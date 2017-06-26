 Monday, June 26, 2017 78.6°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Smith Gets Life Prison Sentence After Conviction In North Chattanooga Murder

Monday, June 26, 2017

A Criminal Court jury on Monday afternoon found Briston Smith Jr. guilty of a North Chattanooga murder.

Judge Barry Steelman sentenced him to life in prison.

Smith, who is now 20, had told the jury, "I don't want to spend the rest of my life in jail."

He was found guilty of felony murder in the March 2, 2015, death of Charles "Chas" Holsey in a drug deal gone bad.

It was testified that Smith and the victim did not know one another, but they got in touch because Smith dialed one digit wrong in a text message. They agreed to meet behind the Kangaroo convenience store.

Courtney Thompson, girlfriend of the victim, said there was a disagreement over the marijuana sale and Smith told Adram "A.B." Young to "shoot his a--."

Young is set to go to trial in the case later.

Robert Thompson, who drove the pair for the drug deal, is also charged with murder. He is free on bond.

Smith took the witness stand and said he left the Holsey vehicle before the shooting started.

He was 18 at the time of the incident, and the victim was 19. 


June 26, 2017

Police Kick In Door To Find Man Still Beating Much-Smaller Woman

Police responding to a call of a man beating a much smaller woman on Sunday found the attack still underway when they arrived. An officer had to kick in a door to rescue the battered victim. Francisco Rodolfo Cortez, 23, was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated sexual battery, especially aggravated burglary and interference with an emergency call.  In the early ... (click for more)

Knowles Says IMPROVE Act To Cause Certain Fees To Rise In Clerk Offices Across The State

County Clerk Bill Knowles said the IMPROVE Act that was recently signed into law by Governor Bill Haslam to fund 1,000 road and bridge projects across the state will cause certain fees to rise in all 95 county clerk offices.   In order to fund the improvements, one portion of the plan calls for an increase in vehicle registration fees.  Mr. Knowles said ... (click for more)

Opinion

Exempt Volunteer Fire Departments From Procurement Policies - And Response (2)

The Hamilton County Commission just grouped a bunch of departments together in an attempt to reign in the CVB. I haven't spoken to any commissioners, but I truly believe it was unknowingly. By mandating that all non profits that receive 25 percent of their revenue follow county procurement policies, they might as well have padlocked all local volunteer fire departments. We expect ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Deadly ‘Holy Trinity’

If you have grown tired and calloused to America’s horrifying opioid epidemic, please consider what the epidemic has become. A report last week found that, in the United States, emergency room cases including opioid abuse jumped a staggering 99 percent between 2009 and 2014. It is believed that last year over 60,000 Americans died from drug overdoses and – far worse – more than ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Continues Hot Second-Half Start With Two 6-0 Wins Over Pensacola Sunday

Game One Sunday Andy Wilkins had three hits and two RBI, and Dereck Rodriguez allowed just two hits over six innings as the Chattanooga Lookouts beat the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 6-0 in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday. Rodriguez (1-0) struck out six and walked two to pick up the win. Up 1-0 in the fourth, Chattanooga added to its lead when LaMonte Wade hit a two-run ... (click for more)

Cleveland High School Selects Joey Knox As Head Wrestling Coach

Cleveland High School has selected Joey Knox as the next head coach for the Blue Raider Wrestling program.  Coach Knox has been with the wrestling program as an assistant since 2013.  During his assistant coaching tenure, the team has secured six Team State Championships, including five individual State Champions and 20 State Medalists.    Cleveland High ... (click for more)


