Gaines Charged In Case In Which Gun Was Placed To Man's Head At Security Firm On Lee Highway

Thursday, June 29, 2017
Aramis Gaines
Aramis Gaines

Police have charged Aramis Gaines in a case in which a man said a gun was placed on the side of his head outside a security firm on Lee Highway.

Gaines, 24, of 1104 E. 8th St., is charged with aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm after being convicted of domestic assault and possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

An Hispanic man said he was sitting in his car at ERMC at 6148 Lee Highway on June 12 when a black male put the gun to his head and told him to give him everything he had.

He said a struggle ensued when the robber tried to pull him out of the vehicle. He said he was almost able to get the gun before the man ran off toward Sports Barn East.

Police said portions of the incident were captured on two different cameras. One at ERMC showed the victim being pulled from the car, of a struggle, and of the robber running off. One from the Sports Barn shows a white Chrysler Pacifica pull into the parking lot and then a black male get out and walk toward ERMC. He came running back a few minutes later.

Police said fingerprints belonging to Gaines were found on the victim's car.

The victim then picked Gaines out of a photo lineup.

 

 


