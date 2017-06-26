 Monday, June 26, 2017 78.8°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Receives Full Funding To Establish Adult Felony Drug Court

Monday, June 26, 2017

Lookout Mountain Judicial District Chief Judge Kristina Cook Graham announced that the state of Georgia has fully funded the Circuit’s request of $148,166 to plan and implement the region’s first Drug Court. 

Over the last several months, Judge Graham and Judge Don Thompson have established a working team to make plans for the new court.  Judge Thompson will preside over the court, while Judge Graham will preside in his absence or in cases that may require his recusal.  Deanna Reisman and Vickie Clark of the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District D.A.’s Office have been appointed to serve as prosecutors, while David Dunn and Amber Connell of the Circuit Public Defender’s Office will provide defense counsel.  

A Drug Court coordinator will soon be hired to oversee the entire program and coordinate team efforts.  In addition, the working team is consulting with various treatment providers.  Once the team is established, they will receive extensive training from the state of Georgia at the Council for Accountability Court Judges Annual Training Conference in Athens, Ga. 

Judge Graham said, “The Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Adult Felony Drug Court will address the needs of habitual users.  Using a team approach that includes weekly court appearances, random drug screenings, comprehensive treatment, and vocational and educational efforts, those completing the program have a strong likelihood of abstaining from drugs and alcohol use and avoiding further criminal prosecution.”

Judge Thompson recently attended the Georgia Council for Superior Court Judges Accountability and Treatment Courts Committee Retreat.  In addition, members of the team have visited several Accountability Court Programs to observe methods and procedures, including those in the Conasauga Circuit (Dalton) and the Northeastern Circuit (Gainesville). 

Judge Thompson noted that Judge Graham recently attended a conference in Atlanta entitled, “Drugs in America:  What Every Judge Needs to Know”, focusing on the science of addiction and the proper medical and judicial responses to the challenges of addiction.  Next month, she will attend the National Association of Drug Court Personnel Conference in Washington, D.C., the world’s largest conference on accountability treatment courts.

Judge Graham said, “This is a game changer for so many people in our circuit.  We have an opportunity here to save lives and restore families by breaking the cycle of addiction and preventing further criminal activity in our communities.”

The Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Felony Adult Drug Court will be accessible to citizens of Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade and Walker Counties.  Court proceedings will be conducted weekly at the Walker County Courthouse where Judge Thompson’s chambers are located. 

Judge Thompson said, “We are very grateful to Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield for providing office space for our drug court coordinator and his support of this program.”

Applicants for the program will be screened in the near future. The Court hopes to serve up to 70 individuals at a time. 

Judge Graham said, “We know that this will have a huge impact on those coming before the Court for adjudication.  We believe this program will literally save lives and we couldn’t be more excited.”


June 26, 2017

Police Kick In Door To Find Man Still Beating Much-Smaller Woman

June 26, 2017

Knowles Says IMPROVE Act To Cause Certain Fees To Rise In Clerk Offices Across The State

June 26, 2017

House Majority Leader Casada Calls On Metro Council "To Put Safety Above Politics" On Sanctuary City Vote


Police responding to a call of a man beating a much smaller woman on Sunday found the attack still underway when they arrived. An officer had to kick in a door to rescue the battered victim.

County Clerk Bill Knowles said the IMPROVE Act that was recently signed into law by Governor Bill Haslam to fund 1,000 road and bridge projects across the state will cause certain fees to

House Majority Leader Glen Casada (R-Thompson's Station) on Monday called on the Nashville Metro Council "to put the safety of Tennesseans above their personal political beliefs" as the


Exempt Volunteer Fire Departments From Procurement Policies - And Response (2)

The Hamilton County Commission just grouped a bunch of departments together in an attempt to reign in the CVB. I haven't spoken to any commissioners, but I truly believe it was unknowingly. By mandating that all non profits that receive 25 percent of their revenue follow county procurement policies, they might as well have padlocked all local volunteer fire departments. We expect ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Deadly ‘Holy Trinity’

If you have grown tired and calloused to America’s horrifying opioid epidemic, please consider what the epidemic has become. A report last week found that, in the United States, emergency room cases including opioid abuse jumped a staggering 99 percent between 2009 and 2014. It is believed that last year over 60,000 Americans died from drug overdoses and – far worse – more than ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Continues Hot Second-Half Start With Two 6-0 Wins Over Pensacola Sunday

Game One Sunday Andy Wilkins had three hits and two RBI, and Dereck Rodriguez allowed just two hits over six innings as the Chattanooga Lookouts beat the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 6-0 in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday. Rodriguez (1-0) struck out six and walked two to pick up the win. Up 1-0 in the fourth, Chattanooga added to its lead when LaMonte Wade hit a two-run ... (click for more)

Cleveland High School Selects Joey Knox As Head Wrestling Coach

Cleveland High School has selected Joey Knox as the next head coach for the Blue Raider Wrestling program.  Coach Knox has been with the wrestling program as an assistant since 2013.  During his assistant coaching tenure, the team has secured six Team State Championships, including five individual State Champions and 20 State Medalists.    Cleveland High ... (click for more)


