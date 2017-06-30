Lacie Newton, Justin Wilkins To Leave Berke Administration During Second Term

 Friday, June 30, 2017 84.9°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

As the Berke Administration enters its second term, two staffers will be transitioning back to the private sector. Justin Wilkins, currently the deputy chief of staff, will be leaving within the next 30 days, and Lacie Newton, senior advisor to the mayor, is completing her last day with the city Friday.

Mr. Wilkins has been with the Berke Administration since 2014, while Ms. Newton has worked in city government since the mayor’s transition in 2013. 

City officials said, "Both Mr. Wilkins and Ms. Newton have contributed to projects during their tenure in city government, including the mayor’s challenge to end homelessness among the city’s veterans, the July 16, 2015 response, and the establishment of the Family Justice Center. Each is returning to a career in the private sector."

 Ms. Newton will reopen the private consulting business she operated prior to her tenure in the administration. Mr. Wilkins will be launching a new statewide advocacy and civic engagement initiative in Tennessee. 

Stacy Richardson, Mayor Berke’s chief of staff and both staffers’ supervisor, thanked them for their service to the city. “Justin and Lacie have been both incredible public servants," said Ms. Richardson.  "They are two of the most hard working and dedicated professionals I have had the pleasure of working with. Everyone in our office wishes them the best as they further their careers in the private sector.” 

In addition, the Berke Administration is in the final stages of hiring for several appointments, including a deputy of economic development as well as chief of police. Announcement of these individuals will be made in the days ahead. The review committee for the police chief is in the final stages of making their recommendations to the mayor.
 


Opinion

Preservation Apathy At The Choo Choo

Most have forgotten that the genesis of the rebirth of the riverfront, downtown, and the north shore was a historic preservation issue: the Walnut Street Bridge.    Having participated in decades of urban success sustained by our historic fabric, I am incredulous that not a finger has been lifted to preserve the little Terminal Building at the Choo Choo.    ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: County Mayor Saves His Hide

Some months ago, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger gathered a collection of Chattanooga’s best business minds to take a candid look at our embattled public school system. The group turned in a 70-page report of its findings and ideas. So after the County Commission thumbed down a tax increase for the 12 th straight year earlier this month, I have been watching for the mayor to ... (click for more)

Sports

Search Committee Announced For UTC Athletic Director

UTC has assembled a 12-member search committee charged with identifying candidates for the Vice Chancellor & Director of Athletics position.    Chaired by Dr. Debbie Ingram, UTC’s Faculty Athletics Representative and Head of the Physical Therapy Department, the committee includes representatives from the UT board of Trustees, student body, athletics department, ... (click for more)

Lookouts Make It Two Straight Over M-Braves With Thursday's 4-1 Win

PEARL, Miss.  -- Travis Harrison homered and had two hits, and Kohl Stewart allowed just four hits over six innings as the Chattanooga Lookouts beat the Mississippi Braves 4-1 on Thursday. Stewart (1-4) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked one while allowing one run. Chattanooga got on the board first in the third inning when T. J. White hit a three-run ... (click for more)


