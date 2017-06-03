Man Found With Meth At Chattanooga Motel Gets 150-Month Federal Prison Sentence

Saturday, June 3, 2017

A man who was found with quantities of meth at a Chattanooga motel has been sentenced to serve 150 months in federal prison.

Michael Lydon appeared before Judge Travis McDonough.

On Jan. 15, 2014, management at the Comfort Inn on Shallowford Village Road called police about a disoriented female, who had come from a room registered to Lydon.

Police said it was found that Lydon had a history of drug convictions.

Lydon was found with $2,424 in cash in his pocket.

In the room were multiple bags of meth, marijuana, multiple pills, drug paraphernalia, four cell phones, a stack of credit cards, brass knuckles and multiple driver's licenses.

Lydon said he had been selling meth since losing his job on Christmas Eve 2012.