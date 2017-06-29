Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

 Thursday, June 29, 2017 82.6°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Thursday, June 29, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

AARON, BRANDON LEE 
9317 BILL REED RD OOLTEWAH, 373638975 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ABERCROMBIE, ANDREW RAY 
7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT 108 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ARGO, ASHLEY N 
1205 OLD STATE HWY 28 DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY (O/$1000)
---
BAUGH, BOBBY LAWAYNE 
5220 CREEKSBEND LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)
---
BILLINGSLEY, RODNEY LAMAR 
4813 VIRGINIA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BLAYLOCK, MICHAEL L 
9060 DAISY DALLAS SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
BURNETTE, DAVID WAYNE 
108 S SEMINOLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
CARSON, KEVIN LEBRON 
4220 14 TH AVE CHATT, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
CHAMBERS, DEMARION 
1320 JEFFREY DRIVE HOMEWOOD, 60430 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PROSTITUTION
---
COLEMAN, ROBERT AUSTIN 
118 EDGEWOOD DRIVE POWELL, 37849 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
COONROD, ANTONIO DEWAYNE 
710 Caruthers Rd Chattanooga, 374112445 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION TO COMMIT AGG
---
CROSS, LAQUANDA DIONE 
1615 EAST 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DAVIS, KENNETH NICHOLAS 
2119 OOLTEWAH RINGOOLD ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER $10,000
---
DIXSON, BOBBY 
319 CRESTWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
---
FAULKNER, CARLA THOMAS 
Homeless Chattanooga, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GARRETT, CARTEREYUS MARKEC 
2110 CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
GOODMAN, MARVIN 
5100 LOUIS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
HALE, CHERYL LYNN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL P
---
HARRIS, JADE SHRAY 
1912 HONEYCUTT LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
SELLING ALCOHOL TO MINOR
---
ISOM, DARICK LENEAL 
3804 DEERFOOT DR Chattanooga, 374061201 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL 
6322 B55 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
KARRAS, CALOMIRA LYNN 
710 BROWNWOOD CIRCLE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
KORCHAK, MIKHAIL IVANOVICH 
4017 CREEKWOOD TERRACE LN Chattanooga, 374212113 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
LAYNE, RANDY BOYD 
200 52ND AVENUE GRUETLI LAGER, 37339 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.

MERCHANDISE) UND
---
LETSON, JAMES CHAD 
3505 CALHOUN AVE CHATT, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
LUCAS, JOSHUA WAYNE 
1404 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
FORGERY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MATSON, MICHAEL DAVID 
909 MASTERSON AVENUE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
---
MAULDIN, CHANDLER WYNN 
1714 UNION AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
MENIFEE, JADARUIS L 
1538 LILLIAN CHATTANOOGA, 374111503 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
MOORE, JESSICA LANELL 
2103 WAVERLY PARKWAY LOT 30 OPELIKA, 36801 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MUYA, OSMAN 
4907 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
NELSON, SCOTTIE LEE 
1920 MAYFLOWERS RD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
---
NORWOOD, CORBIN DERON 
104 SEQUOIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1,000 (AUTO)
---
NORWOOD, GREGORY JAMES 
112 ARLINGTON TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
ORR-GOULDEN, DENECIA MARQUEITA 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH)
---
PARKER, JERMARCO A 
2813 BREWER AVE MEMPHIS, 381145604 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PURCELL, ROBIN 
11169 LOOP ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
---
REDUS, INGA METRELL 
1412 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RITCHEY, ALLISON BRIANA 
705 MILL WEE HOLLOW ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
ROBINSON, RONALD CORNELL 
394 TANAGER CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
---
SEHON, JEREMIAH ROBERT 
8615 SMOKERISE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SIMMS, JAVONNIE LEBRON 
4610 PLAZA HILL LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
SMITH, BRANDI M 
8521 MAPLEWOOD TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD NEGLECT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SNYDER-COX, AMANDA PAIGE 
1903 RIVERWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
STONE, ASHLEY DANIELLE 
5402 HIGH ST OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
SUMMEY, ROBERT CONRAD 
800 MCCALLIE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OVER $10,000
---
SWANSON, MICHAEL JAMELS 
11144 DAVENPORT ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
---
TALLEY, AMBER NICHOLE 
3113 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TONEY, JUANITA D 
2701 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WALKER, DARNELL CHRISTOPHER 
4145 WILLARD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WILLIAMS, LARRY SHANTAZ 
2641 LONG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WRIGHT, SEAN 
6926 IGOU GAP RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
---
YOAKUM, MICHAEL WAYNE 
1147 HENDON ROAD SODDY DAISY, 373793460 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

