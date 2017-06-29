Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
AARON, BRANDON LEE
9317 BILL REED RD OOLTEWAH, 373638975
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ABERCROMBIE, ANDREW RAY
7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT 108 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ARGO, ASHLEY N
1205 OLD STATE HWY 28 DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY (O/$1000)
---
BAUGH, BOBBY LAWAYNE
5220 CREEKSBEND LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)
---
BILLINGSLEY, RODNEY LAMAR
4813 VIRGINIA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BLAYLOCK, MICHAEL L
9060 DAISY DALLAS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
BURNETTE, DAVID WAYNE
108 S SEMINOLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
CARSON, KEVIN LEBRON
4220 14 TH AVE CHATT, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
CHAMBERS, DEMARION
1320 JEFFREY DRIVE HOMEWOOD, 60430
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PROSTITUTION
---
COLEMAN, ROBERT AUSTIN
118 EDGEWOOD DRIVE POWELL, 37849
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
COONROD, ANTONIO DEWAYNE
710 Caruthers Rd Chattanooga, 374112445
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION TO COMMIT AGG
---
CROSS, LAQUANDA DIONE
1615 EAST 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DAVIS, KENNETH NICHOLAS
2119 OOLTEWAH RINGOOLD ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER $10,000
---
DIXSON, BOBBY
319 CRESTWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
---
FAULKNER, CARLA THOMAS
Homeless Chattanooga, 37402
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GARRETT, CARTEREYUS MARKEC
2110 CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
GOODMAN, MARVIN
5100 LOUIS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
HALE, CHERYL LYNN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL P
---
HARRIS, JADE SHRAY
1912 HONEYCUTT LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
SELLING ALCOHOL TO MINOR
---
ISOM, DARICK LENEAL
3804 DEERFOOT DR Chattanooga, 374061201
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
6322 B55 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
KARRAS, CALOMIRA LYNN
710 BROWNWOOD CIRCLE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
KORCHAK, MIKHAIL IVANOVICH
4017 CREEKWOOD TERRACE LN Chattanooga, 374212113
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
LAYNE, RANDY BOYD
200 52ND AVENUE GRUETLI LAGER, 37339
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.
MERCHANDISE) UND
---
LETSON, JAMES CHAD
3505 CALHOUN AVE CHATT, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
LUCAS, JOSHUA WAYNE
1404 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
FORGERY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MATSON, MICHAEL DAVID
909 MASTERSON AVENUE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
---
MAULDIN, CHANDLER WYNN
1714 UNION AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
MENIFEE, JADARUIS L
1538 LILLIAN CHATTANOOGA, 374111503
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
MOORE, JESSICA LANELL
2103 WAVERLY PARKWAY LOT 30 OPELIKA, 36801
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MUYA, OSMAN
4907 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
NELSON, SCOTTIE LEE
1920 MAYFLOWERS RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
---
NORWOOD, CORBIN DERON
104 SEQUOIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1,000 (AUTO)
---
NORWOOD, GREGORY JAMES
112 ARLINGTON TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
ORR-GOULDEN, DENECIA MARQUEITA
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH)
---
PARKER, JERMARCO A
2813 BREWER AVE MEMPHIS, 381145604
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PURCELL, ROBIN
11169 LOOP ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
---
REDUS, INGA METRELL
1412 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RITCHEY, ALLISON BRIANA
705 MILL WEE HOLLOW ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
ROBINSON, RONALD CORNELL
394 TANAGER CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
---
SEHON, JEREMIAH ROBERT
8615 SMOKERISE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SIMMS, JAVONNIE LEBRON
4610 PLAZA HILL LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
SMITH, BRANDI M
8521 MAPLEWOOD TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD NEGLECT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SNYDER-COX, AMANDA PAIGE
1903 RIVERWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
STONE, ASHLEY DANIELLE
5402 HIGH ST OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
SUMMEY, ROBERT CONRAD
800 MCCALLIE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OVER $10,000
---
SWANSON, MICHAEL JAMELS
11144 DAVENPORT ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
---
TALLEY, AMBER NICHOLE
3113 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TONEY, JUANITA D
2701 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WALKER, DARNELL CHRISTOPHER
4145 WILLARD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WILLIAMS, LARRY SHANTAZ
2641 LONG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WRIGHT, SEAN
6926 IGOU GAP RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
---
YOAKUM, MICHAEL WAYNE
1147 HENDON ROAD SODDY DAISY, 373793460
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
Here are the mug shots:
|AARON, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/02/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ABERCROMBIE, ANDREW RAY
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/10/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ARGO, ASHLEY N
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/14/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (O/$1000)
|
|BASLER, BOBBY LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/20/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|BAUGH, BOBBY LAWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/30/1974
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)
|
|BELL, BRAXTON D
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/08/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Charge(s):
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- VIOLATION OF DEALER TAGS LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BENN, NATHANIEL OSAZE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/09/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED BURGLARY)
|
|BILLINGSLEY, RODNEY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/14/1967
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BLAYLOCK, MICHAEL L
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/24/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|BOATWRIGHT, JOHNNY JUNIOR
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/05/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Charge(s):
- IN TRANSIT FOR BRADLEY COUNTY
|
|BREWER, JESSICA ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/25/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BURNETTE, DAVID WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/11/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|CARSON, KEVIN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/15/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|CHAMBERS, DEMARION
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/12/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Charge(s):
|
|COLBURN, DAVID J
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/23/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COLEMAN, ROBERT AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/01/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Charge(s):
|
|COONROD, ANTONIO DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/24/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|CROSS, LAQUANDA DIONE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/29/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIS, MICHAEL LIDALE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DIXSON, BOBBY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/20/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|FAULKNER, CARLA THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/18/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Charge(s):
|
|FAULKNER, JUSTIN TROY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/07/1992
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GRAVES, KRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/02/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|HALE, CHERYL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/03/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL P
|
|HARRIS, JADE SHRAY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/11/1997
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Charge(s):
|
|ISOM, DARICK LENEAL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/27/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|KARRAS, CALOMIRA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/14/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|KORCHAK, MIKHAIL IVANOVICH
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/06/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Charge(s):
|
|LAYNE, RANDY BOYD
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/29/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
|
|LETSON, JAMES CHAD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/05/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|LUCAS, JOSHUA WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/29/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- FORGERY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MAULDIN, CHANDLER WYNN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/02/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|MENIFEE, JADARUIS L
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/20/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|MOORE, JESSICA LANELL
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/12/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MORRISON, PATRICK EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/12/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MUYA, OSMAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/01/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
|
|NORWOOD, CORBIN DERON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/29/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1,000 (AUTO)
|
|NORWOOD, GREGORY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/07/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|ORR-GOULDEN, DENECIA MARQUEITA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/20/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH)
|
|PARKER, JERMARCO A
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/25/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|POINTER, DOMINIC ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|PURCELL, ROBIN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 03/17/1964
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
|
|REDUS, INGA METRELL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/06/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RITCHEY, ALLISON BRIANA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/06/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|ROBINSON, RONALD CORNELL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/17/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
|
|SIMMS, JAVONNIE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/11/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|SMITH, KELLIE L
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/27/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SNYDER-COX, AMANDA PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/22/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Charge(s):
|
|STONE, ASHLEY DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/05/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Charge(s):
|
|TALLEY, AMBER NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/22/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WALKER, DARNELL CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WEAVER, JOHNATHAN CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/16/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
|
|WRIGHT, SEAN
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 10/31/1957
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|YARBOROUGH, AARON REED
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/25/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|