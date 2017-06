Thursday, June 29, 2017

This man is wanted for the burglary at PC PI's

A burglary occurred at PC PI’s, a computer store on Gillum Drive in Whitfield County, on Saturday morning.

A single suspect forced his way in through a back door and stole computers and computer equipment.

A surveillance system in the store provided images of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Burnette at the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office at 706-278-3029.