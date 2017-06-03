 Saturday, June 3, 2017 87.4°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Man Found With Meth At Chattanooga Motel Gets 150-Month Federal Prison Sentence

A man who was found with quantities of meth at a Chattanooga motel has been sentenced to serve 150 months in federal prison.

Michael Lydon appeared before Judge Travis McDonough.

On Jan. 15, 2014, management at the Comfort Inn on Shallowford Village Road called police about a disoriented female, who had come from a room registered to Lydon.

Police said it was found that Lydon had a history of drug convictions.

Lydon was found with $2,424 in cash in his pocket. 

In the room were multiple bags of meth, marijuana, multiple pills, drug paraphernalia, four cell phones, a stack of credit cards, brass knuckles and multiple driver's licenses.

Lydon said he had been selling meth since losing his job on Christmas Eve 2012.

 


2017 U.S. Masters Swimming 2.4-Mile Race Held In Chattanooga

Legislation Expected To Bring $19.7 Million For Local Ambulance Providers In Tennessee


2017 U.S. Masters Swimming 2.4-Mile Race Held In Chattanooga

Man Found With Meth At Chattanooga Motel Gets 150-Month Federal Prison Sentence

We Are On The Wrong Path - And Response

Roy Exum: Sijan Lived ‘The Code’

Chattanooga Snaps Losing Streak With, 3-2, Win Over Birmingham

Prep Tennis: Baylor's Drew Hawkins, Cooper Long Lead Super Team

