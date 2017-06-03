2017 U.S. Masters Swimming 2.4-Mile Race Held In Chattanooga

Saturday, June 3, 2017

Spectators watch at the finish line - photo by M. A. Locke

Swimmers socialize after the finish - photo by M. A. Locke

Swimmers are funnelled into the finish line chute - photo by M. A. Locke

Swimmers swim the course which started near the Heritage Landing property line. - photo by M. A. Locke

Second to the finish line - photo by M. A. Locke

First to the finish line - photo by M. A. Locke

The Southern Belle passes the finish line as it heads upstream - photo by M. A. Locke

Swimmers walk down the ramp to the riverboat - photo by M. A. Locke

Swimmers board the Southern Belle riverboat under the Market Street Bridge Saturday morning for a ferry ride to the starting point of the 2.4-mile Swim Fest race - photo by M. A. Locke

Swimmers competed in the 2017 U.S. Masters Swimming 2.4-mile race Saturday morning on the downtown portion of the Tennessee River.

Swimmers finished under the Market Street Bridge at Coolidge Park.

The race was on the second of three days of Chattanooga Swim Fest races.

The final race is 9.2 miles on Sunday.



