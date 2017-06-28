Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BEAM, DANIEL HOWARD

2614 LYNDON AVENUE APT A 4 RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

UNLAWFUL CARRY OF A WEAPON

---

BURNS, ERIC LEBRON

2723 FOLTS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)

---

BURTON, DON

8009 BIRCH DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

ASSAULT

---

CARTER, WILLIAM LAVAN

4630 OAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER 500)

---

COWLES, ZACHARY ALEXANDER

11018 NORTH HARBOR ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37343

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CRAIGHEAD, ADRIAN

716 NORTH HIGHLAND PARK AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

FORD, JASON CARL

4151 RINGGOLD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OVER $1,000

---

FORSTER, GARRETT ALAN

1231 HIGHLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF MARIJUNA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

GAINES, ARAMIS ALANTE

1104 EAST 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

---

GALLEGLY, BRIAN DAKOTA

35 BOND STREET TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING

EVADING ARREST

MISUSE OF EVIDENCES OF REGISTRATION

---

GOOLSBY, HEATHER E

1300 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

---

GOWAN, JOSHUA MICHAEL

227 ORR ROAD TUNNELL HILL, 30755

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

GUINN, CARRIE RAE

6008B CHAMPION ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

HALE, TANYA LORRAINE

3024 PLATEAU ROAD CROSSVILLE, 38571

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

HALL, SABRINA K

1246 BRIAR RIDGE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

HARRIS, TIMOTHY KIT

433 NORTH HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

---

HENRY, TIMOTHY LEE

8609 OLD LEE HIGHWAY OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

---

HICKS, BRIAN LEE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

INDECENT EXPOSURE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

HICKS, RACHEL LYNN

7604 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HILL, JARED LEVI

9840 HIGHWAY 58 OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM UNDER $1,000

---

HOWARD, HEATH E

5031 ELLER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

JEFFRIES, CAMERON SAMUEL

3535 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

JORDAN, D KOBE

5228 TACOA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

CRIMINAL HOMICIDE

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

JOYCE, DARRIN WAYNE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL

4002 Fagan St Chattanooga, 37410

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

KING, SHERIKIA ANGELICA

712 N.

HIGHLAND PARK AV CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KLOBUCAR, JAMES PATRICK951 Boynton Dr Chattanooga, 374022127Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---LANE, TERRI JOE9107 FINNEY POINT DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---LAWRENCE, TAKAELA2737 6TH AVE LT CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LAYNE, CANDICE4203 SHADY OAK DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---LINDSEY, ANDRE LAVEL2801 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: UTCVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---MARTIN, CURTIS DEWAYNE402 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101553Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-CRACK COCAINEVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---MATHIS, FREDDY101 EAST 20TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374082625Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---MCPHAIL, SHAWN EDWARD127 GOODSON AVE APT 29 RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---NEVILLE, KENNETH D32 W 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102201Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY---OLIVER, SABRINA LEIGH1515 JENKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---ORR, MICHAEL LAMONT1850 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSOLICITATION OF A MINOR---PARIS, AMANDA DEL1206 ARLINGTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFASSAULT---PAYNE, JENNIFER MELINE24 WEST BELL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PHILPOTS, MORELL21 EAST 42ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)DISORDERLY CONDUCT---PILGRIM, KATIE NICOLE4105 DAYTON BLVD #201A RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULT---POPER, RACHELLE MARIE1234 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023712Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)ILLEGAL PARKINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---PORTER, WILLIAM WAGENER1026 STONEBRIDGE PARK DR FRANKLIN, 370694008Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE---POTTS, AARON ALAN18 WENDY WAY DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---PRIEST, JOVAN RAMEL909 GIVENS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---REDDEN, CARL GENE1820 POE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF MARIJVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF DRUG PARAPH)---RYALS, SIR CLARENCE JACQUEZE4630 HEISKELL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374162607Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SANBORN, DANIEL JOHN1042 WILCOX DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM---SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SHELTON, ANTHONY4937 JEFFREY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STANFIELD, DAVID ANTHONY6910 PINE HAVEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37341Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STEARNS, JASON ALEXANDER9036 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFALSE REPORTS---SWAFFORD, JAMIE MIKAYLA510 OVERTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSTHEFT OF PROPERTY---TALLENT, DUSTIN LEE4521 UNIVERSITY DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT---TALLENT, STACI C155 FRANCIS ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE---TATE, JASON ARTHUR3115 GREENWICH AVENUE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF SERVICESTHEFT OF SERVICES---VINSON, SHAQUANDRA DESHAY1308 CITCO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION OF AGGRAVATED---WHITE, MATTHEW CODY3711 EAST ABERCROMBIE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00---WILCOX, MISTY DAWN2629 BOYER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)THEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WRIGHT, SANDRA ALLISON225 NORTH HERMITAGE AVENUE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFORGERYFORGERYFORGERYFORGERY---ZULY, MARILI407 NORTH MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: UTCTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:

BURNS, ERIC LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/15/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017

Charge(s):

PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S) CARTER, WILLIAM LAVAN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/09/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER 500) COWLES, ZACHARY ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/16/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRAIGHEAD, ADRIAN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/15/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION FORD, JASON CARL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/22/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER $1,000 FORSTER, GARRETT ALAN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/31/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUNA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GAINES, ARAMIS ALANTE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/25/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON GALLEGLY, BRIAN DAKOTA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/12/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING

EVADING ARREST

MISUSE OF EVIDENCES OF REGISTRATION GOODMAN, MARVIN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 11/27/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF GOOLSBY, HEATHER E

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/10/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

GOWAN, JOSHUA MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/05/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY GUINN, CARRIE RAE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/21/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HALL, SABRINA K

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/15/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HARRIS, TIMOTHY KIT

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/25/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT HENRY, TIMOTHY LEE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/16/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST) HICKS, BRIAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/09/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HICKS, RACHEL LYNN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/09/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HILL, JARED LEVI

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/05/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM UNDER $1,000 HOWARD, HEATH E

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/29/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO APPEAR JEFFRIES, CAMERON SAMUEL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/19/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/30/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JORDAN, D KOBE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/18/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

CRIMINAL HOMICIDE

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED JOYCE, DARRIN WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 02/22/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/25/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT KING, SHERIKIA ANGELICA

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/09/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KLOBUCAR, JAMES PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/06/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) LANE, TERRI JOE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/21/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LAWRENCE, TAKAELA

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 06/26/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LINDSEY, ANDRE LAVEL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/05/1981

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) MARTIN, CURTIS DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/20/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE)

MATHIS, FREDDY

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 01/21/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT MATSON, MICHAEL DAVID

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 09/18/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF BUSINESS

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00 NELSON, SCOTTIE LEE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/06/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE NEVILLE, KENNETH D

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 11/05/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY OLIVER, SABRINA LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/19/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ORR, MICHAEL LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/14/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017

Charge(s):

SOLICITATION OF A MINOR PARIS, AMANDA DEL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/06/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ASSAULT PAYNE, JENNIFER MELINE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/20/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PHILPOTS, MORELL

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 11/04/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICEN PILGRIM, KATIE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/02/1993

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POPER, RACHELLE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/01/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

ILLEGAL PARKING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE PORTER, WILLIAM WAGENER

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/14/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE PRIEST, JOVAN RAMEL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/17/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA REDDEN, CARL GENE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/03/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF MARIJ

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF DRUG PARAPH) SANBORN, DANIEL JOHN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/26/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM SMITH, BRANDI M

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/29/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT STANFIELD, DAVID ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/01/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STEARNS, JASON ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/02/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS SUMMEY, ROBERT CONRAD

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/14/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER $10,000 SWAFFORD, JAMIE MIKAYLA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/15/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2017

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

THEFT OF PROPERTY