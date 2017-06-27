 Tuesday, June 27, 2017 64.8°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, June 27, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BLOCKER, ROBERT 
4118 FAGAN ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
BONDS, ARTTERIUS LEMONT 
5011 CLUB DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
BONDS, DONTADIUS LENARD 
801 NORTH PARKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
---
BONINE, JOHN D 
4218 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374163318 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE
---
BOWERS, HALEY PAIGE 
2906 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BURSON, QUENTIN L 
110 SAWYER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
SELLING ALCOHOL TO MINOR
---
CHANDLER, CONNIE LEE 
204 CALIFORNIA AVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
CLAIRE, NICHOLAS SEAN 
14310 HIGHWAY 151 TRION, 30753 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
COLVIN, BRIAN AUNTWAIN 
738 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
POSS.

A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
---
CORDOVA, HENRY ANTHONY 
1113 WESTWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
DRIVER, LEONARD DARRELL 
1711 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
DURHAM, JASON MARK 
7106 SENTRY LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
FORD, MARKALLA LASHAJON 
3913 CAMILIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
GENTRY, STEVEN E 
7404 IGOU FERRY ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
GRIFFIN, ALFRED LEWIS 
1614 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GUNTER, LARRY CALLENT 
6915 SENTINEL LN HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE IMPRISONMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED RAPE )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER
---
HARRIS, RANDY ELLIS 
1310 HIXSON AVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
HICKS, DANA MARTELL 
604 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OVER 1000)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OVER 1000)
---
HUFFMAN, TERRI NICOLE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JAMES, DEONTE JEREL 
719 LARKIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112116 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
KEENER, AMANDA ALEXANDRIA 
3108 US 127 SIGNAL MTN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
KING, GEVA MICHELLE 
212 Currie Ave Maryville, 378042617 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
LITTLE, JACKSON NATHAN RUSS 
4380 BROWNSVILLE ROAD POWDER SPRINGS, 30127 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
---
LUTTRELL, STEWART BRODIE 
HOMELESS SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MARTER, KALEB CHANCE 
560 PICKETT ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
MULLINS, ASHLEY RAE 
5928 HIXSON PIKE STE 120 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
NELSON, STEVEN DRAKE 
1601 SHAHAN LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PITTMAN, CALVIN LEE 
3919 RHINEHART ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
RITCHIE, KAREN LYNN 
12322 CLIFT MILL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
ROGERS, LANCE EDWARD 
6748 SANDSWITCH RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
SEWARD, TAMMY M 
62 JERICHO LANE APT D ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OVER $1000 (AUTO)
---
SHARP, LABRAWN EUGENE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO GA)
---
SMITH, JOSEPH ALLEN 
8919 DALTON LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
STOUDERMIRE, JERMICHAEL MARTEZ 
1512 GREENWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT(NON-SUPPORT)
---
THIES, ELIZABETH NICOLE 
3265 CONNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ATTEMPT INITIATING THE PROC
---
TRUSS, JASMINE NICOLE 
4317 FORREST PLAZA DRIVE HIXSON, 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
VANDIVER, RACHEL MARIE 
516 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

