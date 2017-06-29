Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, June 29, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

AARON, BRANDON LEE

9317 BILL REED RD OOLTEWAH, 373638975

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ABERCROMBIE, ANDREW RAY

7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT 108 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ARGO, ASHLEY N

1205 OLD STATE HWY 28 DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY (O/$1000)

---

BAUGH, BOBBY LAWAYNE

5220 CREEKSBEND LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)

---

BILLINGSLEY, RODNEY LAMAR

4813 VIRGINIA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BLAYLOCK, MICHAEL L

9060 DAISY DALLAS SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

BURNETTE, DAVID WAYNE

108 S SEMINOLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

CARSON, KEVIN LEBRON

4220 14 TH AVE CHATT, 37404

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

CHAMBERS, DEMARION

1320 JEFFREY DRIVE HOMEWOOD, 60430

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PROSTITUTION

---

COLEMAN, ROBERT AUSTIN

118 EDGEWOOD DRIVE POWELL, 37849

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

---

COONROD, ANTONIO DEWAYNE

710 Caruthers Rd Chattanooga, 374112445

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION TO COMMIT AGG

---

CROSS, LAQUANDA DIONE

1615 EAST 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DAVIS, KENNETH NICHOLAS

2119 OOLTEWAH RINGOOLD ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OVER $10,000

---

DIXSON, BOBBY

319 CRESTWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

---

FAULKNER, CARLA THOMAS

Homeless Chattanooga, 37402

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

GARRETT, CARTEREYUS MARKEC

2110 CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

---

GOODMAN, MARVIN

5100 LOUIS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

HALE, CHERYL LYNN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL P

---

HARRIS, JADE SHRAY

1912 HONEYCUTT LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm

SELLING ALCOHOL TO MINOR

---

ISOM, DARICK LENEAL

3804 DEERFOOT DR Chattanooga, 374061201

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

6322 B55 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

KARRAS, CALOMIRA LYNN

710 BROWNWOOD CIRCLE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

KORCHAK, MIKHAIL IVANOVICH

4017 CREEKWOOD TERRACE LN Chattanooga, 374212113

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

LAYNE, RANDY BOYD

200 52ND AVENUE GRUETLI LAGER, 37339

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.

MERCHANDISE) UND---LETSON, JAMES CHAD3505 CALHOUN AVE CHATT, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---LUCAS, JOSHUA WAYNE1404 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF IDENTITYFORGERYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MATSON, MICHAEL DAVID909 MASTERSON AVENUE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY OF BUSINESSTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00---MAULDIN, CHANDLER WYNN1714 UNION AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---MENIFEE, JADARUIS L1538 LILLIAN CHATTANOOGA, 374111503Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---MOORE, JESSICA LANELL2103 WAVERLY PARKWAY LOT 30 OPELIKA, 36801Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MUYA, OSMAN4907 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)---NELSON, SCOTTIE LEE1920 MAYFLOWERS RD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE---NORWOOD, CORBIN DERON104 SEQUOIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1,000 (AUTO)---NORWOOD, GREGORY JAMES112 ARLINGTON TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEAR---ORR-GOULDEN, DENECIA MARQUEITA727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH)---PARKER, JERMARCO A2813 BREWER AVE MEMPHIS, 381145604Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---PURCELL, ROBIN11169 LOOP ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM---REDUS, INGA METRELL1412 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RITCHEY, ALLISON BRIANA705 MILL WEE HOLLOW ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYFAILURE TO APPEAR---ROBINSON, RONALD CORNELL394 TANAGER CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)---SEHON, JEREMIAH ROBERT8615 SMOKERISE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SIMMS, JAVONNIE LEBRON4610 PLAZA HILL LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---SMITH, BRANDI M8521 MAPLEWOOD TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCHILD NEGLECTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SNYDER-COX, AMANDA PAIGE1903 RIVERWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---STONE, ASHLEY DANIELLE5402 HIGH ST OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---SUMMEY, ROBERT CONRAD800 MCCALLIE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OVER $10,000---SWANSON, MICHAEL JAMELS11144 DAVENPORT ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE---TALLEY, AMBER NICHOLE3113 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TONEY, JUANITA D2701 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WALKER, DARNELL CHRISTOPHER4145 WILLARD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WILLIAMS, LARRY SHANTAZ2641 LONG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WRIGHT, SEAN6926 IGOU GAP RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY---YOAKUM, MICHAEL WAYNE1147 HENDON ROAD SODDY DAISY, 373793460Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

Here are the mug shots:

AARON, BRANDON LEE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/02/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ABERCROMBIE, ANDREW RAY

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 12/10/1966

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ARGO, ASHLEY N

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/14/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY (O/$1000) BASLER, BOBBY LEE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/20/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED BAUGH, BOBBY LAWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 12/30/1974

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC) BELL, BRAXTON D

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/08/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Charge(s):

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

VIOLATION OF DEALER TAGS LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BENN, NATHANIEL OSAZE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/09/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED BURGLARY) BILLINGSLEY, RODNEY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 05/14/1967

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLAYLOCK, MICHAEL L

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/24/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE BOATWRIGHT, JOHNNY JUNIOR

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/05/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Charge(s):

IN TRANSIT FOR BRADLEY COUNTY

BREWER, JESSICA ASHLEY

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/25/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BURNETTE, DAVID WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/11/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE CARSON, KEVIN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/15/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CHAMBERS, DEMARION

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/12/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Charge(s):

PROSTITUTION COLBURN, DAVID J

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/23/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLEMAN, ROBERT AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/01/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT COONROD, ANTONIO DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/24/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY CROSS, LAQUANDA DIONE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/29/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, MICHAEL LIDALE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/29/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DIXSON, BOBBY

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/20/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAULKNER, CARLA THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 12/18/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION FAULKNER, JUSTIN TROY

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/07/1992

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GRAVES, KRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/02/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HALE, CHERYL LYNN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 11/03/1966

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL P HARRIS, JADE SHRAY

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/11/1997

Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Charge(s):

SELLING ALCOHOL TO MINOR ISOM, DARICK LENEAL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/27/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE KARRAS, CALOMIRA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 12/14/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) KORCHAK, MIKHAIL IVANOVICH

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/06/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION LAYNE, RANDY BOYD

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 08/29/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND LETSON, JAMES CHAD

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/05/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

LUCAS, JOSHUA WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/29/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF IDENTITY

FORGERY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MAULDIN, CHANDLER WYNN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/02/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 MENIFEE, JADARUIS L

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/20/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MOORE, JESSICA LANELL

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 04/12/1968

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MORRISON, PATRICK EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/12/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MUYA, OSMAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/01/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT) NORWOOD, CORBIN DERON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/29/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1,000 (AUTO) NORWOOD, GREGORY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/07/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR ORR-GOULDEN, DENECIA MARQUEITA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/20/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH) PARKER, JERMARCO A

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/25/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POINTER, DOMINIC ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/03/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE PURCELL, ROBIN

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 03/17/1964

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM REDUS, INGA METRELL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/06/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RITCHEY, ALLISON BRIANA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/06/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FAILURE TO APPEAR ROBINSON, RONALD CORNELL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/17/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE) SIMMS, JAVONNIE LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/11/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) SMITH, KELLIE L

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/27/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SNYDER-COX, AMANDA PAIGE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/22/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY STONE, ASHLEY DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/05/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Charge(s):

PROSTITUTION TALLEY, AMBER NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/22/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WALKER, DARNELL CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/11/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WEAVER, JOHNATHAN CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/16/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500) WRIGHT, SEAN

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 10/31/1957

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY YARBOROUGH, AARON REED

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/25/1993

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



