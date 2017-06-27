Tuesday, June 27, 2017

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for June 16-22:

06-16-17

Samuel Kalil Hutchinson, 20, of 101 Ireland Lane, Chickamauga arrested on charges of violation of Georgia’s controlled substance act, possession of marijuana, no proof of insurance, operation of unregistered vehicle, use of license plate to conceal identity of motor vehicle and failure to obey traffic control device.



06-17-17

Iunique D. Leaster, 22, of 5249 Central Avenue, Chattanooga arrested for theft by shoplifting.





Delexius I. Ruffin, 19, of 5249 Central Avenue, Chattanooga arrested for theft by shoplifting.Brandon Lee Manning, 22, of 1 Buckner Place, Rossville arrested on charge of possession of marijuana.Jerome Anthony Marsh, 30, of 112 8th Street, Rossville arrested on an outstanding warrant.Crystal Brook Urffer, 27, of 101 Summit Street, Rossville arrested on charge of driving while license suspended.06-18-17Kelly Lynn Browning, 34, of 221 Key West Avenue, Rossville arrested for public drunk.Charles Helton Harris, 54, of 730 West James Street, Rossville arrested on charges of public drunk and possession of marijuana.06-19-17Coty David McKee, 26, of 3001 Dayton Blvd., Chattanooga arrested for drinking and disorderly.Jason Van Sanders, 34, of 54 Courtney Lane, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked, headlight requirements, mirror requirements, operation of unsafe vehicle, tire requirements and windshield requirements.Amanda Dawn Brown, 31, of 14 Montayne Drive, Rossville arrested on a charge of violation of Georgia’s controlled substance act.06-20-17Zachary Tyler Watkins, 25, of 3901 East 45th Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving on suspended license, expired registration and headlight requirements.06-21-17James Dean Simpson, 54, of 503 Ledell Street, Dalton arrested on a bench warrant.06-22-17Kedric Labron Bridges, 27, of 259 West 37th Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license revoked, expired tag, no proof of insurance and too fast for conditions.Kerry Lamont Carson, 30, of 95 Pinto Lane, Ringgold arrested on outstanding warrant.Speeding……….11Entering or crossing roadway……….1Backing……….2Defective windshields and/or windshield wipers……….1Defective/missing headlights……….2Defective/unsafe tires…………1Defective/missing mirror(s)………..1Brake lights and turn signals required……….1Driving while license suspended or revoked………6Required position & methods of turning at intersections……….1Proof of insurance required……….4Suspended registration…………2Following too closely………….4Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs……….3Failure to move over for emergency vehicles………..1Possession of marijuana……….2Use of license plate to misrepresent identity of vehicle……….1Driving unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle……….1Failure to exercise due care………6Failure to obey traffic control devices……….4Vehicle turning left…………3Seat belt violations………..7Operation of vehicle without current plate……….10Public drunkenness……….3Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer………..1Failure to signal turn or lane change……….1Expiration & renewal licenses………..1License to be carried and exhibited on demand………..1Duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident……….1