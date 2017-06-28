New Levitt AMP Chattanooga Music Series Debuts In August

Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Organizers of a brand new live concert series on Wednesday revealed the lineup and headliners for the Levitt AMP Chattanooga Music Series. On Thursdays, from Aug. 24-Oct. 26, Chattanoogans will enjoy 10 weeks of free, live music on the lawn of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center featuring local, regional and national talent.

After learning about the opportunity for Chattanooga to win this music series, a group of five community partners came together to apply for the highly competitive Levitt AMP Grant. Partners include Jazzanooga, Urban League of Greater Chattanooga, Bessie Smith Cultural Center, Chattanooga Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the city of Chattanooga’s Office of Multicultural Affairs. After online voting among 53 cities, Chattanooga was ultimately selected in the final selection process as one of 15 cities winning the grant.

Organizers revealed a lively lineup and variety of genres, including Tank and the Bangas, winner of this year’s NPR Tiny Desk Concert, as well as local acts like Creative Underground and Seaux Chill. Each artist will tie into the history and heritage of the Big Nine, continuing to enhance the neighborhood as a cultural destination, said officials.

Headliners Lineup for Aug. 24-Oct. 26:

Aug. 24 - Kool Moe Dee

Aug. 31 - Masego

Sept. 7 - Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience

Sept. 14 - Avery*Sunshine

Sept. 21 - Julie Dexter

Sept. 28 - Nick Lutsko

Oct. 5 - All Cows Eat Grass

Oct. 12 - The Nth Power

Oct. 19 - Irene Diaz

Oct. 26 - Tank and the Bangas

Local Acts Opening August through October:

Seaux Chill

Kelly Jolly and The Will Boyd Project

Sound Advice

Voices of THECREATIVEUNDERGROUND

Jonathan Trey Fowlkes

Jalil Muhammad Trio

Midnight promise

NeShawn Calloway

The Levitt AMP Chattanooga Music Series will amplify community pride in the MLK Neighborhood and highlight its unique history while also enriching the lives of Chattanoogans through the power of free, live music. By hosting it on the Bessie Smith Cultural Center lawn, it will help illustrate the importance of vibrant public places, said organizers.

The Bessie Smith Cultural Center was chosen for its location in the heart of downtown Chattanooga and because it’s a physical and symbolic gateway between the MLK neighborhood and the central business district. The concerts will help draw citizens and visitors to the neighborhood to experience live music and learn about the cultural heritage of the Big Nine, which was once a live music hub for African American communities in the Southeast.

Each Thursday will feature free, live music as well as local food and beverage vendors. Blankets and chairs are encouraged, and all ages and all backgrounds are welcome.

The Levitt AMP Chattanooga Music Series is made possible by generous funding from the Benwood Foundation and Lyndhurst Foundation, which matched funds from the Levitt AMP Grant. To learn more about the Levitt AMP Chattanooga Music Series, visit http://concerts.levittamp.org/chattanooga.

