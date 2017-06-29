 Thursday, June 29, 2017 82.6°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Charges Dismissed Against Dalton Woman In Child's Death After Autopsy Ruling Of Meningitis

Thursday, June 29, 2017

Cruelty to children charges against Tiffany Dianne Gibson, 27,  of 124 Latonia Dr., Dalton, were formally dismissed on Thursday by the Whitfield County Grand Jury after hearing evidence on the case and upon the recommendation of the District Attorney’s Office. 

 

District Attorney Bert Poston said, "Ms. Gibson was arrested on Jan.

25, 2017 after finding her 20-month old son dead in his crib.  Pending autopsy results, the original charges of cruelty related to an alleged failure to provide food and sustenance for the deceased son and his five-year-old sister.  However it was later determined that neither child was malnourished.  Living conditions in the home were deplorable including animal feces inside the house and urine and fecal stains inside the crib where it had not been properly cleaned.  Early in the investigation it appeared that there may have been a connection between the death and the living conditions.

 

"However, an autopsy report from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, Department of Forensic Sciences, Medical Examiner’s Office was completed in May and found that the cause of death was Neisseria meningitis, a form of bacterial meningitis particularly deadly in young children which led to rapid adrenal gland failure.  According to Dr. Lora Darrisaw, Director of Pediatric Pathology at the Crime Lab, the child could have reasonably gone from onset of symptoms (fever) to death within a matter of hours.  Additionally, the illness would not have been caused by or connected to the sanitary conditions in the home.  The Neisseria bacteria would have been transmitted from another person who had or was a carrier for the infection and would have been transmitted most likely through kissing the child or coughing or sneezing near the child.

 

"Ms. Gibson reported to investigators that her son had a fever the night before his death which she treated with Tylenol.  Other individuals in the home confirmed the child’s fever with no other observed symptoms.  Medical records showed that Gibson routinely took the child to the doctor when ill and it does not appear that her actions the night before her son’s death were unreasonable given the symptoms presented.  Neisseria meningitis in young children has a 50% mortality rate.  So even had she immediately taken the child to the emergency room that night, the child may have still died from the infection." 


June 30, 2017

Sign Up To Get The Latest News, Opinions From Chattanoogan.com In Real Time; Win Set Of Chattanooga Photo Books

June 29, 2017

Pair Say Garrett Took Money For Car At Gunpoint; Kept The Car

June 29, 2017

Gaines Charged In Case In Which Gun Was Placed To Man's Head At Security Firm On Lee Highway


Sign up for our Facebook and Twitter feeds and you will get the  local news in "real time." You will also be entered for a chance to win the complete set of the Chattanooga Photo Books published ... (click for more)

A pair who said they met someone to buy a car said the man with a gun took money from them and did not give them the car. Cartereyus Garrett, 20, of 2110 Chamberlain Ave., is charged with ... (click for more)

Police have charged Aramis Gaines in a case in which a man said a gun was placed on the side of his head outside a security firm on Lee Highway. Gaines, 24, of 1104 E. 8th St., is charged ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Sign Up To Get The Latest News, Opinions From Chattanoogan.com In Real Time; Win Set Of Chattanooga Photo Books

Sign up for our Facebook and Twitter feeds and you will get the  local news in "real time." You will also be entered for a chance to win the complete set of the Chattanooga Photo Books published by Chattanoogan.com. We will give away three sets of The Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads In and Around Chattanooga and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga to our new Facebook ... (click for more)

Pair Say Garrett Took Money For Car At Gunpoint; Kept The Car

A pair who said they met someone to buy a car said the man with a gun took money from them and did not give them the car. Cartereyus Garrett, 20, of 2110 Chamberlain Ave., is charged with aggravated robbery. In an incident on June 7, a woman and man said a friend dropped them off at the McDonald's on Gunbarrel Road to buy a 2000 Toyota Camry. The pair said they got into ... (click for more)

Opinion

CPS Should Have A Manned 24/7 Presence In Every County

This week something became abundantly clear to me. The Department of Child Protective Services in the state of Tennessee, or at least in Hamilton County, are asleep at the wheel.   Early yesterday afternoon local news stations broke the news: "Animals Removed from Soddy Daisy Home."  What the news station either didn't know, or didn't report, was that the children of ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Schizophrenia Calls Again

On Tuesday morning of this week a six-foot-tall, 6,000-pound monument of the “Ten Commandments” was installed on the Capitol Grounds in Little Rock, Ark. It was privately financed and quite beautiful. Less than 24 hours later, a vehicle crashed into the monument, knocking it off its base (plinth) in the early-morning darkness yesterday. The Arkansas Capitol Police arrested a ... (click for more)

Sports

Rodriquez Homers Twice As Lookouts Trip M-Braves Wednesday, 5-1

PEARL, Miss.  -- Jonathan Rodriguez hit two home runs as the Chattanooga Lookouts defeated the Mississippi Braves 5-1 on Wednesday. After already winning the first-half of the Southern League North Division, the Lookouts have opened the second-half in first place at 5-1. The Lookouts put together a strong, complete game with good pitching and some timely hitting.  ... (click for more)

Dixie Youth Baseball: Day 2 District 6 Tourney

A big comeback win by Lookout Mountain and a shutout victory by Signal Mountain American highlighted Day 2 of the Dixie Youth Baseball District 6 tourney at Lookout Mountain's Nick F. Senter Field Game 1: Lookout Mtn 18, Signal Mountain National 17 A Davis Garrett game-winning RBI single capped a wild comeback win by the hosts in an elimination game. Signal Mtn jumped out ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors