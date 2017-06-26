63 House GOP Caucus Members Oppose Nashville Sanctuary City Ordinance

Monday, June 26, 2017

Sixty three state House Republican Caucus members have signed a resolution opposing the Sanctuary City ordinance that has passed on two readings and is awaiting a third by the Nashville Metro Council.

It reads:

With the Second Reading of the Ordinances filed by Metro Councilmen Bob Mendes and Colby Sledge having passed and a vote pending from the Metro Council, we are compelled to make public the intent and purposes of this Ordinance and to make it known that as Representatives of the State of Tennessee, we soundly object to their passage.

Tennessee is currently being represented by the Thomas More Law Center in a lawsuit questioning the ongoing practice of settling refugees in Tennessee through various non-governmental organizations without the proper vetting, channels or protocol being followed.

The Ordinances would formally put policies in place that would officially make Nashville a Sanctuary City.

In essence, the Ordinances would:

Prohibit Metro Nashville employees from inquiring into anyone's immigration status, effectively enabling illegal aliens to access public benefits they would otherwise be barred from using. This practice is not in line with State and Federal law and would a huge financial strain on our public benefit services and budgets.

2) Prohibit Metro Council from continuing a contractual arrangement with the U.S. Marshals Service that enables the Davidson County jail to detain illegal criminal aliens for ICE pick-up, and would "require Metro to exercise its rights to terminate the contract, and negotiate new terms subject to Council approval." The Council could decide not to renew any contract that allows for compliance with ICE detainers.