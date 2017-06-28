House Passes Protecting Access To Care Act

Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Rep. Tom Graves (R-GA-14) said the House was "continuing the healthcare reform process" as it passed the Protecting Access to Care Act (H.R. 1215), which he said is part of Phase 3 of President Trump’s healthcare plan.“Each week seems to bring more bad news for families trapped in Obamacare’s death spiral,” said Rep. Graves. “The House continues to take urgent action to rescue these families, this week passing another Phase 3 healthcare reform bill. This legislation will help contain health insurance costs by reforming medical malpractice laws, which are frequently abused and result in higher health insurance premiums for Georgia families. When taken together, the president’s plan will reduce health insurance premiums, increase access to care and put patients first.”H.R. 1215 caps at $250,000 medical malpractice damages that do not have a direct economic impact, such as lost wages or medical bills. By capping damages, it costs less to practice medicine, which in turn lowers prices for patients.



