2 Arrested After Stolen Vehicle Chase In Bradley County; Another Person Sought

Saturday, June 3, 2017

A vehicle pursuit in Bradley County on Friday evening resulted in the arrest of two people, and detectives issuing warrants for a third person for their involvement in a motor vehicle theft.

Earlier Friday, the Bradley County 911 Communications Center was alerted by a caller regarding a vehicle that was stolen from Love’s Truck Stop in Charleston, Tn.

Once deputies located the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle accelerated speed and evaded.

Deputies followed and were eventually able to get it stopped on 64 Highway at the One Stop Shop. The driver and two passengers immediately fled on foot, but deputies were able to apprehend both passengers after a brief foot-chase. During further investigation, deputies discovered the tag on the vehicle had been altered by making two “3”s as “8”s, and confirmed the vehicle was stolen earlier that day.

The driver of the vehicle, Travis Anthony Grissom, 25, was never located, and detectives have issued criminal warrants for his arrest. Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Grissom, who is wanted for theft over $2,000, felony evading arrest and alteration of a vehicle tag.

Both passengers inside the vehicle were later identified as Christopher Ryan Suits, 22, and Kaitlyn Ashlee Mitchell, 19.

Suits was charged with theft over $2,500 and evading arrest.

Ms. Mitchell was charged with theft over $2,000, evading arrest and alteration of a vehicle tag.