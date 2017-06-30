Lacie Newton, Justin Wilkins To Leave Berke Administration During Second Term

Friday, June 30, 2017

As the Berke Administration enters its second term, two staffers will be transitioning back to the private sector. Justin Wilkins, currently the deputy chief of staff, will be leaving within the next 30 days, and Lacie Newton, senior advisor to the mayor, is completing her last day with the city Friday.

Mr. Wilkins has been with the Berke Administration since 2014, while Ms. Newton has worked in city government since the mayor’s transition in 2013.

City officials said, "Both Mr. Wilkins and Ms. Newton have contributed to projects during their tenure in city government, including the mayor’s challenge to end homelessness among the city’s veterans, the July 16, 2015 response, and the establishment of the Family Justice Center. Each is returning to a career in the private sector."

Ms. Newton will reopen the private consulting business she operated prior to her tenure in the administration. Mr. Wilkins will be launching a new statewide advocacy and civic engagement initiative in Tennessee.

Stacy Richardson, Mayor Berke’s chief of staff and both staffers’ supervisor, thanked them for their service to the city. “Justin and Lacie have been both incredible public servants," said Ms. Richardson. "They are two of the most hard working and dedicated professionals I have had the pleasure of working with. Everyone in our office wishes them the best as they further their careers in the private sector.”

In addition, the Berke Administration is in the final stages of hiring for several appointments, including a deputy of economic development as well as chief of police. Announcement of these individuals will be made in the days ahead. The review committee for the police chief is in the final stages of making their recommendations to the mayor.

