 Friday, June 30, 2017 77.7°F   rain   Light Rain

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, June 30, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BAILEY, KYLIA DESHAE 
1691 WALKER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER $1000
---
BELL, BRAXTON D 
1664 GREENDALE WAY HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
VIOLATION OF DEALER TAGS LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BENN, NATHANIEL OSAZE 
917 N CHAMBERLAIN CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED BURGLARY)
---
BOATWRIGHT, JOHNNY JUNIOR 
4170 EAST RIDGE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
IN TRANSIT FOR BRADLEY COUNTY
---
BOSTON, MARTEZ MARIO 
141 HENDRICKS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374054615 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION
---
BREDWELL, MARK ANTHONY 
3509 WILSON AVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BREWER, JESSICA ASHLEY 
3273 OZARK CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BRUMMITT, AKIEM JAMAL 
7175 HOLLAND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
BUCHANAN, MARKEASHA 
1417 IVY ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
BYRD, MICHELLA S 
344 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLTATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 5
---
CASTEEL, TREVOR SHAQUILLE 
1904 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374046225 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
CLEMMONS, DANIEL JOSEPH 
9901 EAST FOWLER THONOTOSASBA, 33572 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
COLBURN, DAVID J 
8406 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COX, ROBERT LLOYD 
720 S LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF XANAX )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF METH FOR SE
---
CREASEY, AMBER ELAINE 
9901 FOWLER DZ THONOTOSASSA, 35592 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
DAVIS, MICHAEL LIDALE 
800 EDDINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111303 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DAWSON, JOSHUA EUGENE 
159 DAL BROWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374051816 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DEMPSEY, JAMIE EDWARD 
4590 NORTH HWY 351 FLINTSTONE, 30735 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $1000)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
DILL, MITCHELL L 
3505 WOODLAND DR CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
DOSS, JENNIFER NIKOLE 
1424 OLD AKER VIEW LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DOWDY, JEFFREY LEDALE 
934 EAST 10TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
DURHAM, EDWARD T 
19866 RIVER CANYON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
ELLIS, BRENDA 
995 NICKAJACK CIRCLE JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
ELLISON, AMARI BRISHAYLA 
3914 ZINNIA ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
ELLISON, ASHLEY 
1701 N. CONCORD.RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
ESTRADA, KEVIN MATTHEW 
3160 CHATATA VALLEY RD CHARLESTON, 37310 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
FAIRES, DONNY LEBRON 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
FAULKNER, JUSTIN TROY 
853 ROCKY TOP LANE SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
FLERL, LESLIE M 
5534 CHANCE TRAIL RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER 500
---
FLOYD, TAYLOR DREW 
143 ISBILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191630 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
GAINES, GERALD LEON 
1206 SHERIDAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GEARHART, HEATHER M 
1438 VANCE RD APT B3 CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
GILCHRIST, JASON ERIC 
1504 CLOVERDALE DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
GRAVES, KRISTOPHER 
1014 MERONEY ST NORTH CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GRIFFITH, STACEY L 
5534 CHANCE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HARRIS, ANNA LOUISE 
5225 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HERNANDEZ, CLAUDIA C 
837 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HUGHLEY, DARLENE 
3923 MARIGOLD DR APT 799 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
JOHNSON, CASEY 
807 S SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
JUMP, DARRIN WAYNE 
4813 BLUE BELL AVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
---
KNIGHT, CHRISTY ANN 
404 W SCHMITT ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
LAWSON, LEANN 
3939 CHURCHHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MCCLENDON, PRISCILLA 
2615 THICKET ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MORRISON, PATRICK EUGENE 
176 PAT WEBB CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
POINTER, DOMINIC ANTONIO 
3424 VINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
REID, HAYWOOD LEE 
1207 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT BURGLARY OF AN AUT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT BURGLARY OF AN AUT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT BURGLARY OF AN AUT
---
REYNOLDS, ROLAND RICO 
3106 NORTH HICKORY CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
RICHMOND, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES 
105 PEERLESS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
ROBINETTE, JAMES L 
5423 DUPONT ST EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
ROBINSON, WILLIS H 
2009 SHERMAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
SANDOVAL, AMANDA RAY 
9018 TENNGA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BY FRAUD
POSS. CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FOR RESALE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SHROPSHIRE, MARCUS D 
425 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101360 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SISSON, BRITTANY NICOLE 
6447 RIDGE LAKE NORTH HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF STOLEN LICENSE PLATES
---
SMITH, KELLIE L 
1014 MERONEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SMITH, STEFON ANTONIO 
5110 CAIRO ROAD PADUCAH, 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
STANSELL, PHILLIP THOMAS 
1496 TRION HWY LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)
---
SUTTLES, JERMAINE LABRONE 
3911 CHURCHHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TALLENT, STACI C 
155 FRANCIS ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
---
THOMAS, HOYT W 
135 BLOCK RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5 MILES OF A SCH
---
THOMAS, MARCUS LORENZO 
905 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
URTUBEES, LOGAN JETT 
673 NORTON SPRINGS ROAD ROCK ISLAND, 38501 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
---
VAUGHAN, ROBERT STANLEY 
1849 JOSEPH TERRACE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
VELEZ, MARCUS DAVID 
8398 FRONT GATE CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
OBSERVATION WITHOUT CONSENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
VINEYARD, SHERRY LYNN 
7605 LEACREST LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WATT, MICHAEL ANGELO 
2102 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
WEAVER, JOHNATHAN CHARLES 
4004 LOST OAKS DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
---
WEBB, BRIAN BENNY 
631 MEMORIAL AVE #3 DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WELLER, JAMES ANTHONY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WHEELER, SHAWN R 
23 VISTA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
WILLIAMS, WESLEY EMANUEL 
1508 W 55th St Chattanooga, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE
---
WRIGHT, JUSTIN LEE 
135 ROCKFORT ROAD APT 160 PIKEVILLE, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
YARBOROUGH, AARON REED 
7018 S DENT RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

