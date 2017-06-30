 Friday, June 30, 2017 84.9°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Bonds Taken Into Custody For Shooting Roommate

Friday, June 30, 2017
Dominique Latrell Bonds
Dominique Latrell Bonds

Police have taken Dominique Latrell Bonds into custody for shooting his roommate on June 20.

Bonds, 28, of 2221 E. 26th St., is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and possessing a firearm with intent to go armed.

Police were summoned to East Lake Courts at 2243 E. 27th St. at 4:37 a.m. They found Jamall Thomas suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg.

He said Bonds shot him after they argued. He said Bonds had been trying to shoot him since 1:30 a.m. and had fired multiple shots.

He said they had been roommates for two months.

Bonds was arrested last year for allegedly striking his daughter in the face with a coat hanger. 


