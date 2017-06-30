Big Cats Roaming Chattanooga Valley

Friday, June 30, 2017

When Cathy Whittier stepped out of her garage on Thursday she saw something she had never seen in years of rural life in Chattanooga Valley - two big cats.

Ms. Whittier, a nurse who lives on Old Chattanooga Valley Road, said, "I was shocked. I had never seen anything like that before."

She said, "There were two big cats about 75 feet away. They were walking at first, then they stopped to look at me."

Ms. Whittier said, "I wanted to get a picture of them because I was thinking nobody is going to believe this." But she said by the time she got her phone camera ready they had run off.

Someone on the nearby Highway 153 had posted a picture of a big cat they had seen recently, she noted, "and these looked just like that."

She said they did not have long tails, so she believes they possibly were bobcats.

Ms. Whittier texted her neighbors on either side, and both said they had also seen big cats in her yard.

One said she spotted one when she went by their house on her way to work around 7:30 in the morning. The other saw one in a ditch in their front yard.

Ms. Whittier said the bobcats are the latest arrival in a host of animals that have shown up since their dog Maggie died.

She and husband, Steve, already had goats. She said four guineas arrived and began nesting. One nest contained 20 eggs and the couple set up coops for the chicks - since guinea moms are woefully inadequate.

There has been an increase in rabbits, and three wild turkeys with 10 baby turkeys have arrived.

Ms. Whittier said she would just as soon not have an encounter with the big cats.

She said, "They sure scared me. I didn't sleep very well last night. I was worried about my goats since they don't have their guard dog."

She added, "I hope I don't see them again."