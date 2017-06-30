 Friday, June 30, 2017 77.7°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Big Cats Roaming Chattanooga Valley

Friday, June 30, 2017

When Cathy Whittier stepped out of her garage on Thursday she saw something she had never seen in years of rural life in Chattanooga Valley - two big cats.

Ms. Whittier, a nurse who lives on Old Chattanooga Valley Road, said, "I was shocked. I had never seen anything like that before."

She said, "There were two big cats about 75 feet away. They were walking at first, then they stopped to look at me."

Ms. Whittier said, "I wanted to get a picture of them because I was thinking nobody is going to believe this." But she said by the time she got her phone camera ready they had run off.

Someone on the nearby Highway 153 had posted a picture of a big cat they had seen recently, she noted, "and these looked just like that."

She said they did not have long tails, so she believes they possibly were bobcats.

Ms. Whittier texted her neighbors on either side, and both said they had also seen big cats in her yard.

One said she spotted one when she went by their house on her way to work around 7:30 in the morning. The other saw one in a ditch in their front yard.

Ms. Whittier said the bobcats are the latest arrival in a host of animals that have shown up since their dog Maggie died.

She and husband, Steve, already had goats. She said four guineas arrived and began nesting. One nest contained 20 eggs and the couple set up coops for the chicks - since guinea moms are woefully inadequate.

There has been an increase in rabbits, and three wild turkeys with 10 baby turkeys have arrived.

Ms. Whittier said she would just as soon not have an encounter with the big cats.

She said, "They sure scared me. I didn't sleep very well last night. I was worried about my goats since they don't have their guard dog."

She added, "I hope I don't see them again."


June 30, 2017

Outdoor Watering Limited For Walker County Water Customers Affected By Boil Order

June 30, 2017

Lacie Newton, Justin Wilkins To Leave Berke Administration During Second Term

June 30, 2017

Bonds Taken Into Custody For Shooting Roommate


As a precaution, a boil water advisory will remain in effect until further notice for certain areas of Walker County. On Thursday, a routine inspection of the Walker County Water Treatment plant ... (click for more)

As the Berke Administration enters its second term, two staffers will be transitioning back to the private sector. Justin Wilkins, currently the deputy chief of staff, will be leaving within ... (click for more)

Police have taken Dominique Latrell Bonds into custody for shooting his roommate on June 20. Bonds, 28, of 2221 E. 26th St., is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Outdoor Watering Limited For Walker County Water Customers Affected By Boil Order

As a precaution, a boil water advisory will remain in effect until further notice for certain areas of Walker County. On Thursday, a routine inspection of the Walker County Water Treatment plant resulted in a positive E. coli sample from a source well, prior to treatment.   The boil water advisory only affects a portion of Walker County. Water from the well is used ... (click for more)

Lacie Newton, Justin Wilkins To Leave Berke Administration During Second Term

As the Berke Administration enters its second term, two staffers will be transitioning back to the private sector. Justin Wilkins, currently the deputy chief of staff, will be leaving within the next 30 days, and Lacie Newton, senior advisor to the mayor, is completing her last day with the city Friday. Mr. Wilkins has been with the Berke Administration since 2014, while Ms. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Preservation Apathy At The Choo Choo

Most have forgotten that the genesis of the rebirth of the riverfront, downtown, and the north shore was a historic preservation issue: the Walnut Street Bridge.    Having participated in decades of urban success sustained by our historic fabric, I am incredulous that not a finger has been lifted to preserve the little Terminal Building at the Choo Choo.    ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: County Mayor Saves His Hide

Some months ago, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger gathered a collection of Chattanooga’s best business minds to take a candid look at our embattled public school system. The group turned in a 70-page report of its findings and ideas. So after the County Commission thumbed down a tax increase for the 12 th straight year earlier this month, I have been watching for the mayor to ... (click for more)

Sports

Search Committee Announced For UTC Athletic Director

UTC has assembled a 12-member search committee charged with identifying candidates for the Vice Chancellor & Director of Athletics position.    Chaired by Dr. Debbie Ingram, UTC’s Faculty Athletics Representative and Head of the Physical Therapy Department, the committee includes representatives from the UT board of Trustees, student body, athletics department, ... (click for more)

Lookouts Make It Two Straight Over M-Braves With Thursday's 4-1 Win

PEARL, Miss.  -- Travis Harrison homered and had two hits, and Kohl Stewart allowed just four hits over six innings as the Chattanooga Lookouts beat the Mississippi Braves 4-1 on Thursday. Stewart (1-4) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked one while allowing one run. Chattanooga got on the board first in the third inning when T. J. White hit a three-run ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors