Soddy Daisy Couple Arrested After Police Enter Filthy Home With 3 Children, Emaciated Animals Inside

Friday, June 30, 2017

A Soddy Daisy couple is facing 12 aggravated cruelty to animal charges after police entered their filthy home and found three children and emaciated animals inside.

Charged were Dustin and Staci Tallent, who live at 115 Francis St.

An officer and a representative from the Humane Society said the entire residence was covered in household trash, urine and feces. Most areas were about three feet high.

One child was locked in a room with trash and feces and two more children were in a different room in cribs that was also covered with trash and feces.

There were four dogs, three cats, a rabbit, a python and a lizard in the residence. Five of the animals were listed as emaciated.

The TWRA also removed eight turtles from the home.

Police also found freezers containing three dogs, a rabbit and six birds - all emaciated - inside the home.

The Soddy Daisy Police and Child Protective Services were notified.

The children were taken to a hospital for observation.

Ms. Tallent was home when police arrived. Dustin Tallent came to the residence from work and was arrested.