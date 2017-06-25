Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, June 25, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ADAIR, GENE LAMAR

1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

ANDERSON, SHARI MELISSA

317 LEGGET ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

ANTHONY, JOSHUA DEWITT

453 WEST CIRCLE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

-----

ARTEMIO, RAMIREZ MORALES

3214 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37341

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

-----

BETTIS, CHARLES LEE

1462 MASSENGALE HOLLOW RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( SOLICIATION OF FALSE REP

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )

-----

BROADWELL, JUSTIN LOYD

1603 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

-----

BROOKS, JASON SHEPPARD

460 PATTEN CHAPEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

UNL.

CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-----BRUMETT, JEFFREY S627 WEST LANE PIONEER, 37847Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION-----BURNEY, BRYANT TOMAINE11 NORTH HOWELL CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT-----BUTCHEE, EGURTIS DEJUAN817 WOODMORE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT-----CANTRELL, MEGAN RENEE6032 MORNING GLORY DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000-----CATALANOTTO, AMY MICHELLE5344 MANDRAN CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-----CHANDLER, NICHOLAS ALAN1328 MARGARETA LN EAST RIDGE, 374122230Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT-----DAVIS, MICHAEL LIDALE800 EDDINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111303Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEVIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE-----DAVIS, TYRONE1238 CYPRESS STREET CT Chattanooga, 374023712Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION-----DUNNIGAN, JEFFREY LABROZEN3818 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-----ELLIS, TINA MARIE1517 PRIGMORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37312Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND-----GEORGE, BYRON LEE4621 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (INITIATE THE PROCESS TO MAVIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROMOTING THE MANUFACTUREVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE-----GREGORICH, SHAUN MICHAEL709 HEMLOCK DRIVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WETHER)NO PROOF OF INSURANCEVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-----HALL, TINA MICHELLE4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT-----HARDEN, DARIUS ALEXANDER3301 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT-----HARPER, AARON LEE5205 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-----HARPER, TREVOR ANTHONY197 PLEASANT GROVE LN MC DONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-----HARRIS, DAVID A5926 WINDING LN HIXSON, 373433676Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE-----HARVEY, CHASITY ANN203 HARVEY CRANMORE ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----HEADRICK, PHILLIP WAYNE1517 PREMORE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND-----HILL, NICHOLAS JEROME4535 LAKE HAVEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO RENDER AIDDRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROADFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARELEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-----HOLBERT, CHARLES M1514 PARKER STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00-----HUBBARD, CHRISTOPHER HENRY561 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT-----HUFF, RAMONTA LAMAR3834 WACHULA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT-----JOHNSON, JAMES JASON1145 CHIPPEWAH DRIVE EAST RIDEG, 37412Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESISON OF ICE METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF MUSHROOMS FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF XANAX FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-----JOHNSON, RICKEY ANTHONY434 OAK STREET DUNLAP, 373273939Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-----JONES, MALEIGH JADE129 DARLENE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37363Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000 (AUTO THEFT)-----KAISER, HANNAH COURTNEY3206 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF FOR RESALE-----KARCHAK, IVAN IVANOVICH1009 S LEE HWY CLEVELAND, 373115858Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----KING, KENNETH NM1117 MOSS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111300Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED-----KONRAD, KORI LYNEA4145 RINGGOLD RD APT F61 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----LOCKHART, BRIAN KEITH514 TIMBERLINKS DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-----LOGAN, JAMES CHRISTOPHER226 HEADLYN DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC ASSAULT )-----LOPEZ, ALEJANDRO MIGUEL5803 WENTWORTH AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSOPEN CONTAINER LAWNO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE-----MATTHEWS, JERRY L5306 WEAVER ST EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSEXUAL BATTERY-----MCCLURE, KIMBERLY ANNETTE10205 JIRAH COURT SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCTASSAULT ON AN OFFICER-----MCKENZIE, TRACEY STEPHAN801 NORTH PARK DALE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION( THEFT OF PROPERTY)-----MOORE, KENNETH LAVORN3804 CHERWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374061210Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFCRIMINAL TRESPASSING-----MOORE, SHERRILYN ANELL727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING-----MORGAN, CHRISTOPHER ROBIN765 SNEED ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)FAILURE TO APPEAR-----NELSON, TRAVIS LAMAR2966 HAYWOOD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )-----PARKER, DEMEEKTRIS LYNN3606 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY-----PECKINPAUGH, JUSTIN117 MIMOSA DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJVIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE-----RAMSEY, THOMAS S106 D STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFELON IN POSSESSION OF WEAPONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METH)-----ROBERTS, ALYSSA KAY7802 HALE ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-----ROOD, SEAN EUGENE70 FERRY LN ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE-----SANDERS, KIONA TAVIONO206 TIMBER KNOLL DRIVE APT 92 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER-----SILVELS, AUSTYN JOHN-MIKEAL1114 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)-----SMITH, SHONIQUE NECHELLE1418 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING-----SOUTHERLAND, DANIEL ROSS908 4TH ST SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF-----TATUM, JOSEPH EDWARD6415 STALLION LN HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySPEEDINGRECKLESS DRIVING-----THOMAS, SHAWN LAVAR4065 ARBOR PLACE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC-----TORREY, CHARLES ISIAH3247 CONNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374114132Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE-----TUDERS, MISTY FAYE2002 E 34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071740Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING-----WEBB, JUSTIN DEWAYNE309 RETRO HUGHES RD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-----WORLEY, TAYLOR DAWN3805 ARROWROCK RD Chattanooga, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----WRIGHT, MICAH JAMES4939 BRIGHTON LANE HIXTON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

