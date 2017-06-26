Butchee Charged With Whipping Daughter With Belt After She Balks At Pregnancy Test

Monday, June 26, 2017

Police have a Chattanooga man after his daughter said he beat her with a belt because he thought she was pregnant and she would not take a test.

The girl said her mother held her down during the beating on Saturday.

Egurtis Dejuan Butchee, 36, of Woodmore Lane was charged with child abuse and neglect.

She said she was struck in the legs from the calves to the hips, on her forearms, and on her buttocks and back between her waist and shoulder blades.

An officer said she had visible marks on all the places she mentioned.

He said it appeared one mark on her back was made by the belt buckle.

Police said while they were at the residence they were told that earlier in the day that Butchee was punching his teenage son in the face and cursing him out in the yard.