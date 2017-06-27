Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
BLOCKER, ROBERT
4118 FAGAN ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
BONDS, ARTTERIUS LEMONT
5011 CLUB DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
BONDS, DONTADIUS LENARD
801 NORTH PARKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
---
BONINE, JOHN D
4218 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374163318
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE
---
BOWERS, HALEY PAIGE
2906 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BURSON, QUENTIN L
110 SAWYER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
SELLING ALCOHOL TO MINOR
---
CHANDLER, CONNIE LEE
204 CALIFORNIA AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
CLAIRE, NICHOLAS SEAN
14310 HIGHWAY 151 TRION, 30753
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
COLVIN, BRIAN AUNTWAIN
738 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
POSS.
A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
---
CORDOVA, HENRY ANTHONY
1113 WESTWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
DRIVER, LEONARD DARRELL
1711 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
DURHAM, JASON MARK
7106 SENTRY LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
FORD, MARKALLA LASHAJON
3913 CAMILIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
GENTRY, STEVEN E
7404 IGOU FERRY ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
GRIFFIN, ALFRED LEWIS
1614 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GUNTER, LARRY CALLENT
6915 SENTINEL LN HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE IMPRISONMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED RAPE )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER
---
HARRIS, RANDY ELLIS
1310 HIXSON AVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
HICKS, DANA MARTELL
604 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OVER 1000)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OVER 1000)
---
HUFFMAN, TERRI NICOLE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37379
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JAMES, DEONTE JEREL
719 LARKIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112116
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
KEENER, AMANDA ALEXANDRIA
3108 US 127 SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
KING, GEVA MICHELLE
212 Currie Ave Maryville, 378042617
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
LITTLE, JACKSON NATHAN RUSS
4380 BROWNSVILLE ROAD POWDER SPRINGS, 30127
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
---
LUTTRELL, STEWART BRODIE
HOMELESS SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MARTER, KALEB CHANCE
560 PICKETT ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37327
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
MULLINS, ASHLEY RAE
5928 HIXSON PIKE STE 120 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
NELSON, STEVEN DRAKE
1601 SHAHAN LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PITTMAN, CALVIN LEE
3919 RHINEHART ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
RITCHIE, KAREN LYNN
12322 CLIFT MILL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
ROGERS, LANCE EDWARD
6748 SANDSWITCH RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
SEWARD, TAMMY M
62 JERICHO LANE APT D ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OVER $1000 (AUTO)
---
SHARP, LABRAWN EUGENE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO GA)
---
SMITH, JOSEPH ALLEN
8919 DALTON LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
STOUDERMIRE, JERMICHAEL MARTEZ
1512 GREENWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT(NON-SUPPORT)
---
THIES, ELIZABETH NICOLE
3265 CONNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ATTEMPT INITIATING THE PROC
---
TRUSS, JASMINE NICOLE
4317 FORREST PLAZA DRIVE HIXSON,
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
VANDIVER, RACHEL MARIE
516 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
