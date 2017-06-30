Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, June 30, 2017

Here are the mug shots:

BAILEY, KYLIA DESHAE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/17/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1000 BONDS, DOMINIQUE LATRELL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/26/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED BOSTON, MARTEZ MARIO

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/04/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION BRUMMITT, AKIEM JAMAL

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 03/29/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE BUCHANAN, MARKEASHA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/29/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF BYRD, MICHELLA S

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/10/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLTATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 5 CASTEEL, TREVOR SHAQUILLE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/27/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) CLEMMONS, DANIEL JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/23/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA COX, ROBERT LLOYD

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/27/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF XANAX )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF METH FOR SE CREASEY, AMBER ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/25/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DELONEY, DEPRIEST ROYLOND

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/11/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DEMPSEY, JAMIE EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/23/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $1000)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR) DILL, MITCHELL L

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/31/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE DOSS, JENNIFER NIKOLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/18/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOWDY, JEFFREY LEDALE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/23/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE DURHAM, EDWARD T

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 12/26/1965

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR ELLIS, BRENDA

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 02/23/1955

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR ELLISON, AMARI BRISHAYLA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/09/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT ELLISON, ASHLEY

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/17/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT ESTRADA, KEVIN MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/18/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

FAIRES, DONNY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 12/22/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION FLERL, LESLIE M

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/28/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER 500 FLOYD, TAYLOR DREW

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/04/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) GAINES, GERALD LEON

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 02/01/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GASS, JULIE ANDREA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/03/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) GEARHART, HEATHER M

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/31/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT GILCHRIST, JASON ERIC

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/09/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GRIFFITH, STACEY L

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 08/16/1968

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HARRIS, ANNA LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 12/02/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HERNANDEZ, CLAUDIA C

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/09/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HUGHLEY, DARLENE

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 10/15/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION JORDAN, ALLEN LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/18/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY KLINE, TERESA ST CLAIR

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 03/26/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT KNIGHT, CHRISTY ANN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/06/1978

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE LAWSON, LEANN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 05/15/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY LEWIS, LARINDER KAY

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/02/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR LITTLE, CHRISTINE CAROL

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 07/08/1964

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM ( DOMESTIC NEWBERRY, NICOLETTE PAIGE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/12/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF DRUG PARA)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBS) PARIS, JAYQUAN D

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 10/21/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT REID, HAYWOOD LEE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/27/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT BURGLARY OF AN AUT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT BURGLARY OF AN AUT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT BURGLARY OF AN AUT

REYNOLDS, ROLAND RICO

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/22/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR RICHMOND, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/31/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE ROBINETTE, JAMES L

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 11/01/1949

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ROBINSON, WILLIS H

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 06/01/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION SANDOVAL, AMANDA RAY

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/28/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BY FRAUD

POSS. CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FOR RESALE

THEFT OF PROPERTY SHROPSHIRE, MARCUS D

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/24/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SISSON, BRITTANY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/30/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF STOLEN LICENSE PLATES SMITH, STEFON ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/04/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE STANSELL, PHILLIP THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/04/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRUG PARAPHERNALIA) SUTTLES, JERMAINE LABRONE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/06/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



TALLENT, DUSTIN LEE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/23/1993

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS TALLENT, STACI C

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/17/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS THOMAS, HOYT W

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 07/08/1955

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5 MILES OF A SCH THOMAS, MARCUS LORENZO

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/20/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT URTUBEES, LOGAN JETT

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/25/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL VAUGHAN, ROBERT STANLEY

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/01/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VELEZ, MARCUS DAVID

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/24/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

OBSERVATION WITHOUT CONSENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT VINEYARD, SHERRY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/18/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WATT, MICHAEL ANGELO

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 08/01/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT WEBB, BRIAN BENNY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/17/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

