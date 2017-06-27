 Tuesday, June 27, 2017 81.3°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Apartment Fire Leaves Family Of 4 Homeless

Tuesday, June 27, 2017
  • - photo by Bruce Garner
  • - photo by Bruce Garner
  • - photo by Brent McDonald, News Channel 9
  • - photo by Brent McDonald, News Channel 9
  • - photo by Brent McDonald, News Channel 9

No injuries were reported in connection with an apartment fire Tuesday afternoon.

The Chattanooga Fire Department received the alarm around 1:30 p.m. and responded with six fire companies to Bayberry Apartments at 2300 Windsor Street. Ronald Boyd, who lives nearby, was one of the first to spot the flames and ran to the two-story apartment building to alert the occupants. Officer Michael Favors with the Chattanooga Police Department also assisted in alerting the occupants. All got out safely.

Captain David Brooks with Engine 4 said smoke and flames were shooting out a second story window when the first firefighters arrived on the scene. As additional firefighters began to arrive, some firefighters took in hand-held hoselines to make an interior attack, while others got on the roof to cut ventilation holes and to gain access to the fire in the attic. The firefighters got the fire out in roughly 20 minutes. Captain Brooks said two of the apartment units had substantial fire damage, while two others had relatively minor damage. At least two of the units were vacant.

The fire displaced a mother and her three children. Volunteers with the American Red Cross were called in to provide assistance to the victims. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Click here for video by Bruce Garner.


June 28, 2017

Sign Up To Get The Latest News, Opinions From Chattanoogan.com In Real Time; Win Set Of Chattanooga Photo Books

June 27, 2017

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For June 16-22

June 27, 2017

Corker Takes Part In State Department Launch Of Trafficking In Persons Report


Sign up for our Facebook and Twitter feeds and you will get the  local news in "real time." You will also be entered for a chance to win the complete set of the Chattanooga Photo Books published ... (click for more)

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for June 16-22: 06-16-17 Samuel Kalil Hutchinson, 20, of 101 Ireland Lane, Chickamauga arrested on charges of violation of Georgia’s controlled ... (click for more)

U.S. Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Tuesday joined Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Ivanka Trump at the State Department’s launch of the 2017 Trafficking ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Sign Up To Get The Latest News, Opinions From Chattanoogan.com In Real Time; Win Set Of Chattanooga Photo Books

Sign up for our Facebook and Twitter feeds and you will get the  local news in "real time." You will also be entered for a chance to win the complete set of the Chattanooga Photo Books published by Chattanoogan.com. We will give away three sets of The Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads In and Around Chattanooga and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga to our new Facebook ... (click for more)

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For June 16-22

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for June 16-22: 06-16-17 Samuel Kalil Hutchinson, 20, of 101 Ireland Lane, Chickamauga arrested on charges of violation of Georgia’s controlled substance act, possession of marijuana, no proof of insurance, operation of unregistered vehicle, use of license plate to conceal identity of motor vehicle and failure to obey traffic control ... (click for more)

Opinion

Dennis Norwood: Through The Lens, My Early 4th Of July

Our wonderful nation’s birthday, the 4th of July, came early for me this year. Always one of my favorite holidays, perhaps it’s tied to that fact that my birthday is on Flag Day, this year’s early observance was extra special. The day was this past Sunday, June 25, and it came about as my wife and I attended a concert by our very favorite Christian artist, Sandi Patty, at Abba’s ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: California’s Foolishness

Over the weekend Hillary Clinton, the first runner-up in the latest presidential election, tweeted, “Forget death panels. If Republicans pass this (health) bill, they're the death party.” It was also being seriously debated if the psychotic action of the gunman who shot Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise was due to the repugnant rhetoric being increasingly spewed by other liberals. Great ... (click for more)

Sports

Former UTC Assistant Football Coach Suspended At ETSU After Threatening To Hang Residence Inn Clerk

A former UTC assistant football coach has been suspended at ETSU after police said he threatened to "hang with a noose" a clerk at the Residence Inn on Chestnut Street. Jeffrey Brumett, 35, was charged with assault, disorderly conduct and public intoxication. In the incident on Friday night, police were told by the clerk and by witnesses that Brumett was angry because his ... (click for more)

Cleveland High School Selects Joey Knox As Head Wrestling Coach

Cleveland High School has selected Joey Knox as the next head coach for the Blue Raider Wrestling program.  Coach Knox has been with the wrestling program as an assistant since 2013.  During his assistant coaching tenure, the team has secured six Team State Championships, including five individual State Champions and 20 State Medalists.    Cleveland High ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors