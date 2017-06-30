Perdue, Others Ask For Cancellation Of August Senate Recess

Friday, June 30, 2017

U.S. Senator David Perdue (R-GA) was joined by U.S. Senators Steve Daines (R-MT), Joni Ernst (R-IA), John Kennedy (R-LA), James Lankford (R-OK), Mike Lee (R-UT), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Luther Strange (R-AL), Dan Sullivan (R-AK), and Thom Tillis (R-NC) in asking Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to cancel the Senate’s scheduled August state work period "if meaningful progress has not been made on the following five priorities: fixing health care, funding the government, dealing with the debt ceiling, passing a budget resolution, and improving our tax code. "

The senators outlined their request in a letter sent Leader McConnell on Friday, which included a countdown of the remaining scheduled work days until the end of the fiscal year, Sept. 30.

“Our current Senate calendar shows only 33 potential working days remaining before the end of the fiscal year,” said the senators in the letter. “This does not appear to give us enough time to adequately address the issues that demand immediate attention. Therefore, we respectfully request that you consider truncating, if not completely foregoing, the scheduled August state work period, allowing us more time to complete our work.”

“Delivering meaningful results was never assumed to be easy, but the millions of Americans who placed their confidence in our leadership expect our full and best effort,” concluded the senators.

View the full text of the letter here