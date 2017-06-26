Smith Gets Life Prison Sentence After Conviction In North Chattanooga Murder

Monday, June 26, 2017

A Criminal Court jury on Monday afternoon found Briston Smith Jr. guilty of a North Chattanooga murder.

Judge Barry Steelman sentenced him to life in prison.

Smith, who is now 20, had told the jury, "I don't want to spend the rest of my life in jail."

He was found guilty of felony murder in the March 2, 2015, death of Charles "Chas" Holsey in a drug deal gone bad.

It was testified that Smith and the victim did not know one another, but they got in touch because Smith dialed one digit wrong in a text message. They agreed to meet behind the Kangaroo convenience store.

Courtney Thompson, girlfriend of the victim, said there was a disagreement over the marijuana sale and Smith told Adram "A.B." Young to "shoot his a--."

Young is set to go to trial in the case later.

Robert Thompson, who drove the pair for the drug deal, is also charged with murder. He is free on bond.

Smith took the witness stand and said he left the Holsey vehicle before the shooting started.

He was 18 at the time of the incident, and the victim was 19.