Live Facebook Video Of Gang Members Displaying Guns Results In No Bond For Rollin 100s Crip

Monday, June 26, 2017
Image from gang rap video that was live streamed on Facebook
Image from gang rap video that was live streamed on Facebook

A video that was live streamed on Facebook showing several Chattanooga gang members displaying guns has resulted in one of those shown having a no bond placed on him in court.

Judge Barry Steelman made the ruling in the case of Tadarius Hester who is charged in an aggravated robbery in April 2016.

"How many other people were out doing that - in a vehicle with that many guns riding around town?" the judge asked Hester's attorney, Hannah Stokes.

Chattanooga Police were among those watching the video.

Police were able to obtain a copy of it, and it was played in court on a large screen on Monday. 

It was testified that Devin Brown was using his cellphone to record the video, which featured rap music as well as commentary by some of those in a white Jeep Patriot. The Jeep was later stopped on Brainerd Road.

An officer testified that shots were fired in the vicinity where the video was made, but it is not known if those in the van were involved.

The officer said among those in the van was Ace Bonner, who was described as the OG (leader) of the Rollin 100s Crips in Chattanooga. Others in the vehicle are in the same gang, it was stated.

Those in the video often shouted the word "Gang."

Judge Steelman also noted that some flashed gang signs and two of those shown, including Hester, wore blue bandanas, apparently as a gang symbol.

The officer said police were told that Hester had taken the guns to his grandmother's house. Police were allowed to search the residence and found two of the three guns from the video, including a Glock that Hester was displaying.

Prosecutor Lance Pope also played a tape of a jail three-way call from Hester to his mother and to Bonner.

There was discussion on the call on who Hester might have told that he took the weapons to his grandmother's. 

The prosecutor said Hester advised during the call that if money could be raised to free him from jail "he'd get the money back for them." His mother said during the call that she did not have any money for his bail. 

Hester earlier was allowed out of jail and placed on electronic surveillance.

He was picked up on May 14 when he had a gun outside a motel.

The officer said police used the new "real time" camera system to help locate Hester and others with him. He said they like to hang out at the Woodlawn Apartments and at Windsor Terrace. 

 

 

 


