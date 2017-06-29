Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for June 23-29:
06-24-17
Kenneth Wayne Leslie, 54, of 4798 West Side Drive, Louisville, KY arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to obey traffic control device.
Ray Louis Shepherd, 49, of 4528 Highland Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of affixing a tag to misrepresent, driving while license suspended, open container and unregistered vehicle.
Amber M. Miranda, 26, of 950 South Jenkins Road, Rossville arrested on an outstanding warrant.
06-25-17
Corey Randall Ball, 30, of 529 Country Lane, Ringgold arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Jeremy Russell Forgey, 37, of 285 Cambridge, Circle, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
06-26-17
Stacy Darrell Goodlow, 23, of 1507 Hickory Valley Road, Chattanooga arrested on a probation violation.
06-27-17
Dearies Germount King, 18, of 55 Hummingbird Lane, Ringgold arrested on charges of racing on highway or streets, speeding and violation of license class.
Jastin Orion Lupo, 18, of 5909 Saint James Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of racing on highway or streets and speeding.
Brenden Michael Britt, 22, of 953 Cloud Springs Road, Rossville arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, obstruction of officers and probation violation.
Keya Nichelle Stevens, 24, of 4719 Colonial Drive, Chattanooga arrested for theft by shoplifting.
Brandi Monique Hardy, 22, of 1400 North Chamberlain Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
06-28-17
Jon Richard Sedor, 38, of 1834 Albernale Drive, Hixson arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and failure to obey traffic control device.
David Phillip Hixon, 52, of 902 McFarland Avenue, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and failure to obey traffic control device.
06-29-17
Bradley Eugene Morgan, 36, of 3 Shamrock Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a probation violation.
Citation Statistics:
Speeding……….14
License required…………1
Mandatory suspension of license…………1
Entering or crossing roadway……….1
Driving while license suspended or revoked………4
Proof of insurance required……….7
Suspended registration…………4
Following too closely………….1
Affixing tint to windows or windshields……….1
When lighted headlights and other lights required……….1
Use of multiple-beam road lighting equipment………….1
Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs……….2
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs……….3
Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle……1
Failure to exercise due care………1
Instruction permits and temporary licenses………….1
Classes of licenses……….1
Failure to obey traffic control devices……….6
Vehicle turning left…………1
Seat belt violations………..3
Driving on roadways laned for traffic……….1
Operation of vehicle without current plate……….5
Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal……….1
No-passing zones……….1
Racing on highways or streets……….2
Failure to signal turn or lane change……….1
License to be carried and exhibited on demand………..2