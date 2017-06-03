 Saturday, June 3, 2017 72.7°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


2 Arrested After Stolen Vehicle Chase In Bradley County; Another Person Sought

Saturday, June 3, 2017

  • Travis Anthony Grissom

  • Christopher Ryan Suits

  • Kaitlyn Ashlee Mitchell


A vehicle pursuit in Bradley County on Friday evening resulted in the arrest of two people, and detectives issuing warrants for a third person for their involvement in a motor vehicle theft.

 

Earlier Friday, the Bradley County 911 Communications Center was alerted by a caller regarding a vehicle that was stolen from Love’s Truck Stop in Charleston, Tn.

Once deputies located the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle accelerated speed and evaded.

 

Deputies followed and were eventually able to get it stopped on 64 Highway at the One Stop Shop. The driver and two passengers immediately fled on foot, but deputies were able to apprehend both passengers after a brief foot-chase. During further investigation, deputies discovered the tag on the vehicle had been altered by making two “3”s as “8”s, and confirmed the vehicle was stolen earlier that day.

 

The driver of the vehicle, Travis Anthony Grissom, 25, was never located, and detectives have issued criminal warrants for his arrest. Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Grissom, who is wanted for theft over $2,000, felony evading arrest and alteration of a vehicle tag.

 

Both passengers inside the vehicle were later identified as Christopher Ryan Suits, 22, and Kaitlyn Ashlee Mitchell, 19.

 

Suits was charged with theft over $2,500 and evading arrest.

 

Ms. Mitchell was charged with theft over $2,000, evading arrest and alteration of a vehicle tag.


June 3, 2017

Legislation Expected To Bring $19.7 Million For Local Ambulance Providers In Tennessee

June 3, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

June 2, 2017

Gang Member Whose House Was Shot Up As Part Of Feud To Serve 40 Months In Federal Prison


Legislation that will enable Tennessee to draw additional federal funds to help local ambulance services continue to transport patients has been signed into law by Governor Bill Haslam. The new ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ARANEIBIA, JOSHUA BRANDON  4671 PRESERVE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416  Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

A gang member who was one of those falling victim to a feud between the Bounty Hunters and the Athens Park Bloods is facing 40 months in federal prison. Lacharleston Haggard, who appeared ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Legislation Expected To Bring $19.7 Million For Local Ambulance Providers In Tennessee

Legislation that will enable Tennessee to draw additional federal funds to help local ambulance services continue to transport patients has been signed into law by Governor Bill Haslam. The new law, sponsored by Senate State and Local Government Committee Chairman Ken Yager (R-Kingston), is expected to bring in approximately $19.7 million in federal funds for ambulance services ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ARANEIBIA, JOSHUA BRANDON  4671 PRESERVE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416  Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- BARBEY, FRANKLIN A  1710 HILLCREST LANE JASPER, 373475657  Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency:  ... (click for more)

Opinion

We Are On The Wrong Path - And Response

Trump and Pence, along with the right wing sycophants, are trying to suggest that we are economically doomed, if we adhere to the dream of clean renewable energy. According to them, our future lies in coal, and oil. So, that is the direction they have been determined to push our economy, since they took control. Let's look at some hard facts, so we will understand where our people ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Sijan Lived ‘The Code’

Earlier this week – on Monday to be exact – Scott Walker, the Governor of Wisconsin, presided over the dedication of the Capt. Lance P. Sijan Memorial Plaza at the Milwaukee Airport. It has been just a few months shy of Capt. Sijan’s death 50 years ago in the infamous prison known as the Hanoi Hilton. But now that patriotism has endured and once again has overcome the protestors’ ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Snaps Losing Streak With, 3-2, Win Over Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.  -- Felix Jorge allowed just four hits over 6 2/3 innings, leading the Chattanooga Lookouts over the Birmingham Barons in a 3-2 win on Friday. Besides snapping a short losing streak,Chattanooga improved to 6-3 against Birmingham this season. Jorge continued to roll, as he pitched into the seventh inning for the fourth-consecutive start. He also tied a season ... (click for more)

CFC Women Tie Alabama FC 2-2

The Chattanooga FC women hosted Alabama FC Friday night and played to a 2-2 tie.   Neither team scored in the first half.   Lizzy Shaunessy opened the scoring with a penalty kick early in the second half after getting fouled in the box.  Alabama scored minutes later to tie the game at one.  CFC's Hailey Nichols scored CFC's second goal to give them ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors