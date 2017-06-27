Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, June 27, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

BONDS, ARTTERIUS LEMONT

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/21/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 BONDS, DONTADIUS LENARD

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/22/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM UNDER $1,000 BONINE, JOHN D

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/16/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE BURSON, QUENTIN L

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/19/1992

Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2017

Charge(s):

SELLING ALCOHOL TO MINOR CLAIRE, NICHOLAS SEAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/25/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE COLVIN, BRIAN AUNTWAIN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/01/1996

Arresting Agency: Other



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2017

Charge(s):

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO CORDOVA, HENRY ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 04/30/1959

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT DURHAM, JASON MARK

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/17/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2017

Charge(s):

RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO APPEAR FORD, MARKALLA LASHAJON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/23/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) GENTRY, STEVEN E

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 08/09/1956

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

GRIFFIN, ALFRED LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/17/1988

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GUNTER, LARRY CALLENT

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/13/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE IMPRISONMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED RAPE )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER HARRIS, RANDY ELLIS

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/29/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HICKS, DANA MARTELL

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/11/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OVER 1000)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OVER 1000) KEENER, AMANDA ALEXANDRIA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/05/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA KING, GEVA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/15/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING LEASTER, QUANTERRIAN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/12/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE LITTLE, JACKSON NATHAN RUSS

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/28/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2017

Charge(s):

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL LUTTRELL, STEWART BRODIE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/19/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MULLINS, ASHLEY RAE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/15/1989

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING