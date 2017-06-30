Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
BAILEY, KYLIA DESHAE
1691 WALKER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER $1000
---
BELL, BRAXTON D
1664 GREENDALE WAY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
VIOLATION OF DEALER TAGS LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BENN, NATHANIEL OSAZE
917 N CHAMBERLAIN CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED BURGLARY)
---
BOATWRIGHT, JOHNNY JUNIOR
4170 EAST RIDGE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
IN TRANSIT FOR BRADLEY COUNTY
---
BOSTON, MARTEZ MARIO
141 HENDRICKS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374054615
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION
---
BREDWELL, MARK ANTHONY
3509 WILSON AVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BREWER, JESSICA ASHLEY
3273 OZARK CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BRUMMITT, AKIEM JAMAL
7175 HOLLAND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
BUCHANAN, MARKEASHA
1417 IVY ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
BYRD, MICHELLA S
344 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLTATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 5
---
CASTEEL, TREVOR SHAQUILLE
1904 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374046225
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
CLEMMONS, DANIEL JOSEPH
9901 EAST FOWLER THONOTOSASBA, 33572
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
COLBURN, DAVID J
8406 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37377
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COX, ROBERT LLOYD
720 S LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF XANAX )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF METH FOR SE
---
CREASEY, AMBER ELAINE
9901 FOWLER DZ THONOTOSASSA, 35592
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
DAVIS, MICHAEL LIDALE
800 EDDINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111303
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DAWSON, JOSHUA EUGENE
159 DAL BROWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374051816
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DEMPSEY, JAMIE EDWARD
4590 NORTH HWY 351 FLINTSTONE, 30735
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $1000)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
DILL, MITCHELL L
3505 WOODLAND DR CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
DOSS, JENNIFER NIKOLE
1424 OLD AKER VIEW LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DOWDY, JEFFREY LEDALE
934 EAST 10TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
DURHAM, EDWARD T
19866 RIVER CANYON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
ELLIS, BRENDA
995 NICKAJACK CIRCLE JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
ELLISON, AMARI BRISHAYLA
3914 ZINNIA ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
ELLISON, ASHLEY
1701 N. CONCORD.RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
ESTRADA, KEVIN MATTHEW
3160 CHATATA VALLEY RD CHARLESTON, 37310
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
FAIRES, DONNY LEBRON
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
FAULKNER, JUSTIN TROY
853 ROCKY TOP LANE SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
FLERL, LESLIE M
5534 CHANCE TRAIL RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER 500
---
FLOYD, TAYLOR DREW
143 ISBILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191630
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
GAINES, GERALD LEON
1206 SHERIDAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GEARHART, HEATHER M
1438 VANCE RD APT B3 CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
GILCHRIST, JASON ERIC
1504 CLOVERDALE DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
GRAVES, KRISTOPHER
1014 MERONEY ST NORTH CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GRIFFITH, STACEY L
5534 CHANCE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HARRIS, ANNA LOUISE
5225 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HERNANDEZ, CLAUDIA C
837 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HUGHLEY, DARLENE
3923 MARIGOLD DR APT 799 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
JOHNSON, CASEY
807 S SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
JUMP, DARRIN WAYNE
4813 BLUE BELL AVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
---
KNIGHT, CHRISTY ANN
404 W SCHMITT ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
LAWSON, LEANN
3939 CHURCHHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MCCLENDON, PRISCILLA
2615 THICKET ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MORRISON, PATRICK EUGENE
176 PAT WEBB CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
POINTER, DOMINIC ANTONIO
3424 VINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
REID, HAYWOOD LEE
1207 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT BURGLARY OF AN AUT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT BURGLARY OF AN AUT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT BURGLARY OF AN AUT
---
REYNOLDS, ROLAND RICO
3106 NORTH HICKORY CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
RICHMOND, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES
105 PEERLESS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
ROBINETTE, JAMES L
5423 DUPONT ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
ROBINSON, WILLIS H
2009 SHERMAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
SANDOVAL, AMANDA RAY
9018 TENNGA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BY FRAUD
POSS. CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FOR RESALE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SHROPSHIRE, MARCUS D
425 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101360
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SISSON, BRITTANY NICOLE
6447 RIDGE LAKE NORTH HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF STOLEN LICENSE PLATES
---
SMITH, KELLIE L
1014 MERONEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SMITH, STEFON ANTONIO
5110 CAIRO ROAD PADUCAH,
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
STANSELL, PHILLIP THOMAS
1496 TRION HWY LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)
---
SUTTLES, JERMAINE LABRONE
3911 CHURCHHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TALLENT, STACI C
155 FRANCIS ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
---
THOMAS, HOYT W
135 BLOCK RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5 MILES OF A SCH
---
THOMAS, MARCUS LORENZO
905 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
URTUBEES, LOGAN JETT
673 NORTON SPRINGS ROAD ROCK ISLAND, 38501
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
---
VAUGHAN, ROBERT STANLEY
1849 JOSEPH TERRACE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
VELEZ, MARCUS DAVID
8398 FRONT GATE CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
OBSERVATION WITHOUT CONSENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
VINEYARD, SHERRY LYNN
7605 LEACREST LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WATT, MICHAEL ANGELO
2102 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
WEAVER, JOHNATHAN CHARLES
4004 LOST OAKS DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
---
WEBB, BRIAN BENNY
631 MEMORIAL AVE #3 DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WELLER, JAMES ANTHONY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WHEELER, SHAWN R
23 VISTA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
WILLIAMS, WESLEY EMANUEL
1508 W 55th St Chattanooga, 37409
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE
---
WRIGHT, JUSTIN LEE
135 ROCKFORT ROAD APT 160 PIKEVILLE, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
YARBOROUGH, AARON REED
7018 S DENT RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
