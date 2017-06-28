 Wednesday, June 28, 2017 81.3°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Man Who Was Involved In Shootout That Injured Boy Gets 78 Months For Federal Gun Charge

Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Dominique Cal
Dominique Cal

, A man involved in a Feb. 21, 2016, shootout that injured a teen has been sentenced to serve 78 months in federal prison.

Dominique Cal, 24, was sentenced by Judge Sandy Mattice after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a weapon.

He will be under supervised release for three years after getting out of prison.

In the shootout with Gary Cross on Ocoee Street, Cal faced state charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and felon in possession of a firearm.

A 14-year-old boy suffered a bullet wound to the leg.

The federal gun charge relates to police finding a 22 rifle inside Cal's residence.

A neighbor's video caught Cal holding the rifle.

Cal said he was on his porch when two males started staring at him. He said, after one fired at him, he ran inside to get the rifle "for protection."

He said he fired one or two shots.

Police said Cal was a known gang member.

 

 


