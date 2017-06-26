 Monday, June 26, 2017 70.5°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


Butchee Charged With Whipping Daughter With Belt After She Balks At Pregnancy Test

Monday, June 26, 2017
Egurtis Dejuan Butchee
Egurtis Dejuan Butchee

Police have a Chattanooga man after his daughter said he beat her with a belt because he thought she was pregnant and she would not take a test.

The girl said her mother held her down during the beating on Saturday.

Egurtis Dejuan Butchee, 36, of Woodmore Lane was charged with child abuse and neglect.

She said she was struck in the legs from the calves to the hips, on her forearms, and on her buttocks and back between her waist and shoulder blades.

An officer said she had visible marks on all the places she mentioned.

He said it appeared one mark on her back was made by the belt buckle.

Police said while they were at the residence they were told that earlier in the day that Butchee was punching his teenage son in the face and cursing him out in the yard.

 


June 26, 2017

Butchee Charged With Whipping Daughter With Belt After She Balks At Pregnancy Test

June 26, 2017

Police Kick In Door To Find Man Still Beating Much-Smaller Woman

June 26, 2017

Alexander Says Premiums Would Begin To Fall Under Health Care Bill Before Senate; Perdue Says "Obamacare Isn't Working"


Police have a Chattanooga man after his daughter said he beat her with a belt because he thought she was pregnant and she would not take a test. The girl said her mother held her down during ... (click for more)

Police responding to a call of a man beating a much smaller woman on Sunday found the attack still underway when they arrived. An officer had to kick in a door to rescue the battered victim. ... (click for more)

Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) today released the following statement on the Congressional Budget Office’s (CBO) report on the draft Senate health care bill: "The Congressional Budget Office ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Butchee Charged With Whipping Daughter With Belt After She Balks At Pregnancy Test

Police have a Chattanooga man after his daughter said he beat her with a belt because he thought she was pregnant and she would not take a test. The girl said her mother held her down during the beating on Saturday. Egurtis Dejuan Butchee, 36, of Woodmore Lane was charged with child abuse and neglect. She said she was struck in the legs from the calves to the hips, on her ... (click for more)

Police Kick In Door To Find Man Still Beating Much-Smaller Woman

Police responding to a call of a man beating a much smaller woman on Sunday found the attack still underway when they arrived. An officer had to kick in a door to rescue the battered victim. Francisco Rodolfo Cortez, 23, was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated sexual battery, especially aggravated burglary and interference with an emergency call.  In the early ... (click for more)

Opinion

Dennis Norwood: Through The Lens, My Early 4th Of July

Our wonderful nation’s birthday, the 4th of July, came early for me this year. Always one of my favorite holidays, perhaps it’s tied to that fact that my birthday is on Flag Day, this year’s early observance was extra special. The day was this past Sunday, June 25, and it came about as my wife and I attended a concert by our very favorite Christian artist, Sandi Patty, at Abba’s ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: California’s Foolishness

Over the weekend Hillary Clinton, the first runner-up in the latest presidential election, tweeted, “Forget death panels. If Republicans pass this (health) bill, they're the death party.” It was also being seriously debated if the psychotic action of the gunman who shot Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise was due to the repugnant rhetoric being increasingly spewed by other liberals. Great ... (click for more)

Sports

Former UTC Assistant Football Coach Suspended At ETSU After Threatening To Hang Residence Inn Clerk

A former UTC assistant football coach has been suspended at ETSU after police said he threatened to "hang with a noose" a clerk at the Residence Inn on Chestnut Street. Jeffrey Brumett, 35, was charged with assault, disorderly conduct and public intoxication. In the incident on Friday night, police were told by the clerk and by witnesses that Brumett was angry because his ... (click for more)

Cleveland High School Selects Joey Knox As Head Wrestling Coach

Cleveland High School has selected Joey Knox as the next head coach for the Blue Raider Wrestling program.  Coach Knox has been with the wrestling program as an assistant since 2013.  During his assistant coaching tenure, the team has secured six Team State Championships, including five individual State Champions and 20 State Medalists.    Cleveland High ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors