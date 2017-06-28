Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
BEAM, DANIEL HOWARD
2614 LYNDON AVENUE APT A 4 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
UNLAWFUL CARRY OF A WEAPON
---
BURNS, ERIC LEBRON
2723 FOLTS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
---
BURTON, DON
8009 BIRCH DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
ASSAULT
---
CARTER, WILLIAM LAVAN
4630 OAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER 500)
---
COWLES, ZACHARY ALEXANDER
11018 NORTH HARBOR ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CRAIGHEAD, ADRIAN
716 NORTH HIGHLAND PARK AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
FORD, JASON CARL
4151 RINGGOLD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OVER $1,000
---
FORSTER, GARRETT ALAN
1231 HIGHLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF MARIJUNA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
GAINES, ARAMIS ALANTE
1104 EAST 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
GALLEGLY, BRIAN DAKOTA
35 BOND STREET TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST
MISUSE OF EVIDENCES OF REGISTRATION
---
GOOLSBY, HEATHER E
1300 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
GOWAN, JOSHUA MICHAEL
227 ORR ROAD TUNNELL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
GUINN, CARRIE RAE
6008B CHAMPION ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HALE, TANYA LORRAINE
3024 PLATEAU ROAD CROSSVILLE, 38571
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HALL, SABRINA K
1246 BRIAR RIDGE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HARRIS, TIMOTHY KIT
433 NORTH HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
HENRY, TIMOTHY LEE
8609 OLD LEE HIGHWAY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
---
HICKS, BRIAN LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HICKS, RACHEL LYNN
7604 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HILL, JARED LEVI
9840 HIGHWAY 58 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
---
HOWARD, HEATH E
5031 ELLER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
JEFFRIES, CAMERON SAMUEL
3535 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JORDAN, D KOBE
5228 TACOA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
JOYCE, DARRIN WAYNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL
4002 Fagan St Chattanooga, 37410
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
KING, SHERIKIA ANGELICA
712 N.
HIGHLAND PARK AV CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KLOBUCAR, JAMES PATRICK
951 Boynton Dr Chattanooga, 374022127
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
LANE, TERRI JOE
9107 FINNEY POINT DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
LAWRENCE, TAKAELA
2737 6TH AVE LT CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LAYNE, CANDICE
4203 SHADY OAK DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LINDSEY, ANDRE LAVEL
2801 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
MARTIN, CURTIS DEWAYNE
402 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101553
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-CRACK COCAINE
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
MATHIS, FREDDY
101 EAST 20TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374082625
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
MCPHAIL, SHAWN EDWARD
127 GOODSON AVE APT 29 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
NEVILLE, KENNETH D
32 W 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102201
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
---
OLIVER, SABRINA LEIGH
1515 JENKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
ORR, MICHAEL LAMONT
1850 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
---
PARIS, AMANDA DEL
1206 ARLINGTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ASSAULT
---
PAYNE, JENNIFER MELINE
24 WEST BELL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PHILPOTS, MORELL
21 EAST 42ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
PILGRIM, KATIE NICOLE
4105 DAYTON BLVD #201A RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
POPER, RACHELLE MARIE
1234 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023712
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
ILLEGAL PARKING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
PORTER, WILLIAM WAGENER
1026 STONEBRIDGE PARK DR FRANKLIN, 370694008
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
---
POTTS, AARON ALAN
18 WENDY WAY DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
PRIEST, JOVAN RAMEL
909 GIVENS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
REDDEN, CARL GENE
1820 POE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF MARIJ
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF DRUG PARAPH)
---
RYALS, SIR CLARENCE JACQUEZE
4630 HEISKELL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374162607
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SANBORN, DANIEL JOHN
1042 WILCOX DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
---
SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SHELTON, ANTHONY
4937 JEFFREY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STANFIELD, DAVID ANTHONY
6910 PINE HAVEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37341
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STEARNS, JASON ALEXANDER
9036 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FALSE REPORTS
---
SWAFFORD, JAMIE MIKAYLA
510 OVERTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
TALLENT, DUSTIN LEE
4521 UNIVERSITY DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
---
TALLENT, STACI C
155 FRANCIS ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
---
TATE, JASON ARTHUR
3115 GREENWICH AVENUE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF SERVICES
THEFT OF SERVICES
---
VINSON, SHAQUANDRA DESHAY
1308 CITCO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION OF AGGRAVATED
---
WHITE, MATTHEW CODY
3711 EAST ABERCROMBIE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
---
WILCOX, MISTY DAWN
2629 BOYER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WRIGHT, SANDRA ALLISON
225 NORTH HERMITAGE AVENUE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
---
ZULY, MARILI
407 NORTH MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
