response (2)

The Hamilton County Commission just grouped a bunch of departments together in an attempt to reign in the CVB. I haven't spoken to any commissioners, but I truly believe it was unknowingly. By mandating that all non profits that receive 25 percent of their revenue follow county procurement policies, they might as well have padlocked all local volunteer fire departments. We expect ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

I am constantly amazed by the many emails that I receive every day. Quite curiously, I get a heavier load than I would ever have thought because the big search engines on the Internet send my Chattanoogan.com stories far and wide. Even the local ones on the Chattanooga area bring comments and I am deeply flattered. I try to read them and lament I haven’t the time to respond the ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Open Second Half Play With 6-1 Win Friday Over Pensacola

LHP Stephen Gonsalves threw seven innings, leading the Chattanooga Lookouts over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in a 6-1 win on Friday night. Rain was in the area, but had no effect on the game. The Lookouts were supposed to begin the second half of their season on Thursday, but rain pushed the game to Friday. Gonsalves was on the mound and had a terrific outing. The left-hander ... (click for more)

Cleveland High School Selects Joey Knox As Head Wrestling Coach

Cleveland High School has selected Joey Knox as the next head coach for the Blue Raider Wrestling program.  Coach Knox has been with the wrestling program as an assistant since 2013.  During his assistant coaching tenure, the team has secured six Team State Championships, including five individual State Champions and 20 State Medalists.    Cleveland High ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors