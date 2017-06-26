 Monday, June 26, 2017 78.6°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, June 26, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ARNOLD, KENNETH ROGER 
3711 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BALL, JONATHAN N 
10208 WYATT LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR )
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CORTEZ, FRANCISCO RODOLFO 

Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
CUNNINGHAM, MEGAN V 
3001 HAMILTON CHURCH ROAD ANTIOCH, 370137414 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
DOMINGO, FRANCISCO ANDRES 
3512 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
---
FERLINGERE, HALEY MARIE 
11 PINE PARK DRIVE SE ROME, 30161 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GILLIAM, WHITNEY HOPE 
1820 POE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
---
HARRIS, PRESTON RYAN 
268 ROCKY FORD ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HATTEN, DYRON NAVARRE 
843 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
HUDGINS, DEMAR RASHED 
3744 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
---
HUGHES, ZOE JANICE 
1266 LAKESIDE LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HUNTER, LADARRIUS LAVONTAE 
2850 MIDDLE TENNESSEE BLVD MURFREESBORO, 37130 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
KHASANOV, EMIL 
4369 ELLIS CIRCLE NW CLEVELAND, 373123325 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
KILGORE, WENDELL A 
4836 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LANE, CHRISTOPHER LEON 
241 STATEVILLE ROAD WATERTOWN, 37184 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LEPARD, WINTER RHEA 
4577 WEST HASSLER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
---
LOPEZ, FIDELINO 
3220 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071539 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MARSHAL, ARIEL LYNETTE 
313 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
MCCLENDON, ERICA NICOLE 
1421 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MILLER, TIMOTHY DAVID 
8079 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MOORE, TERRI LAYNE 
4933 WILLOW LAWN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
PARKS, ASHUNTI LANEE 
2166 OCOEE APT 2163 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
PITMON, QUINTIS JERMEL 
2513 RIDGE CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
PUTMAN, KIMBERLY LATEESE 
305 LAWS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
RICE, RONALD GLENN 
P.O. BOX 2009 CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY (OF AUTO)
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
---
ROBERSON, TYASIZA 
1012 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
RUSSELL, TEZDRIS LAMAR 
1102 GROVE ST APT. C CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
SHELL, KRISTIN NICHOLE 
1547 HIGHWAY 41 RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
SLAUGHTER, TERRY TYRONE 
5237 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STEWART, DERRICK LEBRONE 
7884 OLD ALABAMA HIGHWAY RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
---
TERRY, DONALD THOMAS 
551 6TH STREET NE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
---
UREN, ROBERT JAMES 
HOMELESS RED BANK, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
VAUGHN, RICHARD LAMAR 
39ROCK HAVEN LANE WHITWELL, 37337 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT UNDER 500)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
WAITE, DARRELL LEVOR 
2312 BROOKWOOD DRIVE EAST BRAINARD, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1000
---
WELLS, RUSSELL DEWAYNE 
4429 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILLIAMS, MICHAEL DEWAYNE 
1700 JACKSON STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILLOUGHBY, CHARLES WESLEY 
12136 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
---
WINDOM, DERRICK DEANGELO 
1664 GREENDALE WAY HIXON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Here are the mug shots:

BLOCKER, ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/12/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
BOWERS, HALEY PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/14/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CHANDLER, CONNIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 08/09/1952
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CORTEZ, FRANCISCO RODOLFO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/25/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
  • ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
CUNNINGHAM, MEGAN V
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/21/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
DOMINGO, FRANCISCO ANDRES
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/06/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVER, LEONARD DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/17/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FERLINGERE, HALEY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/07/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GILLIAM, WHITNEY HOPE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/01/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
HARRIS, PRESTON RYAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/06/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HUDGINS, DEMAR RASHED
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/17/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
HUFFMAN, TERRI NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/07/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUGHES, ZOE JANICE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/14/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUNTER, LADARRIUS LAVONTAE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/22/1990
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JAMES, DEONTE JEREL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/27/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KHASANOV, EMIL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/30/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
KILGORE, WENDELL A
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/15/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LEPARD, WINTER RHEA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/06/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
LOPEZ, FIDELINO
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 03/15/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MARTER, KALEB CHANCE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/21/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

MCCLENDON, ERICA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MILLER, TIMOTHY DAVID
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 08/03/1957
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PARKS, ASHUNTI LANEE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/29/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
PITMON, QUINTIS JERMEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/11/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RICE, RONALD GLENN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY (OF AUTO)
  • FORGERY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
RUSSELL, TEZDRIS LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/17/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
SLAUGHTER, TERRY TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/23/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STEWART, DERRICK LEBRONE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/20/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
TERRY, DONALD THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/25/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
TRUSS, JASMINE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/21/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT

UREN, ROBERT JAMES
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/19/1977
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WELLS, RUSSELL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/10/1965
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/06/1956
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLOUGHBY, CHARLES WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/13/1992
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
WINDOM, DERRICK DEANGELO
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT



June 26, 2017

Police Kick In Door To Find Man Still Beating Much-Smaller Woman

June 26, 2017

Knowles Says IMPROVE Act To Cause Certain Fees To Rise In Clerk Offices Across The State

June 26, 2017

House Majority Leader Casada Calls On Metro Council "To Put Safety Above Politics" On Sanctuary City Vote


Police responding to a call of a man beating a much smaller woman on Sunday found the attack still underway when they arrived. An officer had to kick in a door to rescue the battered victim. ... (click for more)

County Clerk Bill Knowles said the IMPROVE Act that was recently signed into law by Governor Bill Haslam to fund 1,000 road and bridge projects across the state will cause certain fees to ... (click for more)

House Majority Leader Glen Casada (R-Thompson's Station) on Monday called on the Nashville Metro Council "to put the safety of Tennesseans above their personal political beliefs" as the  ... (click for more)


Police Kick In Door To Find Man Still Beating Much-Smaller Woman

Police responding to a call of a man beating a much smaller woman on Sunday found the attack still underway when they arrived. An officer had to kick in a door to rescue the battered victim. Francisco Rodolfo Cortez, 23, was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated sexual battery, especially aggravated burglary and interference with an emergency call.  In the early ... (click for more)

Knowles Says IMPROVE Act To Cause Certain Fees To Rise In Clerk Offices Across The State

County Clerk Bill Knowles said the IMPROVE Act that was recently signed into law by Governor Bill Haslam to fund 1,000 road and bridge projects across the state will cause certain fees to rise in all 95 county clerk offices.   In order to fund the improvements, one portion of the plan calls for an increase in vehicle registration fees.  Mr. Knowles said ... (click for more)

Exempt Volunteer Fire Departments From Procurement Policies - And Response (2)

The Hamilton County Commission just grouped a bunch of departments together in an attempt to reign in the CVB. I haven't spoken to any commissioners, but I truly believe it was unknowingly. By mandating that all non profits that receive 25 percent of their revenue follow county procurement policies, they might as well have padlocked all local volunteer fire departments. We expect ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Deadly ‘Holy Trinity’

If you have grown tired and calloused to America’s horrifying opioid epidemic, please consider what the epidemic has become. A report last week found that, in the United States, emergency room cases including opioid abuse jumped a staggering 99 percent between 2009 and 2014. It is believed that last year over 60,000 Americans died from drug overdoses and – far worse – more than ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Continues Hot Second-Half Start With Two 6-0 Wins Over Pensacola Sunday

Game One Sunday Andy Wilkins had three hits and two RBI, and Dereck Rodriguez allowed just two hits over six innings as the Chattanooga Lookouts beat the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 6-0 in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday. Rodriguez (1-0) struck out six and walked two to pick up the win. Up 1-0 in the fourth, Chattanooga added to its lead when LaMonte Wade hit a two-run ... (click for more)

Cleveland High School Selects Joey Knox As Head Wrestling Coach

Cleveland High School has selected Joey Knox as the next head coach for the Blue Raider Wrestling program.  Coach Knox has been with the wrestling program as an assistant since 2013.  During his assistant coaching tenure, the team has secured six Team State Championships, including five individual State Champions and 20 State Medalists.    Cleveland High ... (click for more)


