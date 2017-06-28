Young Woman Suffers Serious Injuries In 30-Foot Fall At Quarry At Greenway Farms

Wednesday, June 28, 2017

A young woman was seriously injured on Wednesday night when she fell approximately 30 feet from a bluff at the the Greenway Farms quarry in Hixson.

8 p. m. m. Some kayakers were paddling in the quarry shortly afterwhen they saw the woman fall to the ground below. They immediately went over to the victim and called 911.





The Chattanooga Fire Department responded, along with the Chattanooga Police Department and Hamilton County EMS. When the firefighters reached the victim, Battalion Chief Don Bowman said the firefighters placed her in a rescue basket to secure her. Then they had to carry her about 100 yards up a steep embankment, and then another 100 yards to a four-wheel-drive vehicle. The patient was then transported to a waiting ambulance, which rushed her to Erlanger Hospital.





Chief Bowman said the victim, believed to be around 20 years old, sustained serious injuries in the fall, but was stable when she was placed in the ambulance. The rescue operation took approximately an hour and a half to complete.



