 Wednesday, June 28, 2017 81.3°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BEAM, DANIEL HOWARD 
2614 LYNDON AVENUE APT A 4 RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
UNLAWFUL CARRY OF A WEAPON
---
BURNS, ERIC LEBRON 
2723 FOLTS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
---
BURTON, DON 
8009 BIRCH DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
ASSAULT
---
CARTER, WILLIAM LAVAN 
4630 OAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER 500)
---
COWLES, ZACHARY ALEXANDER 
11018 NORTH HARBOR ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CRAIGHEAD, ADRIAN 
716 NORTH HIGHLAND PARK AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
FORD, JASON CARL 
4151 RINGGOLD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OVER $1,000
---
FORSTER, GARRETT ALAN 
1231 HIGHLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF MARIJUNA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
GAINES, ARAMIS ALANTE 
1104 EAST 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
GALLEGLY, BRIAN DAKOTA 
35 BOND STREET TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST
MISUSE OF EVIDENCES OF REGISTRATION
---
GOOLSBY, HEATHER E 
1300 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
GOWAN, JOSHUA MICHAEL 
227 ORR ROAD TUNNELL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
GUINN, CARRIE RAE 
6008B CHAMPION ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HALE, TANYA LORRAINE 
3024 PLATEAU ROAD CROSSVILLE, 38571 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HALL, SABRINA K 
1246 BRIAR RIDGE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HARRIS, TIMOTHY KIT 
433 NORTH HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
HENRY, TIMOTHY LEE 
8609 OLD LEE HIGHWAY OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
---
HICKS, BRIAN LEE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HICKS, RACHEL LYNN 
7604 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HILL, JARED LEVI 
9840 HIGHWAY 58 OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
---
HOWARD, HEATH E 
5031 ELLER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
JEFFRIES, CAMERON SAMUEL 
3535 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JORDAN, D KOBE 
5228 TACOA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
JOYCE, DARRIN WAYNE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL 
4002 Fagan St Chattanooga, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
KING, SHERIKIA ANGELICA 
712 N.

HIGHLAND PARK AV CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KLOBUCAR, JAMES PATRICK 
951 Boynton Dr Chattanooga, 374022127 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
LANE, TERRI JOE 
9107 FINNEY POINT DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
LAWRENCE, TAKAELA 
2737 6TH AVE LT CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LAYNE, CANDICE 
4203 SHADY OAK DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LINDSEY, ANDRE LAVEL 
2801 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
MARTIN, CURTIS DEWAYNE 
402 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101553 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-CRACK COCAINE
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
MATHIS, FREDDY 
101 EAST 20TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374082625 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
MCPHAIL, SHAWN EDWARD 
127 GOODSON AVE APT 29 RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
NEVILLE, KENNETH D 
32 W 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102201 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
---
OLIVER, SABRINA LEIGH 
1515 JENKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
ORR, MICHAEL LAMONT 
1850 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
---
PARIS, AMANDA DEL 
1206 ARLINGTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ASSAULT
---
PAYNE, JENNIFER MELINE 
24 WEST BELL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PHILPOTS, MORELL 
21 EAST 42ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
PILGRIM, KATIE NICOLE 
4105 DAYTON BLVD #201A RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
POPER, RACHELLE MARIE 
1234 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023712 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
ILLEGAL PARKING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
PORTER, WILLIAM WAGENER 
1026 STONEBRIDGE PARK DR FRANKLIN, 370694008 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
---
POTTS, AARON ALAN 
18 WENDY WAY DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
PRIEST, JOVAN RAMEL 
909 GIVENS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
REDDEN, CARL GENE 
1820 POE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF MARIJ
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF DRUG PARAPH)
---
RYALS, SIR CLARENCE JACQUEZE 
4630 HEISKELL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374162607 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SANBORN, DANIEL JOHN 
1042 WILCOX DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
---
SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SHELTON, ANTHONY 
4937 JEFFREY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STANFIELD, DAVID ANTHONY 
6910 PINE HAVEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STEARNS, JASON ALEXANDER 
9036 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FALSE REPORTS
---
SWAFFORD, JAMIE MIKAYLA 
510 OVERTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
TALLENT, DUSTIN LEE 
4521 UNIVERSITY DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
---
TALLENT, STACI C 
155 FRANCIS ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
---
TATE, JASON ARTHUR 
3115 GREENWICH AVENUE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF SERVICES
THEFT OF SERVICES
---
VINSON, SHAQUANDRA DESHAY 
1308 CITCO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION OF AGGRAVATED
---
WHITE, MATTHEW CODY 
3711 EAST ABERCROMBIE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
---
WILCOX, MISTY DAWN 
2629 BOYER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WRIGHT, SANDRA ALLISON 
225 NORTH HERMITAGE AVENUE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
---
ZULY, MARILI 
407 NORTH MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:

BURNS, ERIC LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/15/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
CARTER, WILLIAM LAVAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/09/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER 500)
COWLES, ZACHARY ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/16/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRAIGHEAD, ADRIAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/15/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FORD, JASON CARL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/22/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER $1,000
FORSTER, GARRETT ALAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/31/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUNA FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GAINES, ARAMIS ALANTE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/25/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
  • UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
GALLEGLY, BRIAN DAKOTA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/12/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • EVADING ARREST
  • MISUSE OF EVIDENCES OF REGISTRATION
GOODMAN, MARVIN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 11/27/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GOOLSBY, HEATHER E
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/10/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

GOWAN, JOSHUA MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/05/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
GUINN, CARRIE RAE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/21/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HALL, SABRINA K
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/15/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HARRIS, TIMOTHY KIT
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/25/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
HENRY, TIMOTHY LEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
HICKS, BRIAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/09/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HICKS, RACHEL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/09/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HILL, JARED LEVI
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/05/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
HOWARD, HEATH E
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/29/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JEFFRIES, CAMERON SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/19/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/30/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JORDAN, D KOBE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/18/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
JOYCE, DARRIN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/22/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/25/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KING, SHERIKIA ANGELICA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/09/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KLOBUCAR, JAMES PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/06/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
LANE, TERRI JOE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/21/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LAWRENCE, TAKAELA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/26/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LINDSEY, ANDRE LAVEL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/05/1981
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
MARTIN, CURTIS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/20/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE)

MATHIS, FREDDY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/21/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
MATSON, MICHAEL DAVID
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 09/18/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
NELSON, SCOTTIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/06/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
NEVILLE, KENNETH D
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 11/05/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
OLIVER, SABRINA LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/19/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
ORR, MICHAEL LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
PARIS, AMANDA DEL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/06/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • ASSAULT
PAYNE, JENNIFER MELINE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/20/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PHILPOTS, MORELL
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 11/04/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICEN
PILGRIM, KATIE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/02/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POPER, RACHELLE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/01/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • ILLEGAL PARKING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PORTER, WILLIAM WAGENER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/14/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
PRIEST, JOVAN RAMEL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/17/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
REDDEN, CARL GENE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/03/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF MARIJ
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF DRUG PARAPH)
SANBORN, DANIEL JOHN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/26/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
SMITH, BRANDI M
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/29/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STANFIELD, DAVID ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/01/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STEARNS, JASON ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/02/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
SUMMEY, ROBERT CONRAD
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/14/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER $10,000
SWAFFORD, JAMIE MIKAYLA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/15/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY

SWANSON, MICHAEL JAMELS
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/27/1996
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJIUANA FOR RESALE
TALLENT, DUSTIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/23/1993
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
TATE, JASON ARTHUR
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/27/1976
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • THEFT OF SERVICES
  • THEFT OF SERVICES
TONEY, JUANITA D
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/20/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VINSON, SHAQUANDRA DESHAY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/03/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION OF AGGRAVATED
WHITE, MATTHEW CODY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/27/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
WILCOX, MISTY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/31/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WILLIAMS, LARRY SHANTAZ
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/31/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WRIGHT, SANDRA ALLISON
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/04/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • FORGERY
  • FORGERY
  • FORGERY
  • FORGERY


June 28, 2017

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 6/28/17

June 28, 2017

Sign Up To Get The Latest News, Opinions From Chattanoogan.com In Real Time; Win Set Of Chattanooga Photo Books

June 28, 2017

Tuesday's Apartment Fire Ruled Accidental


(click for more)

Sign up for our Facebook and Twitter feeds and you will get the  local news in "real time." You will also be entered for a chance to win the complete set of the Chattanooga Photo Books published ... (click for more)

The cause of the fire Tuesday at Bayberry Apartments has been ruled accidental.  The fire left her mother and her three children homeless.  The fire started in Apartment 108, and ... (click for more)


Breaking News

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 6/28/17

(click for more)

Sign Up To Get The Latest News, Opinions From Chattanoogan.com In Real Time; Win Set Of Chattanooga Photo Books

Sign up for our Facebook and Twitter feeds and you will get the  local news in "real time." You will also be entered for a chance to win the complete set of the Chattanooga Photo Books published by Chattanoogan.com. We will give away three sets of The Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads In and Around Chattanooga and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga to our new Facebook ... (click for more)

Opinion

CPS Should Have A Manned 24/7 Presence In Every County

This week something became abundantly clear to me. The Department of Child Protective Services in the state of Tennessee, or at least in Hamilton County, are asleep at the wheel.   Early yesterday afternoon local news stations broke the news: "Animals Removed from Soddy Daisy Home."  What the news station either didn't know, or didn't report, was that the children of ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Heroes Gather On July 14

Oliver North, whose journey as American patriot has not been an easy one, never lost hope. He once admitted he lied to Congress under oath, was found guilty of three felony counts after he followed the direct orders of his superiors, and then endured the wrath of the ignorant before the ACLU – of all sources – had the charges vacated. The former Lt. Colonel in the Marine Corps ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC Hosts Memphis City FC Wednesday

 What a week it's been for CFC. After starting the season scoring only six goals in eight games, the boys in blue have racked up 12 goals in the last three matches, most recently shutting down FC Carolina United 5-0 this past Saturday.  Chattanooga FC returns to the pitch this Wednesday to take on interstate rival Memphis City FC in a must win game for both teams  ... (click for more)

30 Mocs On Academic All-Southern Conference Team

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga put 30 student-athletes on the 2017 Spring Academic All-Southern Conference Team, the league office announced this week.  Junior women's golfer Megan Woods and sophomore women's tennis player Sydney Patton led the way with perfect 4.0 grade-point-averages.  The spring squad consists of representatives from the following ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors