Tuesday's Apartment Fire Ruled Accidental

Wednesday, June 28, 2017

The cause of the fire Tuesday at Bayberry Apartments has been ruled accidental. The fire left her mother and her three children homeless.

The fire started in Apartment 108, and the resident told fire investigators that she left a candle unattended in one of her child's bedrooms.

Investigators are still working to confirm it was a candle that started the fire, but they do think the cause was accidental.

Captain David Brooks estimated the dollar loss at $50,000 to apartments 108 and 110.

In containing the fire to two units, the firefighters saved the rest of the building, which has a total of 12 apartment units valued at $640,000.





