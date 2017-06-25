Charles Arthur Kyle, 29, Shot Early Sunday Morning

Sunday, June 25, 2017

Charles Arthur Kyle, 29, was shot early Sunday morning.

Chattanooga Police responded at 1:30 a.m. to a person who had been shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital via a personally-owned vehicle. He was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

There is no suspect information available at this time. Kyle advised that he was in a physical altercation with another person when he was shot.

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are following all leads.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 .



