Erlanger Trustees Give Kevin Spiegel 5-Year Contract; Raise To $1.5 Million

Thursday, June 29, 2017

The Erlanger Health System board on Thursday night approved a new five-year contract for President and CEO Kevin Spiegel, while pushing his total compensation from $1.2 million to $1.5 million.

The base pay rises to $900,000. The remainder is based on meeting certain goals.

The package is retroactive to January 2016.

Officials said if Mr. Spiegel stays the length of the contract he will have been at Erlanger for nine years - longer than anyone in over 40 years. He joined the public hospital in 2013.

Board member Phil Smartt cast the lone no vote, saying management increases were too high with front-line employees not getting enough. Erlanger is setting aside $7 million for employee raises starting next January.

Mr. Smartt said top managers got raises totaling $7 million last January. He said one got $72,000, another $62,000 and a third $54,000.

Jennifer Stanley, who headed the committee working out the package, said she agreed that "it is so much money." She said CEO pay is "crazy," but she said the package is necessary for Erlanger's long-term stability.

Toni Dolby, an official of a firm that specializes in executive pay, said if Mr. Spiegel left that the hospital would likely have to pay more for his replacement. She said the process would be costly as well.

She said under the Spiegel leadership "Erlanger's growth has been tremendous. It's pretty spectacular really."

The hospital is projecting 10 percent growth for the upcoming fiscal year in the budget that was approved Thursday. It projects a $5 million profit.

The package includes 24 months in severance pay.

Mr. Spiegel would not earn the incentives until completing the five years.

Officials said the package is based on being "golden handcuffs instead of a golden parachute."

Ms. Dolby said Mr. Spiegel started at Erlanger with a comparatively low salary. She said he had been running just one hospital instead of a health system with multiple campuses.

She said the average span of a hospital CEO is 3.8 years. "There is a huge amount of turnaround."

Trustee Gerald Webb noted that last time he was the only no vote on the Spiegel contract. He said he had been convinced that "Erlanger is where it needs to be. It is moving forward."

He added, "I believe we have a Hall of Fame coach leading us."

It was announced that Rick Youngblood has left the board because of new responsibilities out of town.

Mike Griffin, a former vice chairman, moved back into that post.