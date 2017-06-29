Man Charged In Fatal Shooting At Store On Glenwood Drive Said Gun Was Pulled On Him First

Thursday, June 29, 2017

A teen charged with murder and attempted murder at a convenience store on Glenwood Drive said it was a drug deal gone bad and a gun was pulled on him.

D Kobe Jordan, 19, is also charged with aggravated assault and possessing a firearm to go armed.

Dangelo Marshall, 20, was shot in the head and killed. His passenger, 18-year-old Michael Benning, was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his left arm.

Jordan said he went to the store to meet someone to buy marijuana. He said he paid Marshall $100 for the marijuana, but he never received the drug.

He said Benning pulled out his gun, and he responded by pulling his.

Jordan said he started firing into the front of the car.

All three people in the car, including Jordan, were hit by bullets in the exchange of gunfire.

Store video showed a black Nissan Sentra pull up at pump #5 and then a red Chevy Malibu pulled up at pump #6.

The driver of the black Nissan got out and got into the rear seat of the Chevy behind the driver.

About 15 seconds later, the gunfire started in the car.

The driver of the Nissan (Jordan) got out and ran west on McCallie Avenue.

The driver of the Chevy opened the door and immediately fell to the ground.

The passenger in the Chevy, Benning, got out of the car, ran through the parking lot, and got in the driver side of the Chevy. He then drove off.

Jordan wound up at Erlanger Hospital and Benning at Memorial for treatment of their injuries.

Funeral services for Marshall will be Friday at 2 p.m. at John P. Franklin Funeral Home on Dodds Avenue.

He was a 2013 graduate of Tyner High School.