Some In Walker County Advised To Boil Their Water After E Coli Found At Treatment Plant Well

Thursday, June 29, 2017

A routine inspection of the Walker County Water Treatment plant resulted in a positive E. coli sample from one of the wells. Officials said there have been no positive samples from the treated water which is distributed to customers. As a precaution, the Georgia Environmental Protection Division requested a boil water notice be issued for the following areas:



Walker County Water & Sewer Authority (WCWSA) service areas:

1.

Lee Clarkson Road and areas immediately to the north

2. Johnson Road to Mission Ridge Road and areas east to the county line

City of Lafayette Water service areas:

1. Areas south of Chickamauga along Highway 27 down to Highway 136

2. West McCarter Road area east to Highway 151, north of Round Pond Road

3. Straight Gut Road east to Highway 27

Customers in those areas are advised to boil all water prior to use for drinking, cooking or preparing baby food. The water should be boiled for at least one minute after reaching a rolling boil. Citizens should continue to boil their water until they are notified by the Walker County Water & Sewerage Authority that the water system has been restored to normal operations.

This boil water notice excludes anyone receiving water from Tennessee American, city of Chickamauga Water System, Walker County Rural Water, Dade County Water, Chattooga County Water, Dalton Utilities and Catoosa County Utility District.