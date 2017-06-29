 Thursday, June 29, 2017 74.5°F   rain   Rain

Breaking News


Erlanger Trustees Give Kevin Spiegel 5-Year Contract; Raise To $1.5 Million

Thursday, June 29, 2017

The Erlanger Health System board on Thursday night approved a new five-year contract for President and CEO Kevin Spiegel, while pushing his total compensation from $1.2 million to $1.5 million.

The base pay rises to $900,000. The remainder is based on meeting certain goals.

The package is retroactive to January 2016.

Officials said if Mr. Spiegel stays the length of the contract he will have been at Erlanger for nine years - longer than anyone in over 40 years. He joined the public hospital in 2013.

Board member Phil Smartt cast the lone no vote, saying management increases were too high with front-line employees not getting enough. Erlanger is setting aside $7 million for employee raises starting next January.

Mr. Smartt said top managers got raises totaling $7 million last January. He said one got $72,000, another $62,000 and a third $54,000.

Jennifer Stanley, who headed the committee working out the package, said she agreed that "it is so much money." She said CEO pay is "crazy," but she said the package is necessary for Erlanger's long-term stability.

Toni Dolby, an official of a firm that specializes in executive pay, said if Mr. Spiegel left that the hospital would likely have to pay more for his replacement. She said the process would be costly as well.

She said under the Spiegel leadership "Erlanger's growth has been tremendous. It's pretty spectacular really."

The hospital is projecting 10 percent growth for the upcoming fiscal year in the budget that was approved Thursday. It projects a $5 million profit.

The package includes 24 months in severance pay.

Mr. Spiegel would not earn the incentives until completing the five years.

Officials said the package is based on being "golden handcuffs instead of a golden parachute."

Ms. Dolby said Mr. Spiegel started at Erlanger with a comparatively low salary. She said he had been running just one hospital instead of a health system with multiple campuses.

She said the average span of a hospital CEO is 3.8 years. "There is a huge amount of turnaround."

Trustee Gerald Webb noted that last time he was the only no vote on the Spiegel contract. He said he had been convinced that "Erlanger is where it needs to be. It is moving forward."

He added, "I believe we have a Hall of Fame coach leading us."

It was announced that Rick Youngblood has left the board because of new responsibilities out of town.

Mike Griffin, a former vice chairman, moved back into that post.

 


June 30, 2017

Sign Up To Get The Latest News, Opinions From Chattanoogan.com In Real Time; Win Set Of Chattanooga Photo Books

June 29, 2017

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For June 23-29

June 29, 2017

Suspect Wanted For Burglary At PC PI's Computer Store


Sign up for our Facebook and Twitter feeds and you will get the  local news in "real time." You will also be entered for a chance to win the complete set of the Chattanooga Photo Books published ... (click for more)

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for June 23-29: 06-24-17 Kenneth Wayne Leslie, 54, of 4798 West Side Drive, Louisville, KY arrested on charges of driving under the influence of ... (click for more)

A burglary occurred at PC PI’s, a computer store on Gillum Drive in Whitfield County, on Saturday morning. A single suspect forced his way in through a back door and stole computers and computer ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Sign Up To Get The Latest News, Opinions From Chattanoogan.com In Real Time; Win Set Of Chattanooga Photo Books

Sign up for our Facebook and Twitter feeds and you will get the  local news in "real time." You will also be entered for a chance to win the complete set of the Chattanooga Photo Books published by Chattanoogan.com. We will give away three sets of The Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads In and Around Chattanooga and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga to our new Facebook ... (click for more)

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For June 23-29

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for June 23-29: 06-24-17 Kenneth Wayne Leslie, 54, of 4798 West Side Drive, Louisville, KY arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to obey traffic control device. Ray Louis Shepherd, 49, of 4528 Highland Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of affixing a tag to misrepresent, driving while license ... (click for more)

Opinion

Preservation Apathy At The Choo Choo

Most have forgotten that the genesis of the rebirth of the riverfront, downtown, and the north shore was a historic preservation issue: the Walnut Street Bridge.    Having participated in decades of urban success sustained by our historic fabric, I am incredulous that not a finger has been lifted to preserve the little Terminal Building at the Choo Choo.    ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Schizophrenia Calls Again

On Tuesday morning of this week a six-foot-tall, 6,000-pound monument of the “Ten Commandments” was installed on the Capitol Grounds in Little Rock, Ark. It was privately financed and quite beautiful. Less than 24 hours later, a vehicle crashed into the monument, knocking it off its base (plinth) in the early-morning darkness yesterday. The Arkansas Capitol Police arrested a ... (click for more)

Sports

Rodriquez Homers Twice As Lookouts Trip M-Braves Wednesday, 5-1

PEARL, Miss.  -- Jonathan Rodriguez hit two home runs as the Chattanooga Lookouts defeated the Mississippi Braves 5-1 on Wednesday. After already winning the first-half of the Southern League North Division, the Lookouts have opened the second-half in first place at 5-1. The Lookouts put together a strong, complete game with good pitching and some timely hitting.  ... (click for more)

Dixie Youth Baseball: Day 2 District 6 Tourney

A big comeback win by Lookout Mountain and a shutout victory by Signal Mountain American highlighted Day 2 of the Dixie Youth Baseball District 6 tourney at Lookout Mountain's Nick F. Senter Field Game 1: Lookout Mtn 18, Signal Mountain National 17 A Davis Garrett game-winning RBI single capped a wild comeback win by the hosts in an elimination game. Signal Mtn jumped out ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors