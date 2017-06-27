Apartment Fire Leaves Family Of 4 Homeless

Tuesday, June 27, 2017

No injuries were reported in connection with an apartment fire Tuesday afternoon.

The Chattanooga Fire Department received the alarm around 1:30 p.m. and responded with six fire companies to Bayberry Apartments at 2300 Windsor Street. Ronald Boyd, who lives nearby, was one of the first to spot the flames and ran to the two-story apartment building to alert the occupants. Officer Michael Favors with the Chattanooga Police Department also assisted in alerting the occupants. All got out safely.

Captain David Brooks with Engine 4 said smoke and flames were shooting out a second story window when the first firefighters arrived on the scene. As additional firefighters began to arrive, some firefighters took in hand-held hoselines to make an interior attack, while others got on the roof to cut ventilation holes and to gain access to the fire in the attic. The firefighters got the fire out in roughly 20 minutes. Captain Brooks said two of the apartment units had substantial fire damage, while two others had relatively minor damage. At least two of the units were vacant.

The fire displaced a mother and her three children. Volunteers with the American Red Cross were called in to provide assistance to the victims. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Click here for video by Bruce Garner.