Man Who Fired Shot That Critically Injured 8-Year-Old Boy Now Facing Federal Gun Charge

Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Lebron Terrell Brown
Lebron Terrell Brown

A man who police say fired a shot that critically injured an eight-year-old boy on June 8 is now facing federal charges.

Lebron Terrell Brown was charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Brown was also in the news in 2013 when police said he drove a car toward a police officer.

Brown was arrested in the recent shooting after a witness followed him to a house on Carousel Road and tipped off police to his location.

Police found Brown inside 1402 Carousel Road with four other males.

Brown, 28, was charged in state court with attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, unlawfully carrying a weapon and possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police were initially dispatched to Parkridge Hospital, where the boy was taken after being shot in the abdomen. He was transferred to Erlanger Children's Hospital due to the seriousness of the wound.

His mother, Alberta Marshall, said Michael Watts was driving her white van on Windsor Street and she was the front seat passenger. Her son was in the back seat.

She said as they approached Dodson Avenue that Watts slowed due to a child playing in the street. At that time a black male appeared near the vehicle and gunfire broke out.

She said the vehicle accelerated at a rapid pace, but her son was struck during the barrage of gunfire.

Officers working an extra job nearby heard the gunfire and responded to the scene. Officers found several .40 caliber empty PMC shell casings in front of 2120 Windsor. 

Police were then told by the witness that the shooter went to the Carousel Road address. Brown was then detained.

Police were told that Brown, known as "2G", resided near the scene of the shooting at 2118 Windsor St. A female at that address said Brown stayed there on a semi-consistent basis.

In a bedroom of the residence, police found a half full box of .40 caliber PMC bullets - the same caliber and brand of empty shell casings on the street.

In the same room were several pieces of mail addressed to Brown.

Another witness told of being outside at the time of the shooting and seeing "2G" fire several times into a white van and then flee in a black SUV that was parked next door.

In the 2013 incident, Brown was charged with attempted first-degree murder after a city police officer said he fired shots at his vehicle after he sped toward him while he was on foot.

In the incident on a Saturday at 1:27 a.m., Officer Nathan Rogers said he saw a silver Chevrolet Malibu run a stop sign on South Seminole Street. He said he activated his emergency lights and followed the car for several blocks before it stopped on Elmwood Drive.

The officer said when he got out of his cruiser and approached the car, it sped off south on Elmwood Drive. The driver reached a dead end, then made a U-turn and approached him at a high rate of speed, the officer said.

Officer Rogers said he drew his weapon and fired three shots in the direction of the front driver side door. The officer then got back into his vehicle and began chasing the Malibu. He eventually lost sight of it.

However, other officers located the car at 302 Dunlap Dr. It had bullet holes in the hood and windshield and blood on the inside.

Police spoke with Brown's girlfriend, Dasha Hamler, who said Brown had been driving her car. She said he told her he had been shot in the right forearm. Police said there was fresh blood throughout her apartment as well as a handgun covered with blood in a laundry basket.

Police found Brown at the Erlanger emergency room being treated for the shot to the forearm.  

Brown entered a guilty plea in Criminal Court in March of 2013 on a drug charge and got an 11 month and 29-day suspended sentence.

In the federal case, authorities cited an incident on Nov. 5, 2014. They said Brown was in the back seat of a vehicle that was stopped and found to have an odor of marijuana.

Brown was sitting on a loaded handgun, it was found.

 


