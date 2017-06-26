Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, June 26, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ARNOLD, KENNETH ROGER

3711 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BALL, JONATHAN N

10208 WYATT LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR )

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CORTEZ, FRANCISCO RODOLFO

,

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

---

CUNNINGHAM, MEGAN V

3001 HAMILTON CHURCH ROAD ANTIOCH, 370137414

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

---

DOMINGO, FRANCISCO ANDRES

3512 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

---

FERLINGERE, HALEY MARIE

11 PINE PARK DRIVE SE ROME, 30161

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

GILLIAM, WHITNEY HOPE

1820 POE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

---

HARRIS, PRESTON RYAN

268 ROCKY FORD ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30736

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

HATTEN, DYRON NAVARRE

843 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

HUDGINS, DEMAR RASHED

3744 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND

---

HUGHES, ZOE JANICE

1266 LAKESIDE LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HUNTER, LADARRIUS LAVONTAE

2850 MIDDLE TENNESSEE BLVD MURFREESBORO, 37130

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

KHASANOV, EMIL

4369 ELLIS CIRCLE NW CLEVELAND, 373123325

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

KILGORE, WENDELL A

4836 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

LANE, CHRISTOPHER LEON

241 STATEVILLE ROAD WATERTOWN, 37184

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---LEPARD, WINTER RHEA4577 WEST HASSLER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000---LOPEZ, FIDELINO3220 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071539Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MARSHAL, ARIEL LYNETTE313 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)---MCCLENDON, ERICA NICOLE1421 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MILLER, TIMOTHY DAVID8079 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MOORE, TERRI LAYNE4933 WILLOW LAWN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37363Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---PARKS, ASHUNTI LANEE2166 OCOEE APT 2163 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---PITMON, QUINTIS JERMEL2513 RIDGE CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---PUTMAN, KIMBERLY LATEESE305 LAWS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---RICE, RONALD GLENNP.O. BOX 2009 CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY (OF AUTO)FORGERYTHEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000---ROBERSON, TYASIZA1012 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---RUSSELL, TEZDRIS LAMAR1102 GROVE ST APT. C CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---SHELL, KRISTIN NICHOLE1547 HIGHWAY 41 RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)---SLAUGHTER, TERRY TYRONE5237 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STEWART, DERRICK LEBRONE7884 OLD ALABAMA HIGHWAY RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II---TERRY, DONALD THOMAS551 6TH STREET NE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS---UREN, ROBERT JAMESHOMELESS RED BANK, 37405Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKEDFAILURE TO APPEAR---VAUGHN, RICHARD LAMAR39ROCK HAVEN LANE WHITWELL, 37337Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT UNDER 500)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---WAITE, DARRELL LEVOR2312 BROOKWOOD DRIVE EAST BRAINARD, 37421Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1000---WELLS, RUSSELL DEWAYNE4429 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILLIAMS, MICHAEL DEWAYNE1700 JACKSON STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILLOUGHBY, CHARLES WESLEY12136 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION---WINDOM, DERRICK DEANGELO1664 GREENDALE WAY HIXON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCT

Here are the mug shots:

BLOCKER, ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/12/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT BOWERS, HALEY PAIGE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/14/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION CHANDLER, CONNIE LEE

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 08/09/1952

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CORTEZ, FRANCISCO RODOLFO

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/25/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS CUNNINGHAM, MEGAN V

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/21/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) DOMINGO, FRANCISCO ANDRES

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/06/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION DRIVER, LEONARD DARRELL

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/17/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF FERLINGERE, HALEY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/07/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION GILLIAM, WHITNEY HOPE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/01/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD HARRIS, PRESTON RYAN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/06/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HUDGINS, DEMAR RASHED

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/17/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND HUFFMAN, TERRI NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/07/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUGHES, ZOE JANICE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/14/1993

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUNTER, LADARRIUS LAVONTAE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/22/1990

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF JAMES, DEONTE JEREL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/27/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE KHASANOV, EMIL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/30/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION KILGORE, WENDELL A

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/15/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LEPARD, WINTER RHEA

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/06/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000 LOPEZ, FIDELINO

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 03/15/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MARTER, KALEB CHANCE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/21/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

MCCLENDON, ERICA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/16/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLER, TIMOTHY DAVID

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 08/03/1957

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARKS, ASHUNTI LANEE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/29/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT PITMON, QUINTIS JERMEL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/11/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF RICE, RONALD GLENN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/05/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017

Charge(s):

BURGLARY (OF AUTO)

FORGERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000 RUSSELL, TEZDRIS LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/17/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) SLAUGHTER, TERRY TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/23/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STEWART, DERRICK LEBRONE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/20/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II TERRY, DONALD THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/25/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS TRUSS, JASMINE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/21/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT