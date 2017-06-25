Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ADAIR, GENE LAMAR
1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
ANDERSON, SHARI MELISSA
317 LEGGET ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
ANTHONY, JOSHUA DEWITT
453 WEST CIRCLE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
-----
ARTEMIO, RAMIREZ MORALES
3214 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37341
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
BETTIS, CHARLES LEE
1462 MASSENGALE HOLLOW RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( SOLICIATION OF FALSE REP
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
-----
BROADWELL, JUSTIN LOYD
1603 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
BROOKS, JASON SHEPPARD
460 PATTEN CHAPEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
UNL.
CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
-----
BRUMETT, JEFFREY S
627 WEST LANE PIONEER, 37847
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
BURNEY, BRYANT TOMAINE
11 NORTH HOWELL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
BUTCHEE, EGURTIS DEJUAN
817 WOODMORE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
-----
CANTRELL, MEGAN RENEE
6032 MORNING GLORY DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
-----
CATALANOTTO, AMY MICHELLE
5344 MANDRAN CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
CHANDLER, NICHOLAS ALAN
1328 MARGARETA LN EAST RIDGE, 374122230
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
DAVIS, MICHAEL LIDALE
800 EDDINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111303
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
-----
DAVIS, TYRONE
1238 CYPRESS STREET CT Chattanooga, 374023712
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
DUNNIGAN, JEFFREY LABROZEN
3818 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
-----
ELLIS, TINA MARIE
1517 PRIGMORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37312
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
-----
GEORGE, BYRON LEE
4621 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INITIATE THE PROCESS TO MA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROMOTING THE MANUFACTURE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
-----
GREGORICH, SHAUN MICHAEL
709 HEMLOCK DRIVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WETHER)
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
-----
HALL, TINA MICHELLE
4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
-----
HARDEN, DARIUS ALEXANDER
3301 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
HARPER, AARON LEE
5205 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
-----
HARPER, TREVOR ANTHONY
197 PLEASANT GROVE LN MC DONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
-----
HARRIS, DAVID A
5926 WINDING LN HIXSON, 373433676
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
HARVEY, CHASITY ANN
203 HARVEY CRANMORE ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
HEADRICK, PHILLIP WAYNE
1517 PREMORE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
-----
HILL, NICHOLAS JEROME
4535 LAKE HAVEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
-----
HOLBERT, CHARLES M
1514 PARKER STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
-----
HUBBARD, CHRISTOPHER HENRY
561 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
HUFF, RAMONTA LAMAR
3834 WACHULA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
-----
JOHNSON, JAMES JASON
1145 CHIPPEWAH DRIVE EAST RIDEG, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESISON OF ICE METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF MUSHROOMS FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF XANAX FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
JOHNSON, RICKEY ANTHONY
434 OAK STREET DUNLAP, 373273939
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
-----
JONES, MALEIGH JADE
129 DARLENE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000 (AUTO THEFT)
-----
KAISER, HANNAH COURTNEY
3206 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
-----
KARCHAK, IVAN IVANOVICH
1009 S LEE HWY CLEVELAND, 373115858
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
KING, KENNETH NM
1117 MOSS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111300
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
-----
KONRAD, KORI LYNEA
4145 RINGGOLD RD APT F61 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
LOCKHART, BRIAN KEITH
514 TIMBERLINKS DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
LOGAN, JAMES CHRISTOPHER
226 HEADLYN DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
-----
LOPEZ, ALEJANDRO MIGUEL
5803 WENTWORTH AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
-----
MATTHEWS, JERRY L
5306 WEAVER ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SEXUAL BATTERY
-----
MCCLURE, KIMBERLY ANNETTE
10205 JIRAH COURT SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT ON AN OFFICER
-----
MCKENZIE, TRACEY STEPHAN
801 NORTH PARK DALE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION( THEFT OF PROPERTY)
-----
MOORE, KENNETH LAVORN
3804 CHERWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374061210
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
-----
MOORE, SHERRILYN ANELL
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
-----
MORGAN, CHRISTOPHER ROBIN
765 SNEED ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
-----
NELSON, TRAVIS LAMAR
2966 HAYWOOD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
-----
PARKER, DEMEEKTRIS LYNN
3606 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
-----
PECKINPAUGH, JUSTIN
117 MIMOSA DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
-----
RAMSEY, THOMAS S
106 D STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FELON IN POSSESSION OF WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METH)
-----
ROBERTS, ALYSSA KAY
7802 HALE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
ROOD, SEAN EUGENE
70 FERRY LN ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
SANDERS, KIONA TAVIONO
206 TIMBER KNOLL DRIVE APT 92 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER
-----
SILVELS, AUSTYN JOHN-MIKEAL
1114 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
-----
SMITH, SHONIQUE NECHELLE
1418 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
-----
SOUTHERLAND, DANIEL ROSS
908 4TH ST SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
-----
TATUM, JOSEPH EDWARD
6415 STALLION LN HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
-----
THOMAS, SHAWN LAVAR
4065 ARBOR PLACE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
-----
TORREY, CHARLES ISIAH
3247 CONNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374114132
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
-----
TUDERS, MISTY FAYE
2002 E 34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071740
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
-----
WEBB, JUSTIN DEWAYNE
309 RETRO HUGHES RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
-----
WORLEY, TAYLOR DAWN
3805 ARROWROCK RD Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
WRIGHT, MICAH JAMES
4939 BRIGHTON LANE HIXTON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|ADAIR, GENE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 07/28/1951
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
|
|ANDERSON, SHARI MELISSA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/07/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
|
|ANTHONY, JOSHUA DEWITT
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/10/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|
|ARNOLD, KENNETH ROGER
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/03/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
|
|ARTEMIO, RAMIREZ MORALES
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/22/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BALL, JONATHAN N
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/19/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR )
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|BETTIS, CHARLES LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/18/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( SOLICIATION OF FALSE REP
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
|
|BROADWELL, JUSTIN LOYD
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/22/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BROOKS, JASON SHEPPARD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/24/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
- UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BRUMETT, JEFFREY S
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/05/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|BURNEY, BRYANT TOMAINE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/25/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BUTCHEE, EGURTIS DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/16/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CANTRELL, MEGAN RENEE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/29/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CATALANOTTO, AMY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/13/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAP
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
|
|DUNNIGAN, JEFFREY LABROZEN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/30/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|ELLIS, TINA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/03/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
|
|GEORGE, BYRON LEE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/09/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INITIATE THE PROCESS TO MA
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROMOTING THE MANUFACTURE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|HARPER, AARON LEE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/04/1994
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HARPER, TREVOR ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/03/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HARRIS, DAVID A
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 01/29/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HARVEY, CHASITY ANN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/08/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HATTEN, DYRON NAVARRE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/26/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|HEADRICK, PHILLIP WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/16/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
|
|HILL, NICHOLAS JEROME
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/19/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO RENDER AID
- DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|HOLBERT, CHARLES M
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/10/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
|
|HUBBARD, CHRISTOPHER HENRY
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 12/07/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HUFF, RAMONTA LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/17/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, RICKEY ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/08/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|JONES, MALEIGH JADE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/25/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000 (AUTO THEFT)
|
|KAISER, HANNAH COURTNEY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/18/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
|
|KARCHAK, IVAN IVANOVICH
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/27/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LANE, CHRISTOPHER LEON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/08/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LOCKHART, BRIAN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/10/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|
|LOGAN, JAMES CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/09/1974
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
|
|LOPEZ, ALEJANDRO MIGUEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/09/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
- IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|MARSHAL, ARIEL LYNETTE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/10/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
|
|MATTHEWS, JERRY L
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/13/1970
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MCKENZIE, TRACEY STEPHAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/19/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION( THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|MOORE, KENNETH LAVORN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/28/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|MOORE, SHERRILYN ANELL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/21/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, TERRI LAYNE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 09/11/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MORGAN, CHRISTOPHER ROBIN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/28/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|NELSON, TRAVIS LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/27/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
|
|PARKER, DEMEEKTRIS LYNN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/31/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|PECKINPAUGH, JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/19/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|PUTMAN, KIMBERLY LATEESE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/08/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
|
|RAMSEY, THOMAS S
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/23/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
- FELON IN POSSESSION OF WEAPON
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METH)
|
|ROBERSON, TYASIZA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/26/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|ROBERTS, ALYSSA KAY
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/13/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SANDERS, KIONA TAVIONO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/11/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER
|
|SILVELS, AUSTYN JOHN-MIKEAL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/21/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|SMITH, SHONIQUE NECHELLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SOUTHERLAND, DANIEL ROSS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/28/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|TATUM, JOSEPH EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/13/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|THOMAS, SHAWN LAVAR
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/09/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
|
|TORREY, CHARLES ISIAH
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WAITE, DARRELL LEVOR
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/12/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1000
|
|WEBB, JUSTIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/04/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|WORLEY, TAYLOR DAWN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/23/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WRIGHT, MICAH JAMES
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/17/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|