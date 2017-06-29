Pair Say Garrett Took Money For Car At Gunpoint; Kept The Car

Thursday, June 29, 2017

A pair who said they met someone to buy a car said the man with a gun took money from them and did not give them the car.

Cartereyus Garrett, 20, of 2110 Chamberlain Ave., is charged with aggravated robbery.

In an incident on June 7, a woman and man said a friend dropped them off at the McDonald's on Gunbarrel Road to buy a 2000 Toyota Camry.

The pair said they got into the back of an older model Chevy with Garrett in the front seat and someone named "G.J." in the driver's seat.

The woman gave Garrett $400 in small bills and they began to discuss payments while they drove to look at the vehicle.

The pair said while they were driving near 5100 Tacoa Circle that Garrett displayed a small black revolver and ordered them both out of the car. They then walked to Heavenly Wings on Brainerd Road to call police.

The man said he graduated with Garrett in 2015 from Ooltewah High School. The woman said she also knew him.

The man said Garrett was angry at him and his friends for crashing Garrett's vehicle and causing him to be injured. They said they felt he was seeking retaliation for that incident.