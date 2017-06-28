Man Dies Who Was Shot In The Neck On June 15 On O'Neal Street

Wednesday, June 28, 2017

A man who was shot in the neck on O'Neal Street on June 15 has died.

Shalone Wingate, 40, had been in critical condition since the incident near Engel Stadium.

Chattanooga Police responded at 12:30 p.m. to a person shot on the 100 block of O'Neal.

Upon arrival, officers located Wingate, who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Hamilton County EMS responded and transported him to a local hospital.