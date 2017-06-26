 Monday, June 26, 2017 70.5°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


Alexander Says Premiums Would Begin To Fall Under Health Care Bill Before Senate; Perdue Says "Obamacare Isn't Working"

Monday, June 26, 2017
Lamar Alexander
Lamar Alexander

Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) today released the following statement on the Congressional Budget Office’s (CBO) report on the draft Senate health care bill:

"The Congressional Budget Office report is helpful information for every senator to consider as we review the draft Senate bill and look at how it will affect our states.

"I'm encouraged that CBO says premiums would begin to fall under this bill starting in 2020, especially in states that take advantage of the new flexibility available under the bill.

"It's important to remember that the alternative to this bill is current law that leaves 162,000 Tennesseans who make less than $12,000 a year without aid to buy insurance, and as many as 350,000 Tennesseans in the individual market facing the real possibility of having zero insurance options next year."

Senator Alexander said the bill:

  • Offers health care coverage to 162,000 Tennesseans who make less than $12,000 a year, and under the current law, receive zero help buying insurance.
  • Means the 350,000 Tennesseans who buy their insurance in the individual market – these are Tennesseans who don’t get their insurance on the job or who don’t get it from the government – are more likely to be able to buy insurance next year instead of being in the collapsing Obamacare exchanges where there may be only one option – or even zero options – to buy insurance.
  • Repeals the health insurance tax, which drives up the cost of premiums.
  • Gives the state more flexibility and continues federal cost-sharing, which our state insurance commissioner said will help bring down the cost of premiums.
  • Slows down sky-rocketing premiums, which in Tennessee have gone up 176 percent over four years.
  • Repeals the medical device tax on one of our state’s largest exports.
  • Repeals the employer mandate penalty, which should mean that employers should be able to offer employees more choices of insurance at a lower-cost—and about 60 percent of us get our insurance on the job.
  • Ends the tax on individuals who choose not to buy insurance.
  • Provides more money for hospitals that serve low-income Tennesseans who don’t have insurance.
  • Provides new funding for opioid abuse, and opioid abuse is a rampant epidemic in our state.
  • Provides new Medicaid funding for mental health to double the number of days of in-patient treatment.

Senator David Perdue (R-GA) said, “When the CBO scored Obamacare in 2010, it overshot its projection of how many people would gain insurance by more than 12 million people. It’s clear the CBO cannot predict the purchasing patterns for millions of Americans.

 

"Just like the House CBO score earlier this year, this bureaucratic analysis will do nothing to prevent Obamacare from failing. In Georgia, 96 out of 159 counties have only one insurer within the Obamacare exchanges, leaving hundreds of thousands of Georgians with no competition to choose from for their health insurance. Nationwide, 40 percent of counties will only have one insurer to choose from in the exchange next year. The bottom line is, Obamacare isn’t working and we have to act to put our health care system back on a solid foundation.”


June 26, 2017

Butchee Charged With Whipping Daughter With Belt After She Balks At Pregnancy Test

June 26, 2017

Police Kick In Door To Find Man Still Beating Much-Smaller Woman

June 26, 2017

Alexander Says Premiums Would Begin To Fall Under Health Care Bill Before Senate; Perdue Says "Obamacare Isn't Working"


Police have a Chattanooga man after his daughter said he beat her with a belt because he thought she was pregnant and she would not take a test. The girl said her mother held her down during ... (click for more)

Police responding to a call of a man beating a much smaller woman on Sunday found the attack still underway when they arrived. An officer had to kick in a door to rescue the battered victim. ... (click for more)

Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) today released the following statement on the Congressional Budget Office’s (CBO) report on the draft Senate health care bill: "The Congressional Budget Office ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Butchee Charged With Whipping Daughter With Belt After She Balks At Pregnancy Test

Police have a Chattanooga man after his daughter said he beat her with a belt because he thought she was pregnant and she would not take a test. The girl said her mother held her down during the beating on Saturday. Egurtis Dejuan Butchee, 36, of Woodmore Lane was charged with child abuse and neglect. She said she was struck in the legs from the calves to the hips, on her ... (click for more)

Police Kick In Door To Find Man Still Beating Much-Smaller Woman

Police responding to a call of a man beating a much smaller woman on Sunday found the attack still underway when they arrived. An officer had to kick in a door to rescue the battered victim. Francisco Rodolfo Cortez, 23, was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated sexual battery, especially aggravated burglary and interference with an emergency call.  In the early ... (click for more)

Opinion

Dennis Norwood: Through The Lens, My Early 4th Of July

Our wonderful nation’s birthday, the 4th of July, came early for me this year. Always one of my favorite holidays, perhaps it’s tied to that fact that my birthday is on Flag Day, this year’s early observance was extra special. The day was this past Sunday, June 25, and it came about as my wife and I attended a concert by our very favorite Christian artist, Sandi Patty, at Abba’s ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: California’s Foolishness

Over the weekend Hillary Clinton, the first runner-up in the latest presidential election, tweeted, “Forget death panels. If Republicans pass this (health) bill, they're the death party.” It was also being seriously debated if the psychotic action of the gunman who shot Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise was due to the repugnant rhetoric being increasingly spewed by other liberals. Great ... (click for more)

Sports

Former UTC Assistant Football Coach Suspended At ETSU After Threatening To Hang Residence Inn Clerk

A former UTC assistant football coach has been suspended at ETSU after police said he threatened to "hang with a noose" a clerk at the Residence Inn on Chestnut Street. Jeffrey Brumett, 35, was charged with assault, disorderly conduct and public intoxication. In the incident on Friday night, police were told by the clerk and by witnesses that Brumett was angry because his ... (click for more)

Cleveland High School Selects Joey Knox As Head Wrestling Coach

Cleveland High School has selected Joey Knox as the next head coach for the Blue Raider Wrestling program.  Coach Knox has been with the wrestling program as an assistant since 2013.  During his assistant coaching tenure, the team has secured six Team State Championships, including five individual State Champions and 20 State Medalists.    Cleveland High ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors