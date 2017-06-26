Knowles Says IMPROVE Act To Cause Certain Fees To Rise In Clerk Offices Across The State

Monday, June 26, 2017

County Clerk Bill Knowles said the IMPROVE Act that was recently signed into law by Governor Bill Haslam to fund 1,000 road and bridge projects across the state will cause certain fees to rise in all 95 county clerk offices.

In order to fund the improvements, one portion of the plan calls for an increase in vehicle registration fees. Mr. Knowles said 100 percent of the increase goes to the highway fund.

Below is a summary of the increases to take effect beginning July 1.

· Personal vehicles (standard, disabled, military, motorcycle, and specialty) will increase by $5.

· Commercial vehicles (buses, limos, and taxis) will increase by $10.

· Freight motor vehicles (commercial vehicles, semis, and tractor trailers) will increase by $20.

· 100 percent electric vehicles will increase by $100.

The increase in registration fees is in addition to the current fee.