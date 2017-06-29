Thursday, June 29, 2017

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for June 23-29:

06-24-17

Kenneth Wayne Leslie, 54, of 4798 West Side Drive, Louisville, KY arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to obey traffic control device.



Ray Louis Shepherd, 49, of 4528 Highland Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of affixing a tag to misrepresent, driving while license suspended, open container and unregistered vehicle.



Amber M. Miranda, 26, of 950 South Jenkins Road, Rossville arrested on an outstanding warrant.





06-25-17Corey Randall Ball, 30, of 529 Country Lane, Ringgold arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.Jeremy Russell Forgey, 37, of 285 Cambridge, Circle, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane.06-26-17Stacy Darrell Goodlow, 23, of 1507 Hickory Valley Road, Chattanooga arrested on a probation violation.06-27-17Dearies Germount King, 18, of 55 Hummingbird Lane, Ringgold arrested on charges of racing on highway or streets, speeding and violation of license class.Jastin Orion Lupo, 18, of 5909 Saint James Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of racing on highway or streets and speeding.Brenden Michael Britt, 22, of 953 Cloud Springs Road, Rossville arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, obstruction of officers and probation violation.Keya Nichelle Stevens, 24, of 4719 Colonial Drive, Chattanooga arrested for theft by shoplifting.Brandi Monique Hardy, 22, of 1400 North Chamberlain Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.06-28-17Jon Richard Sedor, 38, of 1834 Albernale Drive, Hixson arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and failure to obey traffic control device.David Phillip Hixon, 52, of 902 McFarland Avenue, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and failure to obey traffic control device.06-29-17Bradley Eugene Morgan, 36, of 3 Shamrock Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a probation violation.Speeding……….14License required…………1Mandatory suspension of license…………1Entering or crossing roadway……….1Driving while license suspended or revoked………4Proof of insurance required……….7Suspended registration…………4Following too closely………….1Affixing tint to windows or windshields……….1When lighted headlights and other lights required……….1Use of multiple-beam road lighting equipment………….1Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs……….2Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs……….3Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle……1Failure to exercise due care………1Instruction permits and temporary licenses………….1Classes of licenses……….1Failure to obey traffic control devices……….6Vehicle turning left…………1Seat belt violations………..3Driving on roadways laned for traffic……….1Operation of vehicle without current plate……….5Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal……….1No-passing zones……….1Racing on highways or streets……….2Failure to signal turn or lane change……….1License to be carried and exhibited on demand………..2