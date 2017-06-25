 Monday, June 26, 2017 68.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Charles Arthur Kyle, 29, Shot Early Sunday Morning

Sunday, June 25, 2017
Charles Arthur Kyle, 29, was shot early Sunday morning.
 
Chattanooga Police responded at 1:30 a.m. to a person who had been shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital via a personally-owned vehicle. He was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
 
Kyle advised that he was in a physical altercation with another person when he was shot.
There is no suspect information available at this time.
 
Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are following all leads. 
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525


June 25, 2017

June 25, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

June 24, 2017

Calbough Charged With Theft Of $25,000 In Jewelry From Mother's Soddy Daisy House


Sign up for our Facebook and Twitter feeds and you will get the  local news in "real time." You will also be entered for a chance to win the complete set of the Chattanooga Photo Books published ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADAIR, GENE LAMAR  1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37406  Age at Arrest: 65 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Terry Lee Calbough has been charged with stealing $25,000 in jewelry from his mother's house in Soddy Daisy. Calbough, 44, of E. Harbor Road, Soddy Daisy, was charged with aggravated burglary. ... (click for more)


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADAIR, GENE LAMAR  1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37406  Age at Arrest: 65 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT ----- ANDERSON, SHARI MELISSA  317 LEGGET ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373  Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ... (click for more)

Opinion

Exempt Volunteer Fire Departments From Procurement Policies - And Response (2)

The Hamilton County Commission just grouped a bunch of departments together in an attempt to reign in the CVB. I haven't spoken to any commissioners, but I truly believe it was unknowingly. By mandating that all non profits that receive 25 percent of their revenue follow county procurement policies, they might as well have padlocked all local volunteer fire departments. We expect ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Ghost & The Eclipse

So you don’t believe in ghosts, haints or spirits? And you don’t believe that smack in the middle of this August, it is going to be nighttime in the middle of the day? Then put on your seatbelt and sit next to me … First, the ghost. The 6 th Congressional District in the State of Georgia is in the northern part of Atlanta’s suburbs. It includes Roswell, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Continues Hot Second-Half Start With Two 6-0 Wins Over Pensacola Sunday

Game One Sunday Andy Wilkins had three hits and two RBI, and Dereck Rodriguez allowed just two hits over six innings as the Chattanooga Lookouts beat the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 6-0 in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday. Rodriguez (1-0) struck out six and walked two to pick up the win. Up 1-0 in the fourth, Chattanooga added to its lead when LaMonte Wade hit a two-run ... (click for more)

Cleveland High School Selects Joey Knox As Head Wrestling Coach

Cleveland High School has selected Joey Knox as the next head coach for the Blue Raider Wrestling program.  Coach Knox has been with the wrestling program as an assistant since 2013.  During his assistant coaching tenure, the team has secured six Team State Championships, including five individual State Champions and 20 State Medalists.    Cleveland High ... (click for more)


