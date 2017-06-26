Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ARNOLD, KENNETH ROGER
3711 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BALL, JONATHAN N
10208 WYATT LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR )
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CORTEZ, FRANCISCO RODOLFO
,
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
CUNNINGHAM, MEGAN V
3001 HAMILTON CHURCH ROAD ANTIOCH, 370137414
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
DOMINGO, FRANCISCO ANDRES
3512 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
---
FERLINGERE, HALEY MARIE
11 PINE PARK DRIVE SE ROME, 30161
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GILLIAM, WHITNEY HOPE
1820 POE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
---
HARRIS, PRESTON RYAN
268 ROCKY FORD ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30736
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HATTEN, DYRON NAVARRE
843 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
HUDGINS, DEMAR RASHED
3744 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
---
HUGHES, ZOE JANICE
1266 LAKESIDE LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HUNTER, LADARRIUS LAVONTAE
2850 MIDDLE TENNESSEE BLVD MURFREESBORO, 37130
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
KHASANOV, EMIL
4369 ELLIS CIRCLE NW CLEVELAND, 373123325
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
KILGORE, WENDELL A
4836 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LANE, CHRISTOPHER LEON
241 STATEVILLE ROAD WATERTOWN, 37184
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LEPARD, WINTER RHEA
4577 WEST HASSLER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
---
LOPEZ, FIDELINO
3220 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071539
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MARSHAL, ARIEL LYNETTE
313 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
MCCLENDON, ERICA NICOLE
1421 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MILLER, TIMOTHY DAVID
8079 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MOORE, TERRI LAYNE
4933 WILLOW LAWN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
PARKS, ASHUNTI LANEE
2166 OCOEE APT 2163 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
PITMON, QUINTIS JERMEL
2513 RIDGE CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
PUTMAN, KIMBERLY LATEESE
305 LAWS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
RICE, RONALD GLENN
P.O. BOX 2009 CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY (OF AUTO)
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
---
ROBERSON, TYASIZA
1012 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
RUSSELL, TEZDRIS LAMAR
1102 GROVE ST APT. C CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
SHELL, KRISTIN NICHOLE
1547 HIGHWAY 41 RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
SLAUGHTER, TERRY TYRONE
5237 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STEWART, DERRICK LEBRONE
7884 OLD ALABAMA HIGHWAY RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
---
TERRY, DONALD THOMAS
551 6TH STREET NE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
---
UREN, ROBERT JAMES
HOMELESS RED BANK, 37405
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
VAUGHN, RICHARD LAMAR
39ROCK HAVEN LANE WHITWELL, 37337
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT UNDER 500)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
WAITE, DARRELL LEVOR
2312 BROOKWOOD DRIVE EAST BRAINARD, 37421
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1000
---
WELLS, RUSSELL DEWAYNE
4429 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILLIAMS, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
1700 JACKSON STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILLOUGHBY, CHARLES WESLEY
12136 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
---
WINDOM, DERRICK DEANGELO
1664 GREENDALE WAY HIXON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
