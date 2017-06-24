Wilkins Found With 2 Stolen Vehicles After Homeowner Catches Him In Break-In

 Saturday, June 24, 2017 83.1°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Saturday, June 24, 2017

Authorities said Jesse Lee Wilkins was found with two stolen vehicles after a resident on Thursday caught him stealing items from his residence on Cave Lane.

Wilkins, 29, of 2906 E. 43rd St., was charged with aggravated burglary and two counts of theft over $1,000.

When deputies arrived on a burglary call, they found Wilkins and the resident standing in the driveway. He said he came home and found Wilkins with a pile of items that had been taken from a storage shed on the property where he lives. He said it is his mother's home.

He said the pad lock had been removed and the door forced open.

Wilkins said he had come by and found the items out by the road.

There was a 2012 Honda parked in the driveway, and the resident said he had seen Wilkins driving it for over a month. He said Wilkins was living at a trailer park nearby.

Police found the Honda had been reported stolen on April 16. It is owned by State Farm Insurance.  

The resident also said he had seen Wilkins driving a red 1994 Ford F150 truck. Deputies located that vehicle at the trailer park. It had been stolen in Chattanooga two days earlier. It belongs to the Chattanooga River Boat Company. 

Items taken from the shed were valued at over $2,500.

 

 


