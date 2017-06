Monday, June 26, 2017

Here is the Walker County arrest report for June 19-25:

DUNN KENNETH EUGENE W/M 34 Officer EVANS DUI, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

KIRBY MAX AUSTIN W/M 24 Officer CHANDLER PROBATION VIOLATION- M

HARDEN JAMESON DANIEL W/M 27 Officer DOYLE POSSESSION OF METH

WILLIAMS GABRIEL ROBERT W/M 28 Officer DOYLE PROBATION VIOLATION- F

JOHNSON JOSHUA CAIN W/M 30 Officer CLARK OBSTRUCTION- M, POSSESSION OF METH, THEFT BY BRINGING STOLEN PROPERTY INTO THE STATE

GRIFFITH CHELSEA LEANN W/F 25 Officer CLARK OBSTRUCTION- M, VIOLATION OF PAROLE

GRAF JOSHUA KEITH W/M 33 Officer MILLER OBSTRUCTION- M

FIELDING JIMMY SHAWN W/M 37 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION

DAVENPORT CHRISTOPHER LEE W/M 23 Officer DOYLE POSSESSION OF METH

WINKLES DUSTIN CHASE W/M 25 Officer COKER DUI, SEAT BELT VIOLATION

SHROPSHIRE WILLIAM EDGAR III W/M 33 Officer CAREATHERS POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF SCH. IV CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

KRAUSE RICHARD DAVID W/M 49 COLE CONSPIRACY TO DISTRIBUTE METH

NEIGHBORS SUMMER RENEE W/F 35 COLE POSSESSION OF METH

DRAKE TERRY PAUL W/M 47 PARNELL PROBATION VIOLATION- F

BRAMLETT CHAD EVERETT W/M 31 Officer SCARBROUGH CONTEMPT OF CIVIL COURT x2, PROBATION VIOLATION- M

COLE ANSLEIGH ABIGAIL B/F 18 TURN IN FORGERY 4TH DEGREE x2

LYONS DUSTIN LAMAR W/M 31 TURN IN FAILURE TO APPEAR- M, BOND SURRENDER

FRAZIER JOSHUA DEE W/M 33 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION- M

SMITH LINDA DENISE W/F 52 Officer BEDFORD BATTERY- FVA

HENRY JENNIFER DAVIS W/F 41 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION- M

DENTON JACOB WILLIAM W/M 20 DTF RAILEY OBSTRUCTION- M, POSSESSION OF A SCH I CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

PRINTUP HAVEN ALLEXIS B/F 23 DTF RAILEY USE OF A COMMUNICATION FACILITY DURING THE COMMISION OF A FELONY INVOLVING A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF A SCH I CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BRACKETT JEREMY WAYNE W/M 38 Officer AGGREDANO GA RESIDENT HAS 60 DAYS TO CHANGE ADDRESS, SEAT BELT VIOLATION, HOLD FOR LPD

ALLEN TAMIKA SHAWNTA B/F 29 Officer MILLER PROBATOIN VIOLATION- F

RIDGE KATRINA MICHELLE W/F 45 Officer HOUSER SIMPLE BATTERY

JONES CINDY MARIE W/F 55 Officer AGGREDANO SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA, SIMPLE ASSAULT- FVA

DEAN CRYSTAL STAR W/F 40 Officer BREWER SHOPLIFTING- M

TAYLOR JESSICA SHAE W/F 28 Officer REECE SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA

WHITE ZACHARY GAGE W/M 20 Officer WOOTEN DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED, KNOWINGLY DRIVING A MOTOR VEHICLE ON SUSPENDED, CANCELLED OR REVOKED REGISTRATION

VANCE JIMMY LEE W/M 52 Officer REECE CRIMINAL TRESPASS, POSSESSION OF METH

LOWE MEGAN NICHOLE W/F 30 Officer WILLIAMSON THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING – M

PURSLEY, II QUENTIN LEE W/M 25 Officer STAFFORD AFFRAY

JOHNSON JOSHUA NATHANIEL W/M 29 Officer STAFFORD AFFRAY

BULLARD RANDY JOE W/M 46 Officer CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION – F

BLEVINS JAMES BRAYDEN W/M 26 Officer CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION – F

FARGO MICHAEL THOMAS W/M 27 Officer GALYON DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, FAIL OBEY STOP SIGN

CRIDER CATRINIA CHARLENE W/F 37 Officer MAYNOR FLEEING/ATTEMPT ELUDE POLICE FOR FELONY OFFENSE, FAIL YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

PAIR BRYAN JOSEPH W/M 33 Officer GRIFFIN POSSESSION OF METH

SANDRIDGE AVEROYAN ALDETWON B/M 28 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION – M

STOKER RICKY LEE W/M 44 Officer MILLER ENDANGERING SECURITY INTEREST

ALEXANDER SHANA LASHELLE W/F 35 Officer HEAD PROBATION VIOLATION – M

BAINE DAYMON JOSEPH W/M 57 DCS – MATTHEWS OBSTRUCTION – M

PERKINS ROBERT JOEL W/M 44 DCS – GREEN PROBATION VIOLATION – F

BROWN TERRANCE LEANNE W/F 37 Officer OWENS PROBATION VIOLATION – M

DUNN ADRIAN LEE W/M 28 Officer GRIFFIN POSSESSION OF METH

HEROD JEREMY KIRK W/M 44 Officer PERKINS DUI, DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED

ONBEY SAGE GAINES W/M 27 DCS – MATTHEWS POSSESSION OF METH

JERNIGAN LAUREN ELISE W/F 27 Officer DUNN HOLD FOR FULTON COUNTY

CLARK MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER W/M 25 Officer PARKER VIOLATE FAMILY VIOLENCE ORDER

ANDERSON ANDY BURKE W/M 45 Officer PARKER PROBATION VIOLATION – F

MIDDLETON CHRISTOPHER NEIL W/M 51 Officer MCBEE FTA – M

MANSEL HEATHER MARIE W/F 31 DTF POSSESSION OF METH WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

HIBBETT BRIAN SCOTT W/M 44 DTF POSSESSION OF METH

GRIMES MICHAEL EARL W/M 27 DTF POSSESSION OF METH, CONSPIRACY TO DISTRIBUTE METH

KELLETT CHARLES MARSHALL W/M 46 Officer BRADFORD DUI – DRUGS, PILLS NOT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, FTML, POSSESSION OF METH

MORTON, JR VERNON LEON W/M 57 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION – F (ADD CHARGE)

ANDERSON ANDY BURK W/M 45 Officer CHANDLER POSSESSION MARIJUANA – LESS OZ, CROSSING GUARD LINE WITH DRUGS (ADD CHARGES)

BREEDWELL DUSTIN ADAM W/M 21 Officer WORLEY BATTERY –FVA

STATON BELINDA GAIL W/F 84 Officer HICKS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, TERRORISTIC THREATS/ACTS

YOUNG SAMUEL PAUL W/M 35 Officer CHANDLER SIMPLE ASSAULT, SIMPLE BATTERY – FVA

KELLEY WILLIAM CAMERON W/M 25 Officer WORLEY CRIMINAL TRESPASS, SIMPLE ASSAULT- FVA

CARSON KERRY LAMONT B/M 30 Officer PARKER FTA- M, FTA- M

BURNS JONIE MICHELLE W/F 37 TURN IN POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OZ., POSSESSION OF A SCH I CONTROLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF COCAINE, POSSESSION OF A SCH II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, TRAFFICKING IN COCAINE, ILLEGAL DRUGS, MARIJUANA OR METH

BROWN GORDON MADISON W/M 24 Officer COKER CRUELTY TO CHILDREN- DEPREVATION OF NECESSARY SUSTINANCE

BROWN DAVIS OLIVER W/M 53 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION- F

MOSLEY JULIUS CALHOUN B/M 46 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION- F, FTA- M

ROCKHOLT PHILLIP LAMAR W/M *** *** ***

THORNTON CONNOR ADDISON W/M 19 Officer MILLER PROBTION VIOLATION- F

COTTER CHRISTOPHER ALEXANDER W/M 19 Officer TERRY DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED

BARNES JEREMY STEVEN W/M 29 Officer WOOTEN OBSTRUCTION- M

PARKER CHRIS EUGENE W/M 30 Officer GRAHAM RETURN FROM HAMILTON MEDICAL CENTER

WARREN WILLIAM RONALD W/M 41 Officer WEBER FTA- M

STOKER DENNIS LEE W/M 55 Officer VANDYKE DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED, NO INSURANCE, CONCEALING THE IDENTITY OF A VEHICLE

TAYLOR BOBBY JOE W/M 34 Officer VANDYKE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OZ., POSSESSION OF A SCH IV CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LUMPKINS JUSTIN LEE W/M 26 Officer AGREDANO POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OZ., NO INSURANCE, SPEEDING

SMITH CHRISTOPHER ALLEN W/M 43 Officer WOOTEN PROBATION VIOLATION- F, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED, POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

BRADSHAW JOSHUA CODY W/M 28 Officer WEBER POSSESSION OF METH

CROFTS STACEY LYNN W/F 41 Officer WOOTEN POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, GIVING FALSE NAME, ADDRESS, DATE OF BIRTH TO LAW ENFORCEMENT

HARRIS JOSEPH SAMUEL W/M 27 Officer WILLIAMSON DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED

PETTY JOHN GREGORY W/M 40 Officer HOUSER DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED, NO INSURANCE, SUSPENDED REGISTRATION

WEICHSELBAUM SARAH BETH W/F 28 Officer TERRY DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED

JENKINS CHARLES ALLEN W/M 23 Officer SCARBROUGH DUI

GOINS JENNIFER NICOLE W/F 33 Officer ENGLAND CRIMINAL TRESPASS

SWANN CHRISTOPHER DAVID W/M 27 Officer AGREDANO DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED, CRIMINAL TRESPASS

SMITH MICHAEL JOSHUA W/M 39 Officer SCHRADER POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OZ.

COX ROBERT LEE W/M 17 Officer SCHRADER POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OZ.

KILGORE DARNELL RESAHUD B/M 31 Officer CLARK DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED

COOPER FELICIA CANSAS W/F 27 Officer CLARK POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OZ.

SMITH BROOK LENAY W/F 36 TURN IN HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

STEVENS JOSHUA NEAL W/M 37 Officer FOUTS/ Officer BARKLEY RETURN FROM HAMILTON MEDICAL CENTER

PENCE CHRIS BRIAN W/M 33 Officer WILLIAMSON BATTERY- FVA, HOLD FOR LPD

LOFTY MICHAEL ANDREW W/M 32 Officer ELLIOT FALSE IMPRISONMENT

SMALL JACK LEON W/M 35 Officer REECE DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED, DEFECTIVE EQUIPMENT, HOLD FOR RPD

SMITH JOSHUA LABRON B/M 20 Officer VANDYKE POSSESSION W/ INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE MARIJUANA

MONTGOMERY QUENTIN DEVON B/M 22 Officer VANDYKE POSSESSION W/ INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE MARIJUANA

BELL JAHMAR DEWAYNE B/M 17 Officer VANDYKE POSSESSION W/ INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE MARIJUANA

WALLIN PHILLIP EARL W/M 48 Officer BREWER PROBATION VIOLATION- M