3 People Shot At Citgo On Glenwood Drive; 1 Dies; D'Kobe Jordan, 19, Arrested On Multiple Charges

Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Three people were shot at a convenience store in Glenwood on Monday afternoon. One later died after being rushed to the hospital. The incident happened around 2:40 p.m. at the Citgo at 101 Glenwood Dr.

Police said the teen who shot the man who died was wounded himself and went to the hospital. D'Kobe Jordan, 19,  is now facing murder charges.

Chattanooga Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Glenwood Drive in reference to a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located Dangelo Marshall, 20, suffering from a gunshot wound. Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene to provide medical attention and later transported Marshall to a local hospital, where he later died.

 

Two other victims, Michael Benning, 18, and Jordan, arrived at local hospitals via personally-owned vehicles. They both had non-life threatening injuries.

 

After initial investigation and interviews, Violent Crimes detectives determined Jrodan was also the suspect. He has been charged with criminal homicide, attempted first-degree murder, possessing firearm with intent to go armed, (unrelated) aggravated assault - domestic, and transported to the Hamilton County Jail.

 

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525


 

 

 


