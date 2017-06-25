 Sunday, June 25, 2017 81.3°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, June 25, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ADAIR, GENE LAMAR 
1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
ANDERSON, SHARI MELISSA 
317 LEGGET ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
ANTHONY, JOSHUA DEWITT 
453 WEST CIRCLE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
-----
ARTEMIO, RAMIREZ MORALES 
3214 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
BETTIS, CHARLES LEE 
1462 MASSENGALE HOLLOW RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( SOLICIATION OF FALSE REP
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
-----
BROADWELL, JUSTIN LOYD 
1603 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
BROOKS, JASON SHEPPARD 
460 PATTEN CHAPEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
UNL.

CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
-----
BRUMETT, JEFFREY S 
627 WEST LANE PIONEER, 37847 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
BURNEY, BRYANT TOMAINE 
11 NORTH HOWELL CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
BUTCHEE, EGURTIS DEJUAN 
817 WOODMORE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
-----
CANTRELL, MEGAN RENEE 
6032 MORNING GLORY DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
-----
CATALANOTTO, AMY MICHELLE 
5344 MANDRAN CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
CHANDLER, NICHOLAS ALAN 
1328 MARGARETA LN EAST RIDGE, 374122230 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
DAVIS, MICHAEL LIDALE 
800 EDDINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111303 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
-----
DAVIS, TYRONE 
1238 CYPRESS STREET CT Chattanooga, 374023712 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
DUNNIGAN, JEFFREY LABROZEN 
3818 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
-----
ELLIS, TINA MARIE 
1517 PRIGMORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
-----
GEORGE, BYRON LEE 
4621 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INITIATE THE PROCESS TO MA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROMOTING THE MANUFACTURE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
-----
GREGORICH, SHAUN MICHAEL 
709 HEMLOCK DRIVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WETHER)
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
-----
HALL, TINA MICHELLE 
4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
-----
HARDEN, DARIUS ALEXANDER 
3301 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
HARPER, AARON LEE 
5205 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
-----
HARPER, TREVOR ANTHONY 
197 PLEASANT GROVE LN MC DONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
-----
HARRIS, DAVID A 
5926 WINDING LN HIXSON, 373433676 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
HARVEY, CHASITY ANN 
203 HARVEY CRANMORE ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
HEADRICK, PHILLIP WAYNE 
1517 PREMORE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
-----
HILL, NICHOLAS JEROME 
4535 LAKE HAVEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
-----
HOLBERT, CHARLES M 
1514 PARKER STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
-----
HUBBARD, CHRISTOPHER HENRY 
561 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
HUFF, RAMONTA LAMAR 
3834 WACHULA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
-----
JOHNSON, JAMES JASON 
1145 CHIPPEWAH DRIVE EAST RIDEG, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESISON OF ICE METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF MUSHROOMS FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF XANAX FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
JOHNSON, RICKEY ANTHONY 
434 OAK STREET DUNLAP, 373273939 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
-----
JONES, MALEIGH JADE 
129 DARLENE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000 (AUTO THEFT)
-----
KAISER, HANNAH COURTNEY 
3206 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
-----
KARCHAK, IVAN IVANOVICH 
1009 S LEE HWY CLEVELAND, 373115858 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
KING, KENNETH NM 
1117 MOSS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111300 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
-----
KONRAD, KORI LYNEA 
4145 RINGGOLD RD APT F61 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
LOCKHART, BRIAN KEITH 
514 TIMBERLINKS DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
LOGAN, JAMES CHRISTOPHER 
226 HEADLYN DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
-----
LOPEZ, ALEJANDRO MIGUEL 
5803 WENTWORTH AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
-----
MATTHEWS, JERRY L 
5306 WEAVER ST EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SEXUAL BATTERY
-----
MCCLURE, KIMBERLY ANNETTE 
10205 JIRAH COURT SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT ON AN OFFICER
-----
MCKENZIE, TRACEY STEPHAN 
801 NORTH PARK DALE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION( THEFT OF PROPERTY)
-----
MOORE, KENNETH LAVORN 
3804 CHERWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374061210 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
-----
MOORE, SHERRILYN ANELL 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
-----
MORGAN, CHRISTOPHER ROBIN 
765 SNEED ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
-----
NELSON, TRAVIS LAMAR 
2966 HAYWOOD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
-----
PARKER, DEMEEKTRIS LYNN 
3606 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
-----
PECKINPAUGH, JUSTIN 
117 MIMOSA DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
-----
RAMSEY, THOMAS S 
106 D STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FELON IN POSSESSION OF WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METH)
-----
ROBERTS, ALYSSA KAY 
7802 HALE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
ROOD, SEAN EUGENE 
70 FERRY LN ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
SANDERS, KIONA TAVIONO 
206 TIMBER KNOLL DRIVE APT 92 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER
-----
SILVELS, AUSTYN JOHN-MIKEAL 
1114 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
-----
SMITH, SHONIQUE NECHELLE 
1418 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
-----
SOUTHERLAND, DANIEL ROSS 
908 4TH ST SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
-----
TATUM, JOSEPH EDWARD 
6415 STALLION LN HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
-----
THOMAS, SHAWN LAVAR 
4065 ARBOR PLACE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
-----
TORREY, CHARLES ISIAH 
3247 CONNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374114132 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
-----
TUDERS, MISTY FAYE 
2002 E 34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071740 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
-----
WEBB, JUSTIN DEWAYNE 
309 RETRO HUGHES RD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
-----
WORLEY, TAYLOR DAWN 
3805 ARROWROCK RD Chattanooga, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
WRIGHT, MICAH JAMES 
4939 BRIGHTON LANE HIXTON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

